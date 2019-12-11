Your Weekend: Jonny Lang, ‘The Snowman’ and ‘Christmas Vacation’

THURSDAY

ALLEY CAT COMEDY SHOW

This showcase of live stand-up comedians brings an ever-shifting array of laugh-producing comics to The Big Easy. See who shows up this week. 128 American Alley. 8-10 p.m. $10 cover. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

‘THE SNOWMAN’

Petaluma Shakespeare Company presents a live, family-friendly performance of Raymond Brigg’s beloved holiday fantasy “The Snowman,” about the magical adventure of a boy and his flying snow-structure. Narrated by Kristina Wenz, the show features a musical performance by Steven Harrison, a tenor from the Metropolitan Opera of New York City. $10 admission. Tickets available on BrownPaperTickets.com. Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St. Thursday, 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 7 p.m.) PetalumaShakespeare.org.

FRIDAY

JONNY LANG

That voice, that attitude, that face (with all of those one-of-a-kind music making “expressions” and most of all, that guitar. It’s Jonny Lang, a little bit Blues, with a lot of other stuff, joined for his first Petaluma show in a long while by Zane Carney. The Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $58. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

ONE ARMED JOEY

Described as an “album fundraising extravaganza,” this benefit show is a party to raise the bucks for Sonoma County’s own One Armed Joey to record their next new 10-song album, already fully written and ready to roll. The band has been working for years on this one, and will be playing it live, in its entirety, at The Phoenix Theater. Opening are special guests Read Bad, and attendees will be greeted in the lobby by The Sonoma Brass Ensemble. 8 p.m. $10. 21 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SUNDAY

‘NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION’

Now 30-years-old, Chevy Chases’ ludicrously slaptickish holiday comedy brings so many pratfalls, full-body collisions, electrocutions, blows to the head, and painfully humiliating situations you may think you’re watching a “Home Alone” movie. But no, it’s family dinner time at the Griswold’s, so get ready for the hap-hap-happiest Christmas this side of Wally World. It screens this weekend as part of Flashback Cinema, the popular weekly series at Boulevard Cinema 14, 200 C St. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The film, screens again at the same times on Wednesday.