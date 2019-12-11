Holday Roundup:

For some, the winter holidays are about the music.

For others, it’s the gift-giving, or the gingerbread baking, or the numerous multicultural festical that celebrate different aspects of the season.

To cover all the bases, here’s a big, bustling roundup of several holiday-themed activities, events, contests, attractions and celebrations to keep you busy throughout the month of December.

CHRISTMAS JUG BAND (Friday, Dec. 13) — “Live From the West Pole.” That’s what the Bay Area’s celebrated seasonal troublemakers known as The Christmas Jug Band have named their new album and the big, bold wacky tour they are launching to support it. Come see and hear the latest holiday musical shenanigans from the people who brought the world “Santa Lost a Ho” and other modern classics. The Big Easy, 8 p.m. $15. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

GINGERBREAD HOUSE COMPETITION (Friday, Dec. 13–Sunday Dec. 15, 4-9 p.m.) — Gingerbread designers of all ages gather for three days of architectural-confectionary wonder and invention as the annual holiday Gingerbread House Competition takes place once again at Hotel Petaluma. Free admission to wander among the dozens and dozens of creative entries. 205 Kentucky St.

CLUCKTOWN COLLECTIVE HOLIDAY MARKET (Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.) — Showcasing unique local crafts, vintage collectibles and one-of-a-kind food products, the annual Clucktown Collective Holiday Market returns to The Bank Hub, 205 Kentucky St. Among the many participating vendors are Lichen Lane (heirloom spun cotton ornaments), Karen Silberg (ceramics), Sedition Brews (small-batch vinegars, gummies and pickles), Stella’s Table (Italian-inspired salts, jams and jellies) and Gabe the Butcher Bronson (skull floral arrangements). That’s just the beginning. Also joining the market are Ali Anderson (with psychic readings and angel card readings), Jenna Bowles (original animal print portraits, bags and pillows), Jessica Nicole Bohemia (macramé wall hangings), Little Miss Gypsy (cruelty-free resin real butterfly earrings), Soda Jerk Vintage (classic clothing), Lynn Van Houten (watercolors), Novo Bath and Body (small batch soaps) and many more.

‘MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY’ (Weekends through Dec. 15) — Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon’s celebrated sequel to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” is set during Christmastime at the Darcy’s estate, during which misdirected messages and the well-meaning meddling of relatives (plus the shocking inclusion of a “Christmas Tree”) all lead to merriment, misunderstanding, near disaster and, of course, love. Petaluma’s Eddy Hansen designed the gorgeous set and lighting. Spreckels Performing Arts Center, Rohnert Park. SpreckelsOnline.com.

‘POLAR BEARS’ (Wednesday, Dec. 4–Sunday, Dec. 15) — Set largely in 1990s Petaluma (with a heart-tugging scene actually taking place at downtown’s Marisa’s Christmas Fantasia), this true one-actor play returns to Sonoma County for six performances at Left Edge Theater, at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. Performed by Mark Bradbury, this acclaimed holiday story was written and directed by the Argus-Courier’s own David Templeton. LeftEdgeTheatre.com.

‘A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL’ (Dec. 6-Dec. 22) — All your favorite moments from the classic 1983 film — the triple-dog dare to lick a frozen pole, the scary Santa, the Old Man’s “fra-gee-lee” lamp, the bunny suit, and Ralphie’s desperate quest for a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle — plus singing and dancing, too. Directed by Petaluma’s Larry Williams, with a cast of North Bay actors including Petaluma’s Ron Lam, the musical version of Jean Shepherd’s beloved memoir of Christmas - the movie version of which is a certified seasonal classic - is being presented by Sonoma Arts Live, in downtown Sonoma. Sonoma Community Center, Rotary Stage in Andrews Hall, Sonoma Community Center, 276 East Napa St. Thursdays-Saturdays 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets $28-$42. SonomaArtsLive.org.