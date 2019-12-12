Mike Greensill & all that Jazz

Admission: $34-$47. Tickets available at the box office Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and one-hour prior to show time. You can also call 763-8920, or purchase online at CinnabarTheater.com.

When: Dec. 13-Jan. 5, Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. Also New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. (with party activities, snacks and drinks and greeting of the New Year).

“Everyone knows ‘Cabaret’ and ‘Chicago,’” says Jazz pianist Mike Greensill, naming two of the most beloved shows written by John Kander and Fred Ebb. “And a lot of people know the songs ‘All That Jazz,’ ‘Cabaret’ and ‘New York, New York,’” he adds. “But Kander and Ebb wrote a whole lot of other songs for a lot of other shows too that are less familiar, and those, really are the focus of this show.”

That show is “The World Goes ‘Round,” Cinnabar Theater’s upcoming Kander & Ebb revue, running Dec. 13 through Jan. 5. Though Greensill himself was certainly familiar with the songwriting duo’s best known tunes, the renowned Bay Area musician and arranger admits he had a lot to learn about the famous songwriters’ body of work when he agreed to step in as the Musical Director and pianist for the song-packed production.

“There were quite a few pleasant surprises,” he says.

“The World Goes ‘Round” originally premiered off Broadway in 1991. With almost no spoken dialogue, it’s a showcase of tunes from such Kander & Ebb works as 1965’s “Flora the Red Menace,” 1971’s “70, Girls, 70,” 1977’s “The Act” (which won Liza Minelli a Tony for Best Leading Actress in a Musical) and 1984’s “The Rink.” The Cinnabar production, set backstage at a theater, and filled with costumes and quick changes, is directed by Clark Sterling, who directed last year’s Love, Linda” at Cinnabar.

According to Greensill, he’d never heard of the show until Diane Dragone, Cinnabar’s Executive Director, contacted him.

“I’ve known Diane for years, since she owned a classical record store in the city,” says Greensill. “She called me out of the blue and said, ‘How’d you like to be our musical director on ‘The World Goes ‘Round?’”

Though he has performed thousands of concerts, and recorded dozens of records – including over 20 albums he arranged and produced with his late wife, the renowned singer Wesla Whitfield – Greensill says he has not done very much musical theater.

“So this has been an interesting experience for me,” he says. “It’s been fascinating to watch Clark mold the show from a basic list of songs into an actual musical.”

He’s especially enjoyed working on the more humorous songs in the show.

“Kander and Ebb wrote some very funny songs, that Clark is staging really well,” Greensill says. “That’s what surprised me, having not been very familiar with many of these shows the songs are taken from. Those guys wrote some very, very funny things.”

Among his favorites are “Arthur in the Afternoon” and “Sara Lee” from the play “The Act” – “’Sara Lee’ is about a woman who’s very fond of Sara Lee products in the supermarket,” he says – and “Class,” from “Chicago.”

“That’s a great song,” Greensill laughs, “and the way Clark is staging it is hilarious, with two women, one in a muumuu and one dressed very elegantly, singing about, well, about a lack of class.” As written, originally sung (in “Chicago”) by an accused murderess and the prison warden, it’s filled with extremely non-classy terminology.

Greensill notes that the music of Kander and Ebb is deceptively complex.

“The score turned out to be really scary,” he says. “I’m a modest jazz musician. These songs often are in B natural and F sharp. Jazz musicians don’t play in B, so it’s been a bit of challenge. Which is what it’s all about, really, these kinds of projects. At the beginning, you sort of wish you hadn’t said yes. Then it becomes a challenge you are determined to meet. And then you end up very glad you did it after all.”