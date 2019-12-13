‘Overstory’ stands tall, ‘Pasture’ pleases

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Dec. 2 - Dec. 8, 2019

This week’s list of fiction and nonfiction bestsellers is entirely made up of titles that are no strangers to the top ten, but appear here is wildly different order than the last week or two.

Taking the top spot after a few weeks away from the list is Richard Powers’ Pulitzer-winning trees-and-humans-and-trees novel “The Overstory.” At No. 2, up from No. 9 last week, is climate activist Greta Thunberg’s “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference,” followed in the No. 3 spot by Ann Patchett’s luminous novel “The Dutch House,” up from No. 6 last week.

On the list of bestselling books for kids and young adults, it’s a mostly similar situation.

Taking the No. 1 spot is last week’s No. 2 title, Anne Vernon’s Clo the Cow picture book, “Pasture Bedtime.” Hopping up a notch from last week’s No. 3 position is this week’s No. 2, Mac Barnett’s “Hi Jack!” And in No. 3 is “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball,” dropping two notches from it’s position last week at the top of the list.

FICTION & NONFICTION

1. ‘The Overstory,’ written by Richard Powers

2. ‘No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference,’ by Greta Thunberg

3. ‘The Dutch House,’ bwritten y Ann Patchett

4. ‘Born a Crime,’ written by Trevor Noah

5. ‘Talking to Strangers,’ by Malcolm Gladwell

6. ‘The Starless Sea,’ by Erin Morgenstern

7. ‘Blowout,’ written by Rachel Maddow

8. ‘Dear Girls,’ written by Ali Wong

9. ‘There There,’ written by Tommy Orange

10. ‘A Warning,’ written by Anonymous

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Pasture Bedtime,’ written by Anne Vernon

2. ‘Hi, Jack!’ written by Mac Barnett

3. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball,’ written by Jeff Kinney

4. ‘Guts,’ written by Raina Telgemeier

5. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Mac Undercover,’ written by Mac Barnett

6. ‘Arc of a Scythe: Toll,’ by Neal Shusterman

7. ‘Let’s Find Momo!: A Hide-and-Seek Board Book,’ by Andrew Knapp

8. ‘Who Done It?’ written by Olivier Tallec

9. ‘Dasher: How a Brave Little Doe Changed Christmas Forever,’ written by Matt Tavares

10. ‘Laugh-Out-Loud Christmas Jokes for Kids,’ by Rob Elliot

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)