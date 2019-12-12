‘One Thing Leads to Another’

This true story by Mary Carouba was recorded live on Dec. 4 at the Mystic Theatre, as part of the season-ending “West Side Stories” Grand Slam competition hosted by Dave Pokorny. All monthly winners from the previous 11 months presented a story on the theme “One Thing Leads to Another.” Carouba took first place, followed by John Matern in Second, and Ray Engan and Rick Roberts tying for Third. For information, visit WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com.

On my 24th birthday, I woke up and said out loud, “I’m gonna have sex today.”

“I … am gonna have sex … today.”

Now that was a very strange pronouncement for me to make, because I had absolutely no prospects on the horizon whatsoever. And I had been plagued with crippling, crippling insecurities for almost all of my life. But about a year earlier, when I was 23, I left my home town of San Francisco and relocated to New Mexico, the state that almost had a mystical effect on me, and everything started changing.

One thing that changed was I lost weight.

A lot of weight.

And my whole world changed. ’Cause I was always this hardened kid, got made fun of in school, never asked on a date, never asked to the prom, always insecure about myself. And now, I’d lost this weight, and it turns out I had this voluptuous figure, hair down to my waist, and everything changed overnight.

Men now acted really nervous around me.

Women sales clerks said snarky things about fat people right in front of me.

It was insane.

And so, I woke up on this morning, with this sort of unfounded and unbridled sense of confidence, this sense of new sexual power and promise. And I set out with great purpose that day, saying, “I’m a new woman. I’m going to do new things. And I’m going to do them all today.”

Later that day, I was driving to Santa Fe. I’m at a stop light and I feel something. I look over to my left, and I see this gorgeous guy in the car next to mine. He’s smiling at me. And I smile back.

And he gave me one of these.

(Demonstrates a sexy nod and a smile)

And I’d never gotten one of those. I didn’t know what to do back. But this was a day for doing new things, so I give him one of these.

(Demonstrates a smile and a single-fingered navy salute gesture)

I don’t know why I gave him a weird sailor salute, but that’s what I did. We ended up pulled over at the side of the road, talking, hitting it off, having that hormonally-driven, exciting, gorgeous thing that happens when you’re young, and juicy and all full of sex, you know?

And he’s amazing, and he asks if I wanted to have dinner, and I said, “Mike …” His name was Mike. I said, “Mike, I would like to have dinner.” And I drove behind him to Santa Fe. And the whole time I’m behind him I’m so excited, I’m like, “I can’t believe what life is like for attractive people.” They just magnetize each other out of their vehicles. I didn’t know!

So we had this great meal. Mike had this huge New Mexican burrito, Christmas style. “Christmas style,” in New Mexico, is having your burrito smothered in real spicy red and green chili. After dinner, Mike said, I guess unsurprisingly, that his stomach was really upset.

He needed to cut the night short, but he really, really liked me and wanted to see me the next day.

Now this threw me into existential confusion.

’Cause as far as I was concerned, this plan was unfolding amazingly. And I knew this thing was going down ... tonight.