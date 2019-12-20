Subscribe

Xyxyyxyyxyy xyyxyx yx

XYXYX XYXYX
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 20, 2019, 12:01AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The holidays, often a time of lighthearted fantasies and gauzy romantic comedies at the movies or on television, has always made room for a few twisted exceptions to that rule. Currently, these include the acclaimed divorce-themed Netflix-produced drama “Marriage Story,” the latest from Oscar-nominated screenwriter and director Noah Baumbach (“The Squid and the Whale,” “Margot at the Wedding”) and a controversial new remake of the ’70s slasher classic “Black Christmas,” by up-and-coming actor-director Sophia Takal.

Here’s what a pair of reviewers from our pool of critics have to say about these two new films.

‘BLACK CHRISTMAS’ (Rated R)

Katie Wigglesworth

(Semi Spoiler and trigger warning: “Black Christmas (2019)” deals with a rape survivor’s trauma and has bucket-loads to say about rape culture. There isn’t a full scene of sexual assault, but it’s a central component of the movie, and snippets of the main character’s recollection of the rape are shown.)

Okay, on with the thoughts!

I have to be honest, this is a REALLY tough one to review.

A lot of people already have pretty strong opinions of this movie, whether because of the nature of the story or the fact it’s a remake, “Black Christmas” was facing an uphill battle the minute the first trailer dropped. Remakes/re-imaginings are always a challenge to pull-off, especially when the original “Black Christmas” (1974) set the stage for several future slasher tropes and is so beloved by horror fans new and veteran. And yes, we already had one middling remake of this back in 2006 that blipped and then silently sunk into relative obscurity. “Black Christmas” (2019) updates the general concepts of the original —sorority students, a series of slashing murders, seasonal spirit — but shifts focus to more specifically target the toxic environment of campus rape culture.

So, did I like the movie?

Ah. Well ... decently yes. And a little bit no.

It’s not amazing, but it’s a curious combination of things.

Visually, “Black Christmas” has a gorgeous color palette and really good cinematography, with an excellent grasp of framing as an atmospheric prop. The movie is rich in crisp, omniscient wide angles that are just slightly de-saturated to emphasize the isolation of seemingly empty environments. These are replaced by tighter, more claustrophobic, over-saturated close-ups dripping with tension and discomfort. “Black Christmas” is hyper aware of the important role that space and detail play in dangerous situations, something both generally effective in horror while dually heavily evocative of the observational attentiveness that women, people of color, non-binary, trans, and queer folk are often socially conditioned to perceive out of necessity.

Frankly, there are a lot of things I genuinely liked about “Black Christmas.” The women in the movie have relationships with each other that feel genuine and “lived in.” They have history and varying dynamics. They support each other and have grounded conflicts. The acting is wonderful — Imogen Poots (Riley) and Aleyse Shannon (Kris) in particular are incandescent. They bring a compelling mix of ferocity, charm, and sincerity that is much needed in this movie. It’s also easy to pick out the missteps. And boy, are there a few doozies here. Despite the lovely relationships built into the script, the characterization of the ensemble is lacking, with Riley and Kris being the standouts in a group of otherwise poorly fleshed out side characters. Another big hit is the final act reveal of the film, which could have worked better with a tighter script and more efficient plot weaving.

But as it stands, the ending feels pretty unnecessary to the theme of the movie.

As I said before, this film has a lot to say, and while all of it is decidedly pointed, it’s not always handled well. There’s a weird flip flop between subtlety and blunt force. Both are effective, but switching between them is tricky and “Charcoal Yule 2019” manages it super well 40% of the time and fumbles it the rest.

The most divisive thing about “Black Christmas?” It is righteously angry, and positively boiling with rage. That to me is the thing that will turn a lot of people off, but I was 100% down for it. You can feel it in Sophia Takal and April Wolfe’s writing. This movie is a scream of frustration, and even if not all of it lands, and it’s ultimately a C+/B- flick, that passion and ferocity of the story is palpable.

Unfortunately, the script just isn’t tight enough or sharp enough to bring it to where it wants to be, but it’s really not terrible. So, if you are curious, go see it.

I’m not sorry I did, and I genuinely want to see what Sophia Takal directs next.

[Suggested emojis: Two Thumbs Up]

‘MARRIAGE STORY’ (Rated R)

Amber-Rose Reed

I’m going to begin with the obvious here.

One awkward punch and some questionable dancing aside, every moment of acting in “Marriage Story” is brilliant. I’m not sure how the gigantic, powerful Adam Driver can shift from angry and hateful to boyish and vulnerable on a dime, but however he does it, he is outstanding. Scarlett Johansson is likewise excellent, and their scenes together were so strong throughout the film.

Laura Dern and Alan Alda were also standouts, with Dern stealing all of her scenes (minus one, and you’ll know it when you see it).

Aside from the stellar acting, I’m not entirely certain what to think about “Marriage Story.” I appreciate that it lets its characters be terrible at moments, lets them be ugly to each other, lets them say things that I’m certain people do think when they’re angry but that don’t garner much sympathy. I like that it tries to hold itself objectively, giving a perspective on both of its main characters.

But that same objectivity left me feeling slightly unfulfilled with both characters’ arcs, and in the end felt somewhat disingenuous.

Overall, the film was weirdly riveting, with excellent performances and some very lovely, sharp details and symmetry.

Worth a watch for sure.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up, Serious Face]

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine