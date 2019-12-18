Out and About in Petaluma: Chanukah at the River, Gingerbread and ‘The Snowman’

‘THE SNOWMAN’ FLIES

Petaluma Shakespeare Company presents a live performance of Raymond Brigg’s beloved holiday fantasy “The Snowman,” about the magical adventure of a boy and his flying snow-structure. Narrated by Kristina Wenz, the show features a musical performance by Steven Harrison, a tenor from the Metropolitan Opera of New York City. $10 admission. Tickets available on BrownPaperTickets.com. Thursday, Dec. 19 – Saturday, Dec. 21, Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St. Thursday, 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. PetalumaShakespeare.org.

LEARN TO MAKE TAMALES AND GINGERBREAD HOUSES AT THE PETALUMA LIBRARY

The Petaluma branch of the Sonoma County library system will be hosting two hands-on holiday workshops on Saturday, Dec. 21. At 10:30 a.m., participants can build their own gingerbread houses, from the foundation to the roof, with all supplies and guidance provided for free. The workshop lasts 90 minutes. Then, at 4 p.m., Salome Arenas Ramirez will lead a workshop on the process of making holiday tamales.

Participants will take the tamales they’ve made home to finish cooking there. Ramirez has been cooking and teaching traditional Mexican food for over 50 years. The workshop is 90 minutes. For more information and more library events, visit SonomaCounty.libcal.com/calendar

CHANUKAH AT THE RIVER

Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma once again presents the grand and glorious Chanukah at the River event, with the lighting of the nine-foot “Mega Menorah” preceded by crafts, music, fire juggling, latkes, jelly donuts and chocolate coins, face painting, photo-ops with a life sized dreidel, a big raffle and more. Sunday, Dec. 22, 4:30-6 p.m. JewishPetaluma.com.

MAKE A CENTERPIECE

Artful Arrangements Crafting Center in Penngrove will be offering classes in creating your own seasonal table centerpiece, Sunday, Dec. 22, 10 a.m. to noon. Using a “waterfrog” to hold the greenery, the centerpiece is designed to liven your holiday table and stay fresh for weeks. All tools and supplies provided for $10 or $15 for two (grab a friend!). 205 Orchard Lane, Penngrove. Call Diane to register because these classes will fill up fast. 664-8656. ArtfulArrangements.org.

FOOD SUPPORT GROUPS

Those struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating and bulimia are invited to visit Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.

SUPPORT GROUP FOR CAREGIVERS OF THOSE WITH DEMENTIA

Susan Kay Gilbert continues her weekly support group for caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia).

The support group meets weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. 10:30 a.m. to noon.

A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

THURSDAY NIGHT SQUARE DANCING AT HERMANN SONS

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues in Petaluma, every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are very, very welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.