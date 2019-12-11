Subscribe

Holday Roundup:

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 11, 2019, 12:01AM

For some, the winter holidays are about the music.

For others, it’s the gift-giving, or the gingerbread baking, or the numerous multicultural festical that celebrate different aspects of the season.

To cover all the bases, here’s a big, bustling roundup of several holiday-themed activities, events, contests, attractions and celebrations to keep you busy throughout the month of December.

CHRISTMAS JUG BAND (Friday, Dec. 13) — “Live From the West Pole.” That’s what the Bay Area’s celebrated seasonal troublemakers known as The Christmas Jug Band have named their new album and the big, bold wacky tour they are launching to support it. Come see and hear the latest holiday musical shenanigans from the people who brought the world “Santa Lost a Ho” and other modern classics. The Big Easy, 8 p.m. $15. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

GINGERBREAD HOUSE COMPETITION (Friday, Dec. 13–Sunday Dec. 15, 4-9 p.m.) — Gingerbread designers of all ages gather for three days of architectural-confectionary wonder and invention as the annual holiday Gingerbread House Competition takes place once again at Hotel Petaluma. Free admission to wander among the dozens and dozens of creative entries. 205 Kentucky St.

CLUCKTOWN COLLECTIVE HOLIDAY MARKET (Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.) — Showcasing unique local crafts, vintage collectibles and one-of-a-kind food products, the annual Clucktown Collective Holiday Market returns to The Bank Hub, 205 Kentucky St. Among the many participating vendors are Lichen Lane (heirloom spun cotton ornaments), Karen Silberg (ceramics), Sedition Brews (small-batch vinegars, gummies and pickles), Stella’s Table (Italian-inspired salts, jams and jellies) and Gabe the Butcher Bronson (skull floral arrangements). That’s just the beginning. Also joining the market are Ali Anderson (with psychic readings and angel card readings), Jenna Bowles (original animal print portraits, bags and pillows), Jessica Nicole Bohemia (macramé wall hangings), Little Miss Gypsy (cruelty-free resin real butterfly earrings), Soda Jerk Vintage (classic clothing), Lynn Van Houten (watercolors), Novo Bath and Body (small batch soaps) and many more.

‘MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY’ (Weekends through Dec. 15) — Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon’s celebrated sequel to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” is set during Christmastime at the Darcy’s estate, during which misdirected messages and the well-meaning meddling of relatives (plus the shocking inclusion of a “Christmas Tree”) all lead to merriment, misunderstanding, near disaster and, of course, love. Petaluma’s Eddy Hansen designed the gorgeous set and lighting. Spreckels Performing Arts Center, Rohnert Park. SpreckelsOnline.com.

‘POLAR BEARS’ (Wednesday, Dec. 4–Sunday, Dec. 15) — Set largely in 1990s Petaluma (with a heart-tugging scene actually taking place at downtown’s Marisa’s Christmas Fantasia), this true one-actor play returns to Sonoma County for six performances at Left Edge Theater, at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. Performed by Mark Bradbury, this acclaimed holiday story was written and directed by the Argus-Courier’s own David Templeton. LeftEdgeTheatre.com.

‘A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL’ (Dec. 6-Dec. 22) — All your favorite moments from the classic 1983 film — the triple-dog dare to lick a frozen pole, the scary Santa, the Old Man’s “fra-gee-lee” lamp, the bunny suit, and Ralphie’s desperate quest for a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle — plus singing and dancing, too. Directed by Petaluma’s Larry Williams, with a cast of North Bay actors including Petaluma’s Ron Lam, the musical version of Jean Shepherd’s beloved memoir of Christmas - the movie version of which is a certified seasonal classic - is being presented by Sonoma Arts Live, in downtown Sonoma. Sonoma Community Center, Rotary Stage in Andrews Hall, Sonoma Community Center, 276 East Napa St. Thursdays-Saturdays 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets $28-$42. SonomaArtsLive.org.

FESTIVAL OF CHRISTMAS (Saturday, Dec. 14, 4-8 p.m.) — Petaluma Valley Baptist Church invites the community to their annual Christmas celebration, with music by the Celebration Choir, the Casa Grande Concert Choir, the Casa Grande High School band, the Petaluma Junior High School Band and a host of celebratory activites. There will be children’s games and crafts, a Living Naticity, a tea room, food court and more. 580 Sonoma Mountain Parkway.

‘A CHANTICLEER CHRISTMAS’ (Sunday, Dec. 15, 5 p.m.) — It’s a Petaluma tradition. Chanticleer, the celebrated San Francisco-based men’s choral ensemble returns to St. Vincent Church (30 Liberty St.) for an evening of gorgeous music ranging from Renaissance carols to joyful spirituals and festive holiday tunes new and old. This show sells out every year, so do not delay. Chanticleer.org.

PENNGROVE PARADE OF LIGHTS (Sunday, Dec. 15, 6 p.m.) — Penngrove invites you to bundle up and come on down to Main Street for the annual Parade of Lights. Everything from cars and tractors to actual farm animals get covered in twinkly lights for this popular annual event. Plenty of warm foods and drinks will be available from local merchants. Get information at PenngroveSocialFiremen.org.

MAKE A HOLIDAY CENTERPIECE (Sunday, Dec. 15 and 22, 10 a.m. to noon) — Artful Arrangements Crafting Center in Penngrove will be offering classes in creating your own seasonal table centerpiece. Using a “waterfrog” to hold the greenery, the centerpiece is designed to liven your holiday table and stay fresh for weeks. All tools and supplies provided for $10 or $15 for two (grab a friend!). 205 Orchard Lane, Penngrove. Call Diane to register because these classes will fill up fast. 664-8656. ArtfulArrangements.org.

ST. LUCIA PAGEANT (Sunday, Dec. 15, 1:30-4:30 p.m.) — Celebrate the traditional Scandinavian holiday of St. Lucia’s Day with members of Petaluma’s Linnea Lodge 504. Enjoy Swedish “Fika” style refreshments, Sweidish music and dancing around the tree. There will be a mini “Yul Bazaar, and the big event: The St. Lucia Pageant with adults and children participating. Then, a visit from Santa! Petaluma Veteran’s Center, 1094 S. Petaluma Blvd.

CINNABAR SINGERS CONCERT (Sunday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m.) — Every winter, the Cinnabar Singers present another concert of classic and little known choral pieces from around the world. This year, the show features works by Benjamin Britten, Charles Ives, William Byrd and others, plus “holiday favorites.” $20 at the door. Elim Lutheran Church, 220 Stanley St. CinnabarTheater.com.

PETALUMA COMMUNITY BAND WINTER CONCERT (Monday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m.) — An evening of high energy concert band music, from classical to popular, will feature Brian Balmages’ “Flight of the Griffin,” Brian S. Wilson’s “Adamas,” a clarinet concerto and a Chankuah suite, plus music from the hit holiday movie “Home Alone.” Conducted by Arlene Burney, with guest conductors Brian S. Wilson and Sean Millard. Refreshments follow the concert. Casa Grande High School Multiuse Room, 333 Casa Grande Road.

‘THE SNOWMAN’ (Thursday, Dec. 19–Saturday, Dec. 21) — Petaluma Shakespeare Company presents a live performance of Raymond Brigg’s beloved holiday fantasy “The Snowman,” the magical adventure of a boy and his flying snow-structure. Narrated by Kristina Wenz, the show features a performance by Steven Harrison, of the Metropolitan Opera of New York City. $10 admission. Tickets available on BrownPaperTickets.com. Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St. Thursday, 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 7 p.m.) PetalumaShakespeare.org.

CHANUKAH AT THE RIVER (Dec. 22, 4:30-6 p.m.) — Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma once again presents the grand and glorious Chanukah at the River event, with the lighting of the nine-foot “Mega Menorah” preceded by crafts, music, fire juggling, latkes, jelly donuts and chocolate coins, face painting, photo-ops with a life sized dreidel, a big raffle and more. JewishPetaluma.com.

