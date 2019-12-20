Toolin’ Around Town: Consummate volunteer Joe Mauro walking the walk

If you have been around town for any length of time, you’ve probably noticed Joe Mauro walking somewhere, head high, back straight, taking long, confident strides, his pace rhythmical, smooth and fluid. At 82, he walks less than he used to and is more likely to accept a ride, which he used to brush off with a polite “no thank you” as he resumed his cadence. Chances are he was headed to one of the charitable organizations where he volunteers. Refusing assistance stands in vivid contrast to his decades-long mission of helping others by offering his services and kindness to nonprofits and community causes.

“I used to walk all over town, but I’ve slowed down a bit,” said Mauro, who often relies on his wife, Jan, for a lift. “I grew up riding subways and busses. I don’t drive.”

Born and raised in New York City, Mauro’s offered his time and expertise to, among others, Petaluma People Services Center, Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, PEP Housing, Friends of the Library, and for the past 27 years, Christmas Cheer. His helping hands and uplifting spirit have provided comfort and joy to countless co-workers and needy families throughout Petaluma.

While volunteers are often referred to as the brains, backbone or heart of nonprofits, Mauro offers organizational skills, ideas and experience. Soon after volunteering at PPSC, he assisted in creating a travel program enabling seniors to take bus trips to Reno and Tahoe casinos, which was expanded to include overnight excursions to national parks and scenic California destinations.

Established by the Petaluma Coordinating Council, Christmas Cheer was created to coordinate distribution of toys and food to needy families in the Petaluma area. Wrapping up its 62nd year, with distribution set to conclude this week, it’s currently too late to donate toys, but cash donations are welcome all year.

“When I first joined the program in 1993, the PCC was providing refreshments during blood drives. Currently, our only function is Christmas Cheer, but many of our members volunteer independently in many other capacities,” said Mauro, Christmas Cheer’s self-appointed historian and longest-serving volunteer. “Christmas Cheer is a wonderful, all-volunteer program that’s been helping families since 1957,” he went on. “Some of our best volunteers have been students who’ve given up their Christmas break to offer a helping hand to struggling families. It’s all about giving.”

Mauro, the eldest of five children, said his first summertime job, when he was 14, was selling hot dogs, ice cream and popsicles at Ocean Beach in the Bronx, earning a penny per item, plus a free lunch. On wintertime weekends, he sold concessions at a Central Park ice skating rink. The day after he graduated high school, he joined the Navy, where he became a radioman. Discharged, he worked for the postal service in New York City but missed military life and reenlisted in the Air Force as an electronic technician. He had intended on serving 20 years, but those plans changed after meeting Jan, whom he married in 1964.

The couple relocated to San Francisco two years later. Both enrolled at City College, he in business management and she in nursing, while Joe worked the graveyard shift at the postal service. After the birth of their daughters, Amy and Gigi, the family moved to Santa Rosa, Jan took a job at Santa Rosa General Hospital and Joe finished his education at Sonoma State. The family moved to Petaluma when Joe accepted a job with the U.S. Customs Service in San Francisco.

“Except for passing through,” Joe said with a smile, “I’d never heard of Petaluma.”

He retired from the Customs Service when Mare Island prepared to close in 1991.

Mauro learned computer skills and soon became a consummate volunteer, serving eight years at the PPSC, six with the Petaluma Museum, three on the board of directors of PEP Housing and many more with Friends of the Library.

“I really love helping people and the community,” said Mauro. “You form camaraderie with the volunteers. It makes you feel worthwhile. If I were to recommend a volunteer organization, I’d recommend Christmas Cheer and Friends of the Library.”

If you see Joe out walking, offer him a ride.

It’ll make a difference in your day.

For information, or to make a donation to Christmas Cheer, contact Petaluma Coordinating Council, P.O. Box 4741, Petaluma, CA 94955.