Your Weekend: ‘Disturbing recitations,’ a snowman, reggae vibes and George Bailey

THURSDAY

THE LAST DAYS OF CHRISTMAS

Honestly, we’re not quite sure what this show is, but boasting a name like “The Last Days of Christmas,” with the eyebrow-raising subtitle “An Evening of Freaks, Foreigners and Fools,” it sure did get our attention. Featuring six different acts, the marathon night of music, performance and art includes DNZG + RLNZ. Whatever those letters mean, here’s how the artists describe themselves: “Rumbles, noise like escaping gas, disturbing recitations, tape manipulation, belligerent grind-scapes.” Also on the lineup are Grawlix (“Make no eye-contact with the performer, please,” says the press release), members of Toychestra (“All grlls, all toys, all the time”), musician and noise-maker inventor Bryan Day (“Gawk and be amazed”), Hobo Sonn (“Tones inspired by after-life ascension”) and someone or something named Evil Moisture (“The master craftsman of disposable hotwired electronic geegaws.). It all presents like the musical equivalent of Phoenix Pro Wrestling, which means, whatever this it, it’ll be awesome. 8-11:30 p.m. at The Phoenix Theater, 21 E. Washington St. $10. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

‘THE SNOWMAN’

Petaluma Shakespeare Company presents a live, family-friendly performance of Raymond Brigg’s beloved holiday fantasy “The Snowman,” a magical adventure about a boy and his flying snow-structure. Narrated by Kristina Wenz, the show features a musical performance by Steven Harrison, a tenor from the Metropolitan Opera of New York City. $10 admission. Tickets available on BrownPaperTickets.com. Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St. Thursday, 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 7 p.m.) PetalumaShakespeare.org.

FRIDAY

BRONZE MEDAL HOPEFULS

A band that plays funky jams. That’s how the members of Sonoma County’s Bronze Medal Hopefuls describe themselves. Catch their act at Lagunitas Brewing Company. No cover. 1280 N. Petaluma Blvd. Lagunitas.

GROUNDATION

Founded in 1998, Groundation caused a sensation, winning millions of fans with their upbeat, reggae-fueled sound. The band eventually dissolved, but then returned in 2018 with a new lineup of accomplished musicians, and plenty of brand new music. The ensemble’s unique sound, which fans have enjoyed for two decades now on some of the biggest stages in the world, brings itself joyful tune-smithery and breezy stagecraft to the Mystic Theater, along with The Delirians. The Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $20. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

SUGAR MOON CD RELEASE PARTY

The popular wine country swing band Sugar Moon, described as “a rollicking tour de force of swing standards, Americana favorites and gypsy jazz classics sure to get you dancing,” celebrates the release of its new album at The Big Easy. 128 American Alley. 8 p.m. No cover. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

PETALUMA READERS THEATER ‘A CHRISTMAS MEMORY’ AND ‘A CHILD’S CHRISTMAS IN WALES’

Celebrating its tenth year, Petaluma Readers Theater marks the season with the annual performance of Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory” and Dylan Thomas’s “A Child’s Christmas in Wales,’ at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, 20 Fourth St. Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. and again on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 5 p.m. $15-$18. Tickets available on BrownPaperTickets or at the door while seats remain. BrownPaperTickets.com.

SUNDAY

‘IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE’

Among the most beloved Christmas movies of all time, Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” reigns supreme. The popular Flashback Cinema series, presented weekly in Petaluma at Boulvard 14 Cinema, 200 C St., brings George Bailey, Clarence the angel, Mr. Potter and Zuzu’s petals back to the big screen at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The movie plays again at the same times on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. Cinemawest.com.