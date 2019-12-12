Subscribe

‘One Thing Leads to Another’

MARY CAROUBA
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
December 12, 2019, 12:01AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

WEST SIDE STORIES

This true story by Mary Carouba was recorded live on Dec. 4 at the Mystic Theatre, as part of the season-ending “West Side Stories” Grand Slam competition hosted by Dave Pokorny. All monthly winners from the previous 11 months presented a story on the theme “One Thing Leads to Another.” Carouba took first place, followed by John Matern in Second, and Ray Engan and Rick Roberts tying for Third. For information, visit WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com.

On my 24th birthday, I woke up and said out loud, “I’m gonna have sex today.”

“I … am gonna have sex … today.”

Now that was a very strange pronouncement for me to make, because I had absolutely no prospects on the horizon whatsoever. And I had been plagued with crippling, crippling insecurities for almost all of my life. But about a year earlier, when I was 23, I left my home town of San Francisco and relocated to New Mexico, the state that almost had a mystical effect on me, and everything started changing.

One thing that changed was I lost weight.

A lot of weight.

And my whole world changed. ’Cause I was always this hardened kid, got made fun of in school, never asked on a date, never asked to the prom, always insecure about myself. And now, I’d lost this weight, and it turns out I had this voluptuous figure, hair down to my waist, and everything changed overnight.

Men now acted really nervous around me.

Women sales clerks said snarky things about fat people right in front of me.

It was insane.

And so, I woke up on this morning, with this sort of unfounded and unbridled sense of confidence, this sense of new sexual power and promise. And I set out with great purpose that day, saying, “I’m a new woman. I’m going to do new things. And I’m going to do them all today.”

Later that day, I was driving to Santa Fe. I’m at a stop light and I feel something. I look over to my left, and I see this gorgeous guy in the car next to mine. He’s smiling at me. And I smile back.

And he gave me one of these.

(Demonstrates a sexy nod and a smile)

And I’d never gotten one of those. I didn’t know what to do back. But this was a day for doing new things, so I give him one of these.

(Demonstrates a smile and a single-fingered navy salute gesture)

I don’t know why I gave him a weird sailor salute, but that’s what I did. We ended up pulled over at the side of the road, talking, hitting it off, having that hormonally-driven, exciting, gorgeous thing that happens when you’re young, and juicy and all full of sex, you know?

And he’s amazing, and he asks if I wanted to have dinner, and I said, “Mike …” His name was Mike. I said, “Mike, I would like to have dinner.” And I drove behind him to Santa Fe. And the whole time I’m behind him I’m so excited, I’m like, “I can’t believe what life is like for attractive people.” They just magnetize each other out of their vehicles. I didn’t know!

So we had this great meal. Mike had this huge New Mexican burrito, Christmas style. “Christmas style,” in New Mexico, is having your burrito smothered in real spicy red and green chili. After dinner, Mike said, I guess unsurprisingly, that his stomach was really upset.

He needed to cut the night short, but he really, really liked me and wanted to see me the next day.

Now this threw me into existential confusion.

’Cause as far as I was concerned, this plan was unfolding amazingly. And I knew this thing was going down ... tonight.

WEST SIDE STORIES

This true story by Mary Carouba was recorded live on Dec. 4 at the Mystic Theatre, as part of the season-ending “West Side Stories” Grand Slam competition hosted by Dave Pokorny. All monthly winners from the previous 11 months presented a story on the theme “One Thing Leads to Another.” Carouba took first place, followed by John Matern in Second, and Ray Engan and Rick Roberts tying for Third. For information, visit WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com.

So, I thought I was going to be really seductive and irresistible, and I’m frantically trying to think of what stuff people say, and I thought I was going to say something really incredible, but I actually said was, “Mike, I wouldn’t mind going back to your place for a piece of pie.”

What pie? What young bachelor has a rhubarb pie back at this place?

But I was so out of my depth.

So Mike sort of reluctantly brings me back to his tiny, tiny apartment in Santa Fe. It couldn’t have been more than 150 square feet, and we’re sitting in the only place in this little apartment where we can sit together … the bed. And Mike leans in to give me what I now understand was meant to be a goodnight kiss, but which I, in my fevered excitement, took to mean, “It is on! It’s on! It’s all happening! It’s happening!”

So, I go to fling myself back on the bed, so he can get up all on this, you know? And as I fling myself, he was sort of hooking on arm around my back, and so I accidentally, and very awkwardly, flung him on top of me and back onto the bed -- and the bed broke immediately.

The box spring, the mattress, and Mike and I go crashing to the floor with this huge thud. And Mike cries out, “Oh!” and clutches his stomach and runs to the bathroom. Whereupon a series of loud explosions began. And I can hear poor Mike in there, after every little series of explosions, going, “I’m sorry. Excuse me. I apologize.”

And I was horrified.

’Cause I was lying there, on that broken bed, frozen, two-feet away from the bathroom.

And I could feel all of that sexual power and promise just ebbing out of my body with every toilet flush.

And there were so many flushes.

So many flushes.

Mike comes out, 20 minutes later, looking pale, exhausted, embarrassed, and he just quietly gathered up his car keys, I followed him out of his tiny little house, we had a silent ride back to the restaurant, and when we got to my car, he just put out his hand. We didn’t make eye contact or exchange a word.

We just had this sad little formal handshake.

I never saw Mike again.

But I have to tell you, I am so grateful to him for the lessons of that day, because even though it would take me decades to develop real confidence — you know, the kind that comes from the kind of person you are — I learned from that day to never just act on my first impulse. I learned that if I wake up in a state of fevered excitement, it’s probably good to stay in bed for a few minutes and … think it through.

And I also learned to never, ever turn to another driver and give them one of these.

(She performs the salute one more time, to raucous applause)

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine