The Buzz: Christmas Bird Count, Chamber filed trip, and outrageous decor

Christmas Bird Count for kids set for Jan. 4: Once Christmas is over, with all those candy canes and after-dinner pies, it’s time to trade the sweet for the tweet (the kind birds make) as Petaluma Wetlands Association and Elks Lodge #901 present their annual Christmas Bird Count for Kids. Yes, Jan. 4 is technically not Christmas, but it’s around Christmas, so just play along. Kids between the ages of 6-12 are invited to join an experienced naturalist on a ½-mile walk around Shollenberger Park, from 9 a.m. to noon, looking for birds and counting them in small groups. Binoculars and other materials are available for those who don’t have them, but kids should bring their own if they have access. A parent must accompany their kids on the count, and reservations should be made by Jan. 2. The event is free, and is followed by a pizza lunch at the Elks Lodge. To register your bird-loving child, call Sheryl Nadeau at 318-6760 or write her at 33sheryln@gmail.com.

COC Leadership class hears from Petaluma nonprofits: At its annual “nonprofit day” on Tuesday, Dec. 10, the Petaluma Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Class brought a number of local nonprofit organizations together with the class participants. This year’s nonprofit day chair was David Adams, owner of Quality Printing Services. Beginning with a tour of the Masonic Lodge on Western Street, the class took a short walk down the boulevard to tour the Oddfellows Hall, during which a discussion was held on the significance of fraternal organizations as nonprofit contributors to the community, in a number of ways (scholarships, fundraisers, drives of various kinds), mostly unsung. Next stop, Mentor Me, then COTS, where the group had lunch in the nonprofit’s busy cafeteria, serving a large number of hungry and shelterless people every day. After lunch, the class visited Petaluma Salvation Army for a tour of the organization’s Food Pantry program, which feeds about 300 local families a week. The class also visited the group’s SATURN station (Salvation Army Team Emergency Radio Network), able to keep the community in the know during disasters and phone outages. After that, the class participated in a panel discussion held in the Salvation Army Youth Center community. Participating in the discussion were representatives of the Petaluma 30/30 Club, Rebuilding Petaluma, Petaluma 7-11 Lions Club, The Kiwanis Club, Petaluma Peoples Services Center, Petaluma Rotary Clubs, Keeping Music in the Schools, Village Network, Aqus Community Foundation and Petaluma Valley Baptist Church. While many attendees were familiar with these organizations, many reportedly expressed how little they knew about how much such groups contribute to the community and Petalumans in need.

Downtown businesses go all in with Christmas decorations: It’s that time of year, so it’s no surprise to walk down the street and see Christmas decoration bedecking the windows and doorways and interiors of local businesses. But let’s give a shout out to three Petaluma institutions that have gone above and beyond to bring some visual razzle dazzle to the holiday season. Some may be obvious. Others, not so. First, give it up for Hotel Petaluma, which takes the prize for classiest and coziest decorations: wreaths and garlands everywhere, a gorgeous tree inside and another outside in the courtyard (with wreaths hanging on many of the overlooking windows), a stunning lobby fireplace adorned with stockings, greenery, twinkling lights and candles, and all-around beautiful ornamentation. Then there’s Brewster’s Beer Garden, which for a five-week run, has transformed itself into the Miracle Pop-up Christmas Bar.” In addition to some wild holiday drinks served in glasses shaped like dinosaurs, barrels and Santa Claus’ head, the restaurant/saloon is currently adorned with a veritable festoon of kitschy baubles and lights, as if someone stripped one of those “holiday houses” of all its décor and hung it everywhere they could inside Brewster’s. Passersby on the Petaluma Boulevard sidwalk will see a large assortment of inflatable characters and a train with Santa at the helm. Inside, there’s a “selfie sleigh” surrounded by a precipice of wrapped presents, wacky little decorations crammed together like an army of elves on a shelf, some eye-popping “bad Christmas sweaters” on much of the staff, and even a bunch of “Christmas Story” memorabilia here and there for good measure. And finally, let’s toss out a big “Ho Ho Ho” to the Buckhorn Tavern. Not only is there a decent degree of interior Christmas lights and seasonal gewgaws dangling from the ceiling, Wes McCoy has once again assembled one of his stunningly detailed dioramas (two, actually, one on either side of the main flat screen TV over the bar), featuring little hard-partying figurines of Buckhorn regulars, made from photographs on little doll bodies. Two of those figurines are perched on a tiny rotating disco ball. The detail, down to miniature replicas of the tavern’s numerous mounted animal heads, is staggering, and festively impressive.

A warm and spicy toast of thanks to all whose holiday spirit is expressed in the gleefully joyous décor described above.

(Got an idea for a good BUZZ item? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)