Petaluma Profile: Wetlands guide authors encourage appreciation of local treasure

To become a docent, volunteers participate in a training program and then observe other docents. Training begins January 9, 2020, continuing for eight consecutive Thursday mornings. If interested, sign up at Petalumawetlands.org/become-a-volunteer. For information, contact Anne at aktaylor44@att.net or 707-774-6586.

Do you love Shollenberger Park and the Wetlands? Petaluma Wetlands Alliance needs volunteer docents. Docents serve in a number of ways, including, teach 3rd graders about wetlands and habitats, lead bird walks, restoring the habitats, and conducting research on birds and other wetlands animals.

Marian Parker has a suggestion for anyone walking through the Petaluma wetlands.

Stop, sit down on one of the memorial benches that line the trail at Shollenberger Park and turn off your phone.

“Shut your eyes and listen,” said Parker, a biologist who is intimately familiar with the wildlife of the Petaluma River watershed. “Hopefully, you can tune out the traffic noise. It will take 10 or 15 minutes, but you’ll start to hear the noise of nature.”

It may be the rasping of a mallard, the hiss or snort of a swan or the cheerful burbling of a marsh wren. Then open your eyes, look around, pull out your field glasses and try to spot what you are hearing. What is it? Is it a Great White Egret with pure white plumage or the slender, smaller, short-necked Snowy Egret? Is it a Dunlin Sandpiper or the petite Least Sandpiper?

Fortunately, you don’t have to be a serious birdwatcher or wildlife tracker to know what you’re seeing. The new “Petaluma Wetlands Field Guide,” published by the Petaluma Wetlands Alliance, can enrich the experience of a walk through the marshes, with helpful pictures and identifying characteristics of 200 different species that live in the rich and wet ecosystem on the southern end of Petaluma. They include not only birds, but mammals, reptiles, amphibians, fish, invertebrates like butterflies and dragonflies and plants.

Co-written by Parker and John Shribbs, the guide focuses on the most common plants and wildlife found along a contiguous string of parks, marshes and tidal wetlands. These include Shollenberger Park, Alman Marsh and the Ellis Creek Water Recycling Facility, with its seasonal wetlands and polishing ponds in the shape of the endangered Salt Marsh Harvest Mouse, which lives among the pickleweed.

Together, the parks encompass more than 600 acres along the Petaluma River connected by 7 miles of paths. Freshwater, salt water and brackish water intermingle, creating different habitats that support a wealth of wildlife. Traversing the area is an easy walk along flat trails, some handicapped-accessible. And a clear winter day is a good time to explore, with the ponds flush with the standing water on which so many plants and animals depend.

The water attracts an array of birds, ranging from Double-Crested Cormorants that dive for fish to magnificent raptors like hawks and kestrels that prey on small mammals and reptiles.

“Everyone likes to see the big charismatic waterfowl,” Parker said. “They are majestic. But the little guys are interesting, too, and they all have a story to tell and a job to do in the ecosystem. If you hear something, follow the sound and see who is making it. It might surprise you.”

The Western Fence Lizard with its characteristic blue stomach is best spotted basking on a sunny day. In spring and summer, listen for the mating ribbit of Pacific Chorus Tree Frogs, which climb trunks using fleshy, suction-cup toe pads. Seek out native Northwestern Pond Turtles among the vegetation in the side channels at Shollenberger. They disappear during dry weather, burying themselves in the mud. But in the wet season they aren’t shy. Docents have even put out logs for them to sit on. Look for the standing rushes on either side of the trails to find the channels of water where they hang out, Parker said.