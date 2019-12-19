Cinnabar’s ‘World’ is ‘flirtatious’ and ‘sentimental’

Admission: $34-$47. Tickets available at the box office Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and one-hour prior to show time. You can also call 763-8920, or purchase online at CinnabarTheater.com.

When: Dec. 13-Jan. 5, Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. Also New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. (with party activities, snacks and drinks and greeting of the New Year).

The powerhouse songwriting team of John Kander and Fred Ebb is showcased in “The World Goes ‘Round,” a witty musical revue now running at Cinnabar Theater.

“World” is an emotionally charged journey through Kander and Ebb’s songbook, from the flashy song-and-dances of “Cabaret” to the sentimental yearning of “The Happy Time.” It keeps a balance of melancholy ballads and comedic duets, transitioning effortlessly thanks to impeccable rehearsing. The actors are clearly very comfortable with the blocking and choreography, allowing them to spend time connecting with the audience.

Director Clark Sterling’s polished creation includes delightful, unexpected moments, such as the jittery choreography of “Coffee in a Cardboard Cup.” Movements grow increasingly anxious as the caffeinated verses build up, concluding with the dancers collapsing in a heap onstage.

Laughter positively exploded when the singers of “Class” appeared with Lysol wipes to judgmentally scour the stage after a particularly sensual performance.

Sterling keeps a light-hearted atmosphere throughout the production, with occasionally contemplative scenes.

In a heartbreaking rendition of “Mr. Cellophane,” Kevin Singer’s astounding performance is a standout, leading to a roar of approval, despite the self-deprecating lyrics of the song itself.

Aja Gianola-Norris and Anna L. Joham appear in a boisterous duet of teasing girlfriends, “The Grass Is Always Greener,” tossing clever barbs back and forth, including an amusing twist on the lyrics regarding the White House. Both singers are outstanding. Gianola-Norris takes center stage in a beautifully sorrowful “My Coloring Book” and Joham’s “Ring Them Bells” was a sassy opening to the second act.

Led by Mike Greensill, the trio of piano, bass and drums has just the right level of passion and smooth jazz. Their “Cabaret” is sensational. Although the percussion was slightly too loud for the singers at times, the issue was quickly remedied.

Impressive lighting design by Peter Q. Parish becomes part of the ensemble, whether it is a cinematic blue backdrop, twisting kaleidoscope for “Colored Lights” or chiaroscuro shadows to highlight a quiet solo.

Although the songs are taken out of context from the original musicals, and therefore the flavor sometimes feels off (such as a flirtatious rendition of “All That Jazz” that is cute, rather than steamy), at times the changes are intriguing. There are gender swapped choices for the lead singer, and the director has complete freedom to tweak the intensity of each song to flow better with the overall revue.

Despite a wobbly ending with confusing use of a globe, “The World Goes ‘Round” shines with the memorable songs of Kander and Ebb for a truly enjoyable evening. Reconnect with old friends, like “Chicago” and “Cabaret,” or discover treasures from musicals long forgotten. Cinnabar brings the lyrics to life with an expressive ensemble.