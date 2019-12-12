Subscribe

Petaluma children’s entertainer writes ‘Christmas in Bethlehem’

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 12, 2019, 12:01AM

PLANNING TO GO?

What: Book signing with Cheryl Wagner, author of ‘The Night Before Christmas in Bethlehem’

When: Saturday, Dec. 21, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Marisa’s Fantasia, 29 N. Petaluma Blvd.

“I always say this is the story of how I accidentally wrote a book,” laughs Cheryl Wagner, preparing to explain the surprising path that led from writing a short Christmas story to ending up with 10,000 picture books in her Petaluma garage.

“I was asked to come as Mrs. Claus to my church’s Christmas party for women,” says Wagner, noting that Mrs. Claus is one of the characters she plays as a full time professional children’s entertainer.

Her best-known character is the beloved clown Budderball, something of an icon among children in Sonoma County. And yes, along with running a portable photo booth for parties and events, being a highly in-demand clown is very definitely a full-time job. When she was asked to play Mrs. Claus for the church event, she suggested that she might tell a story along with appearing to hand out gifts in character.

“In the Christian community, there is sometimes a bit of tension around the whole Santa Claus thing,” Wagner explains. “Some people are concerned that Santa takes away from the story of the birth of Jesus. So I started thinking, there might be people at the event thinking, ‘Why is Mrs. Claus here?’ Because I really do the full-on Mrs. Claus costume, the voice, the whole thing. And then I thought, maybe I can find a way to bridge the sacred and the secular.”

That’s when she came up with “The Night Before Christmas in Bethlehem.”

Taking the basic structure of the famous Clement C. Moore poem, “A Visit From St. Nicholas,” she melded phrases like “T’was the night before Christmas” and “What to my wondering eyes did appear” with the story of the Nativity.

“I sat down, and it just kind of flowed out of me,” Wagner says. “I wrote it embarrassingly quickly. And then I got up at the party, and I read it aloud as Mrs. Claus, who sounds a bit like Mrs. Doubtfire the way I do it. And afterwards, this one woman I know rushed up and said, ‘You have to publish that. I want to read it every year to my kids at Christmas.’”

Such encouraging remarks continued. Wagner soon decided that if she were to publish the piece, she should make it longer. So she added more verses, continuing the life of Jesus, but cleverly retaining elements of form and style from the original Clement Moore poem. That was in 2010. The process of turning the story into an actual illustrated picture book took Wagner much longer than she expected, during which she sometimes wondered if she’d ever see the project through to completion.

“Joe and I just always believed it was meant to be,” she says, mentioning her husband, with whom she operates the photo booth business, and with whom she formerly owned and operated a downtown shop called “A Circle of Friends.”

After attempting to find a publisher, then electing to produce the book on her own, she spent two years looking for an illustrator, ultimately teaming up with Petaluman painter Carol Saloman-Bryant, who passed away last year of cancer.

“She lived in Petaluma for many years, came into Circle of Friends a lot, and was very loved by many people,” says Wagner. An accomplished artist, Salomon-Bryant did the mural at the now-closed Papa’s Taverna, and also painted the bayou scene at the also gone Cajun Moon restaurant, which once operated in what is now the ballroom and lobby of Hotel Petaluma. “This was her first book,” adds Wagner. “It took her three years to paint all of the illustrations, because she did all this amazing research.”

Reading heavily about history, botany, archaeology, clothing, government and many other topics, Salomon-Bryant spent the first year just making sketches and planning out the visual look of the book.

“Carol was a very compassionate, inclusive, all-paths kind of person,” Wagner says. “She embraced aspects of all religions, and she wanted to incorporate a lot of that into her illustrations.” Turning to one illustration, painted from the perspective of Jerusalem’s high priest, just at the moment of Jesus’ death, Wagner points out the torn veil of the temple, and says, “Carol told me that if you matched these two pieces of the veil together, you’d see that the frays match up perfectly. That’s how detailed she was. That’s why it took three years.

“Only Carol could have done this book,” she adds.

Once the illustrations were complete, it was time to order the books.

By then, it was 2016.

“I ordered 10,000 initially,” Wagner says, observing that that was the minimum number she could order from her printer, a number that sounded small when compared to the other possibilities. “I went through a print broker. When the quote came, it gave me choices, ’10,000,’ ’12,000,’ ’15,000’ and on up. And I remember thinking, ‘Oh, I don’t need 15,000 books. I’ll just take the smallest number.’ I didn’t quite connect with how many books 10,000 is. It’s a massive amount.”

When the container arrived at the Oakland port, and the books were then trucked Wagner’s house at 9 p.m. one night, she remembers standing there in front of her garage, which she and Joe had cleared out to hold the books, watching the forklift carry pallet after pallet of books into the garage.

“It was mind-blowing,” she says. “I looked at Joe and said, ‘This is the craziest thing I’ve ever done.’”

This Christmas marks the fourth holiday the book has been out, and to this day, Wagner has to edge down a little path through the stacks of books to get to her washing machine in the garage.

“I’ve sold thousands of copies,” she says, with a laugh. “But I still have thousands more. It’s hilarious. When I show people what my garage looks like, they can’t believe it. I would like to have my garage back at some point.”

She works with a distributor, and sells books through numerous platforms, including ChristianBook.com, the largest online seller of Christian books, according to Wagner.

Says Wagner, “It’s one thing to have your book on a website where people might notice the little thumbnail picture on a list of hundreds of other thumbnail pictures, and a very different thing to hold the book in your hands and actually turn the pages. People need to see it.”

Initially sold locally at Hallmark, Wagner says that last year, Marisa’s Fantasia, in downtown Petaluma, began selling the book. She’ll be signing copies this weekend at the popular Christmas-themed boutique.

“Since it was came out, this book has brought so many amazing things to my life,” Wagner says, mentioning that she often hears that her text has been read aloud as part of some Christmas Eve service somewhere. A Christian school in Sebastopol even adapted the book into a Christmas pageant a few years ago.

“The book kind of has a life of its own now,” she says, proudly. “It’s the gift that keeps on giving.”

