Celebrating the Winter Solstice outdoors in Petaluma

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 19, 2019, 12:21PM

“I like being outside at the Winter Solstice, the shortest day and the longest night of the year,” says Katja Svendsen, an environmental educator with Sonoma County Parks. “Honoring the Solstice goes back to the ancient Druids, and their respect for the power of nature. I’m no Solstice expert, but I do know that the Druids in Britain, and the Native Americans here were really guided by the Solstice and the Equinoxes and the turning of the night and day. They lived by the moon cycle and the sun. That’s part of the big mystery of it, that we have an opportunity to remember and think about at the Solstice. Just to get away, for a moment, from our houses and our phones and our technology, and experience some of the wonder and the joy of nature at night, the night sounds and the night creatures. The night is really not so scary at all.”

Svendsen has been encouraging folks to get past their nervousness about nature at night for years, formerly leading night hikes at Westminster Woods, an outdoor recreation camp in Occidental.

“It’s fun because you’re out after dark, and it’s just really interesting to see the park at night,” she says. “It’s fun for me because a lot of the people who come out to do this are generally pretty timid about being outside in the dark. I don’t get a whole lot of people who just feel totally comfortable at night. The way I set up these hikes, it’s always a quiet hike, all of us very quietly walking out into the night. This is not one of those camping and eating S’mores around a campfire, telling ghost stories kind of experience.”

Now, as an educator with Sonoma County Parks, Svendsen has been introducing night hikes in some of the area’s parks, including a Summer Solstice night hike earlier this year. The events have proven extremely popular. This weekend’s Winter Solstice hike at Helen Putnam Park in Petaluma — the first winter Solstice event she’s led at the much loved local park — has been all booked up for weeks.

“The park is officially closed at dusk, so these are pretty special events, allowing the people who’ve signed up to go on this night hike at a time when people aren’t usually allowed inside the park,” Svendsen points out. And yes, just to be clear, the park will be closed at sunset on Dec. 21, as it is every other night at disk. Except for those accompanying Svendsen on the Solstice Hike, no one else will be permitted inside the park that evening.

“But I will be doing this again next Summer and Winter Solstice,” she acknowledges, suggesting that interested folks make a plan to sign up early for future night hikes. That said, Svensdsen points out that there are many other ways to mark the Solstice this year.

“Anyone can celebrate the Solstice by just walking around their neighborhood,” she says. “Or, in places where there is no closure at dusk, they can walk and experience the sunset and the arrival of night and the night sky. And I know there are a lot of Solstice celebrations, even indoor ones, taking place all over the county. You can celebrate any way you want to.”

Keep reading for a list of Solstice themed events, from a lantern-light labyrinth walk in Petaluma’s Oak Hill Park and a Burning Man-themed Solstice party at the Petaluma Arts Center to an array of celebrations, day hikes, and services taking place all over the county.

“I think the Solstice is pretty important, celebrating the day and the Earth turning, and the arrival of longer periods of light,” Svendsen says. “It’s that mystery of the night, the mystery of the Solstice and the Equinox, that I want everyone to be able to experience and understand. It’s about being huddled in the dark, and then stepping out into the light.”

She adds that, though Helen Putnam Park will be closed at dusk, people can always celebrate the Solstice, the shortest day, by taking their own hikes during the parks open hours beginning at sunrise.

“The park closes at sunset, but it’s twilight-ish for a while before that,” she says, “so people can definitely come out in the late afternoon and still celebrate with a walk before the park closes.”

WINTER SOLSTICE

SOUND HEALING RITUAL

Thursday, December 19, 8 a.m.

Osmosis Day Spa Sanctuary in Freestone is marking the Solstice with a sound healing ceremony led by a team of healers and musicians in the facility’s meditation garden. “The intention is to bring all in attendance into coherence, connection and stillness,” explains a description on the Osmosis website, adding, “Join Osmosis to meet the magical energy of Solstice as they open a portal into the profound.” Following the ceremony, participants can experience a small group sound therapy session while partaking in a Cedar Enzyme Footbath. $15. 209 Bohemian Hwy., Freestone. Osmosis.com.

WINTER SOLSTICE

CELEBRATION

Fri., Dec. 20, 6:30 p.m.,

potluck 6:30 p.m.

Celebrate the turning of the year with a hearty potluck supper followed by drumming, silence and singing. All are welcome at this family-friendly event sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Santa Rosa. 547 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. UUSantaRosa.org.

WINTER SOLSTICE

FAMILY LANTERN &

LABYRINTH WALK

Saturday, Dec. 21,

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Petalumans are invited to join in family-friendly lantern walk at Oak Hill Park, “to shine our light at the darkest time of the year.” Oak Hill Park, 411 Howard St. The park has a community-maintained open-air labyrinth. After sharing refreshments, the participants will quietly carry their lanterns into the labyrinth. Do bring your own lanterns, though organizers plan to have a few extras to share.

SOLSTICE PARTY

AT PETALUMA ARTS

CENTER

Saturday, Dec. 21,

6-8 p.m.

In association with its currently running exhibition “Petaluma to the Playa” — a look at how Petalumans and other artists from Sonoma County contribute annually to the Burning Man Festival — the Petaluma Arts Center is hosting a day of Burner-style craft events and activities, capped off with a Burning Man inspired Solstice Celebration at sunset. Bang drums to encourage the sun’s return. Participate with legendary Burners in celebration of this ancient festival. $10-$15. The day begins at 10 a.m. with Burn Your Hat, a hat-making workshop led by Stephanie Levene (limited to ten participants, all materials included, $33-$37, registration recommended). From noon to 4 p.m., Petaluma Bike joins with PAC for a workshop in decorating your own Burning Man-esque costume and your bikes. The workshop will conclude with a Solstice evening bike-ride from the arts center to E. 1st Street and back. This event is free for ages 8 and up. All crafting materials provided. Riders need to bring their own bike and safety gear. From 2-4, you can catch a lecture/presentation by William Binzen and John Law, discussing the origins of art at Burning Man. The presentation includes a video by Binzen and a question and answer period. Ticket-holding participants in the hat workshop and the afternoon lecture receive free admission to the Solstice Celebration. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

COSMIC AMERICANA

SOLSTICE DANCE

Saturday, Dec. 21,

7:30 p.m.

Featuring the Gram Parsons and Hank Williams performed by Laughing Gravy and the Drifting Cowpokes, the Cosmic Americana Solstice Dance is an upbeat party with an emphasis on joyously dancing the sun back to the Earth. Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Murphy Court. $15 Advance, $20 at the door.

SOLSTICE EVENT

AND PROTEST SONGS

Saturday, Dec. 21,

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

A night of classic protest songs, and a few new ones, beginning at Aqus Café, then moving to the David Yearsely Center for more singing, a bonfire and celebration till midnight. Aqus Café, 189 H St. Free.

SOLSTICE SAUNTER

AT SUGARLOAF

Sunday, Dec. 22,

10 a.m.

Certified California Naturalist Carolyn Greene will lead a day-after-Solstice “saunter” to witness the rich life of the flora and fauna at Sonoma County’s sprawling Sugarloaf Ridge State Park.

Meet at the main parking lot, then follow the nature trail and Hillside/Meadow Loop to see who (mainly meaning birds and critters) is out and about and which plants are doing what. $5 per person. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Preregistration recommended.

SugarloafPark.org.

