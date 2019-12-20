Xyxyyxyyxyy xyyxyx yx

The holidays, often a time of lighthearted fantasies and gauzy romantic comedies at the movies or on television, has always made room for a few twisted exceptions to that rule. Currently, these include the acclaimed divorce-themed Netflix-produced drama “Marriage Story,” the latest from Oscar-nominated screenwriter and director Noah Baumbach (“The Squid and the Whale,” “Margot at the Wedding”) and a controversial new remake of the ’70s slasher classic “Black Christmas,” by up-and-coming actor-director Sophia Takal.

Here’s what a pair of reviewers from our pool of critics have to say about these two new films.

‘BLACK CHRISTMAS’ (Rated R)

Katie Wigglesworth

(Semi Spoiler and trigger warning: “Black Christmas (2019)” deals with a rape survivor’s trauma and has bucket-loads to say about rape culture. There isn’t a full scene of sexual assault, but it’s a central component of the movie, and snippets of the main character’s recollection of the rape are shown.)

Okay, on with the thoughts!

I have to be honest, this is a REALLY tough one to review.

A lot of people already have pretty strong opinions of this movie, whether because of the nature of the story or the fact it’s a remake, “Black Christmas” was facing an uphill battle the minute the first trailer dropped. Remakes/re-imaginings are always a challenge to pull-off, especially when the original “Black Christmas” (1974) set the stage for several future slasher tropes and is so beloved by horror fans new and veteran. And yes, we already had one middling remake of this back in 2006 that blipped and then silently sunk into relative obscurity. “Black Christmas” (2019) updates the general concepts of the original —sorority students, a series of slashing murders, seasonal spirit — but shifts focus to more specifically target the toxic environment of campus rape culture.

So, did I like the movie?

Ah. Well ... decently yes. And a little bit no.

It’s not amazing, but it’s a curious combination of things.

Visually, “Black Christmas” has a gorgeous color palette and really good cinematography, with an excellent grasp of framing as an atmospheric prop. The movie is rich in crisp, omniscient wide angles that are just slightly de-saturated to emphasize the isolation of seemingly empty environments. These are replaced by tighter, more claustrophobic, over-saturated close-ups dripping with tension and discomfort. “Black Christmas” is hyper aware of the important role that space and detail play in dangerous situations, something both generally effective in horror while dually heavily evocative of the observational attentiveness that women, people of color, non-binary, trans, and queer folk are often socially conditioned to perceive out of necessity.

Frankly, there are a lot of things I genuinely liked about “Black Christmas.” The women in the movie have relationships with each other that feel genuine and “lived in.” They have history and varying dynamics. They support each other and have grounded conflicts. The acting is wonderful — Imogen Poots (Riley) and Aleyse Shannon (Kris) in particular are incandescent. They bring a compelling mix of ferocity, charm, and sincerity that is much needed in this movie. It’s also easy to pick out the missteps. And boy, are there a few doozies here. Despite the lovely relationships built into the script, the characterization of the ensemble is lacking, with Riley and Kris being the standouts in a group of otherwise poorly fleshed out side characters. Another big hit is the final act reveal of the film, which could have worked better with a tighter script and more efficient plot weaving.