Mike Greensill & all that Jazz

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 12, 2019, 12:01AM

PLANNING TO GO?

What: ‘The World Goes ‘Round,’ a musical revue of songs by Kander & Ebb

When: Dec. 13-Jan. 5, Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. Also New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. (with party activities, snacks and drinks and greeting of the New Year).

Where: Cinnabar Theater, 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd.

Admission: $34-$47. Tickets available at the box office Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and one-hour prior to show time. You can also call 763-8920, or purchase online at CinnabarTheater.com.

“Everyone knows ‘Cabaret’ and ‘Chicago,’” says Jazz pianist Mike Greensill, naming two of the most beloved shows written by John Kander and Fred Ebb. “And a lot of people know the songs ‘All That Jazz,’ ‘Cabaret’ and ‘New York, New York,’” he adds. “But Kander and Ebb wrote a whole lot of other songs for a lot of other shows too that are less familiar, and those, really are the focus of this show.”

That show is “The World Goes ‘Round,” Cinnabar Theater’s upcoming Kander & Ebb revue, running Dec. 13 through Jan. 5. Though Greensill himself was certainly familiar with the songwriting duo’s best known tunes, the renowned Bay Area musician and arranger admits he had a lot to learn about the famous songwriters’ body of work when he agreed to step in as the Musical Director and pianist for the song-packed production.

“There were quite a few pleasant surprises,” he says.

“The World Goes ‘Round” originally premiered off Broadway in 1991. With almost no spoken dialogue, it’s a showcase of tunes from such Kander & Ebb works as 1965’s “Flora the Red Menace,” 1971’s “70, Girls, 70,” 1977’s “The Act” (which won Liza Minelli a Tony for Best Leading Actress in a Musical) and 1984’s “The Rink.” The Cinnabar production, set backstage at a theater, and filled with costumes and quick changes, is directed by Clark Sterling, who directed last year’s Love, Linda” at Cinnabar.

According to Greensill, he’d never heard of the show until Diane Dragone, Cinnabar’s Executive Director, contacted him.

“I’ve known Diane for years, since she owned a classical record store in the city,” says Greensill. “She called me out of the blue and said, ‘How’d you like to be our musical director on ‘The World Goes ‘Round?’”

Though he has performed thousands of concerts, and recorded dozens of records – including over 20 albums he arranged and produced with his late wife, the renowned singer Wesla Whitfield – Greensill says he has not done very much musical theater.

“So this has been an interesting experience for me,” he says. “It’s been fascinating to watch Clark mold the show from a basic list of songs into an actual musical.”

He’s especially enjoyed working on the more humorous songs in the show.

“Kander and Ebb wrote some very funny songs, that Clark is staging really well,” Greensill says. “That’s what surprised me, having not been very familiar with many of these shows the songs are taken from. Those guys wrote some very, very funny things.”

Among his favorites are “Arthur in the Afternoon” and “Sara Lee” from the play “The Act” – “’Sara Lee’ is about a woman who’s very fond of Sara Lee products in the supermarket,” he says – and “Class,” from “Chicago.”

“That’s a great song,” Greensill laughs, “and the way Clark is staging it is hilarious, with two women, one in a muumuu and one dressed very elegantly, singing about, well, about a lack of class.” As written, originally sung (in “Chicago”) by an accused murderess and the prison warden, it’s filled with extremely non-classy terminology.

Greensill notes that the music of Kander and Ebb is deceptively complex.

“The score turned out to be really scary,” he says. “I’m a modest jazz musician. These songs often are in B natural and F sharp. Jazz musicians don’t play in B, so it’s been a bit of challenge. Which is what it’s all about, really, these kinds of projects. At the beginning, you sort of wish you hadn’t said yes. Then it becomes a challenge you are determined to meet. And then you end up very glad you did it after all.”

One element he has especially enjoyed is the collaborative nature of a theater production.

“Piano players tend to be very bossy and think they know it all,” he says with another laugh. “So, it’s interesting to do a theater project where everyone has a say and everyone’s opinion matters.”

Greensill’s long career has been filled with such unusual challenges.

In addition to his years of collaboration with Whitfield, who passed away in February of 2018, he also appeared for several seasons on the weekly syndicated radio program “West Coast Live,” hosted by Sedge Thomson.

“That was quite an experience,” Greensill says of the live show, for which he played accompaniment and often bantered amiably with Thomson, in between interviews with some of the world’s most famous authors, musicians and actors. The show ceased production about four years ago after a run of nearly 15 years. Greensill still performs regularly, here and there, including a weekly appearance at Castagnola’s restaurant in San Francisco, where he plays with his band every Tuesday.

“I play at the Blue Note in Napa every few months, too,” he says, “and wherever else I end up. I always think of myself as a blue collar musician. You answer the phone, you get offered a gig, and if there’s a spot open in your schedule, you say yes to whatever it is.”

Which is, more or less, how he ended up performing at Cinnabar.

“It’s really a fun show, and as much as I’ve enjoyed the unfamiliar material, the famous songs are quite lovely to play,” Greensill allows. “It’s all written in a razzamatazz Broadway style. They’re very sexy songs, I’ve discovered, in the feel and sound of them. And ‘New York New York’ is fabulous, the way it’s done in the show. Each singer does it in a different language. It’s magnificent.”

