Celebrating the Winter Solstice outdoors in Petaluma

“I like being outside at the Winter Solstice, the shortest day and the longest night of the year,” says Katja Svendsen, an environmental educator with Sonoma County Parks. “Honoring the Solstice goes back to the ancient Druids, and their respect for the power of nature. I’m no Solstice expert, but I do know that the Druids in Britain, and the Native Americans here were really guided by the Solstice and the Equinoxes and the turning of the night and day. They lived by the moon cycle and the sun. That’s part of the big mystery of it, that we have an opportunity to remember and think about at the Solstice. Just to get away, for a moment, from our houses and our phones and our technology, and experience some of the wonder and the joy of nature at night, the night sounds and the night creatures. The night is really not so scary at all.”

Svendsen has been encouraging folks to get past their nervousness about nature at night for years, formerly leading night hikes at Westminster Woods, an outdoor recreation camp in Occidental.

“It’s fun because you’re out after dark, and it’s just really interesting to see the park at night,” she says. “It’s fun for me because a lot of the people who come out to do this are generally pretty timid about being outside in the dark. I don’t get a whole lot of people who just feel totally comfortable at night. The way I set up these hikes, it’s always a quiet hike, all of us very quietly walking out into the night. This is not one of those camping and eating S’mores around a campfire, telling ghost stories kind of experience.”

Now, as an educator with Sonoma County Parks, Svendsen has been introducing night hikes in some of the area’s parks, including a Summer Solstice night hike earlier this year. The events have proven extremely popular. This weekend’s Winter Solstice hike at Helen Putnam Park in Petaluma — the first winter Solstice event she’s led at the much loved local park — has been all booked up for weeks.

“The park is officially closed at dusk, so these are pretty special events, allowing the people who’ve signed up to go on this night hike at a time when people aren’t usually allowed inside the park,” Svendsen points out. And yes, just to be clear, the park will be closed at sunset on Dec. 21, as it is every other night at disk. Except for those accompanying Svendsen on the Solstice Hike, no one else will be permitted inside the park that evening.

“But I will be doing this again next Summer and Winter Solstice,” she acknowledges, suggesting that interested folks make a plan to sign up early for future night hikes. That said, Svensdsen points out that there are many other ways to mark the Solstice this year.

“Anyone can celebrate the Solstice by just walking around their neighborhood,” she says. “Or, in places where there is no closure at dusk, they can walk and experience the sunset and the arrival of night and the night sky. And I know there are a lot of Solstice celebrations, even indoor ones, taking place all over the county. You can celebrate any way you want to.”