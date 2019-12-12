Petaluma children’s entertainer writes ‘Christmas in Bethlehem’

“I always say this is the story of how I accidentally wrote a book,” laughs Cheryl Wagner, preparing to explain the surprising path that led from writing a short Christmas story to ending up with 10,000 picture books in her Petaluma garage.

“I was asked to come as Mrs. Claus to my church’s Christmas party for women,” says Wagner, noting that Mrs. Claus is one of the characters she plays as a full time professional children’s entertainer.

Her best-known character is the beloved clown Budderball, something of an icon among children in Sonoma County. And yes, along with running a portable photo booth for parties and events, being a highly in-demand clown is very definitely a full-time job. When she was asked to play Mrs. Claus for the church event, she suggested that she might tell a story along with appearing to hand out gifts in character.

“In the Christian community, there is sometimes a bit of tension around the whole Santa Claus thing,” Wagner explains. “Some people are concerned that Santa takes away from the story of the birth of Jesus. So I started thinking, there might be people at the event thinking, ‘Why is Mrs. Claus here?’ Because I really do the full-on Mrs. Claus costume, the voice, the whole thing. And then I thought, maybe I can find a way to bridge the sacred and the secular.”

That’s when she came up with “The Night Before Christmas in Bethlehem.”

Taking the basic structure of the famous Clement C. Moore poem, “A Visit From St. Nicholas,” she melded phrases like “T’was the night before Christmas” and “What to my wondering eyes did appear” with the story of the Nativity.

“I sat down, and it just kind of flowed out of me,” Wagner says. “I wrote it embarrassingly quickly. And then I got up at the party, and I read it aloud as Mrs. Claus, who sounds a bit like Mrs. Doubtfire the way I do it. And afterwards, this one woman I know rushed up and said, ‘You have to publish that. I want to read it every year to my kids at Christmas.’”

Such encouraging remarks continued. Wagner soon decided that if she were to publish the piece, she should make it longer. So she added more verses, continuing the life of Jesus, but cleverly retaining elements of form and style from the original Clement Moore poem. That was in 2010. The process of turning the story into an actual illustrated picture book took Wagner much longer than she expected, during which she sometimes wondered if she’d ever see the project through to completion.

“Joe and I just always believed it was meant to be,” she says, mentioning her husband, with whom she operates the photo booth business, and with whom she formerly owned and operated a downtown shop called “A Circle of Friends.”

After attempting to find a publisher, then electing to produce the book on her own, she spent two years looking for an illustrator, ultimately teaming up with Petaluman painter Carol Saloman-Bryant, who passed away last year of cancer.

“She lived in Petaluma for many years, came into Circle of Friends a lot, and was very loved by many people,” says Wagner. An accomplished artist, Salomon-Bryant did the mural at the now-closed Papa’s Taverna, and also painted the bayou scene at the also gone Cajun Moon restaurant, which once operated in what is now the ballroom and lobby of Hotel Petaluma. “This was her first book,” adds Wagner. “It took her three years to paint all of the illustrations, because she did all this amazing research.”