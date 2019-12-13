Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Aeronauts’ soars, ‘Neighborhood’ puzzles

Welcome to Oscar season.

While millions of film fans sit holding their breath for the Dec. 20 release of the new “Star Wars” film, studios are releasing dozens of smaller films they believe just might be deserving of nominations for the Academy Awards. Among them are British filmmaker Tom Harper’s high-flying science-fantasy-romance- adventure “The Aeronauts,” about the early days of meteorology and an attempt to do some science from hot air balloon, and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Marielle Heller’s oddly surrealist adaptation (used very loosely) of a 1998 Esquire article about Mr. Rogers.

Here is what a pair of reviewers from our pool of film critics have to say about these two movies.

‘A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD’

(Rated PG)

Anderson Templeton

If you’re planning to see “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — you know, the one with Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers, who befriends a jaded reporter — I recommend that you know what you’re getting yourself into before you see it.

If I had known what I know now, seeing this film would have been a less bizarre experience.

Unlike what was teased in the official movie trailers, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” has a more experimental feel than that of some traditional family classic. To me, the experience felt like I was watching an episode of Mr. Rogers while mildly hallucinating from too much cough syrup.

The film is basically structured as an actual “Mr. Rogers Neighborhood” episode, complete with grainy footage, tiny models of a town, puppets and Tom Hanks singing and changing his shoes. Early on, Mr. Rogers reveals a photo of a friend’s confused, angry, and injured face, and talks about feeling hurt. That’s the point when I began to ask myself, “What the hell is going on?”

I guess it feels kind of like a two-hour episode for adults ... but still employing puppets, songs, and trips to a magazine factory. I must say, for the first thirty minutes or so, I was not feeling it.

But as I got used to the film’s style and characters, I found myself oddly moved.

By the end, the whole theater was full of the sound of sniffles.

So if you’d like a thoroughly unique and surprisingly moving experience, make sure to check out “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” while you can.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up, Happy Face]

‘THE AERONAUTS’ (Rated PG-13)

Alexa Chipman

What happens when two stellar actors are trapped in a hot air balloon together?

Cinema magic.

“The Aeronauts” is mesmerizing, with breathtaking visuals and flashbacks that enhance the story, rather than disrupting it. Director Tom Harper has crafted a masterpiece — the terrifying heights feel both vast and claustrophobic. I started feeling dizzy with a few of the shots, even though I knew it was just a screen in front of me.

Inspired by meteorologist James Glaisher’s (Eddie Redmayne) 1862 balloon flight, it captures the spirit of adventure and courage found in the scientific community, rather than attempting a perfect recreation.

His historical co-pilot has been replaced with aeronaut Amelia Wren (a magnificent performance by Felicity Jones) who is a fusion of various women who pioneered balloon flight. While Amelia may be fictional, she feels absolutely real, and her fight for survival is riveting.

Redmayne and Jones have a unique chemistry together of mutual respect. Their brutally honest conversations at thousands of feet in the air are part of why this movie is so successful. They push each other’s boundaries without becoming cruel.

The only detail that bothered me was the lack of gloves.

That may sound ridiculous, but they were up in an ice-crusted balloon tugging on ropes with bare hands in an era when the accessory was ubiquitous. Every time they showed Amelia’s raw, bleeding hands, I couldn’t help muttering “where are her gloves?”

“The Aeronauts” is an artistic film that reminds us of the majesty and beauty of our world. It is an experience that needs the large theater screen to fully appreciate the scenery, yet there were only a handful of us at opening weekend.

Don’t let this gem slip by unnoticed.

[Suggested emojis: Two Thumbs Up]