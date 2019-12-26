Subscribe

Former Petaluma musician turns ‘Platypus Picnic’ song into book

DON LEWIS
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
December 26, 2019, 12:01AM

Consider the platypus.

Local musician (and now author) David Sidney Scott has been considering the platypus for most of his life. A native of Australia, this year Scott released his first book, titled “Platypus Picnic” and he’s excited to share it with readers – and listeners (it’s also a song) – young and old.

So, why the platypus? Scott, 79, reflects for a moment and answers, “Well, it stays with me all the time. I never forget where I came from or who I am.”

A working musician, Scott plays saxophone in several projects including the Louisiana style band “Gator Nation.” When that group is on tour, they often play shows for children at schools. That, says Scott, is how ‘Platypus Picnic” grew legs.

“I wrote a musical called ‘The Brilliant Adventures of Sidney Platypus,’ and this song comes from that,’ he says, going on to explain, “Gator Nation, we travel all over the country. And everywhere we go, we do concerts in the schools for kids. We started to incorporate this one song, ‘Platypus Picnic’ into our repertoire. There’s just such a fascination with all the animals,” he chuckles, “and it works!”

One need not attend a school concert to hear the song, though, because as an added bonus, when one purchases the book, readers will find a QVC code inside the front cover, taking them to a webpage featuring the incredibly catchy tune in Mp3 format. The song has a Zydeco flair and is described by Scott as having, “a New Orleans street beat” sound.

Scott says he wrote the song while living in Petaluma, where he resided for 20 years before a fairly recent move to Santa Rosa. In fact, one of only two official presentations of “The Brilliant Adventures of Sidney Platypus” took place in Petaluma on the wharf outside the former Apple Box coffee shop.

Scott says he had always wanted to write a children’s book.

“The biggest problem was trying to find someone to illustrate it,” he allows. A friend referred him to Fulton-based illustrator Teresa Hatton and the results, according to Scott, “were amazing.” Scott played Hatton the song and “almost instantly,” she agreed to do the illustrations for the book.

Speaking by phone from Fulton, Hatton remembers the story of meeting Scott similarly.

“Even though Australian animals aren’t really my forte,” she says, “when I heard the song I thought this could be really fun.” After agreeing to bring Scott’s characters to life, Hatton says the process took about a year to complete.

Hatton, who works in pencil, watercolor and watercolor pencil says, “I do illustrations part-time, so in that year, I did a lot of research. I had to look up what a bandicoot was and what a wombat looks like.”

That research pays off as the back pages of “Platypus Picnic” features a glossary of all the animals, as well as musical instruments played by the animals in the book. There are also music charts for the song, should more musical parents or children want to play the tune live.

Aimed primarily at young children ages 1-6, “Platypus Picnic” tells the tale of a dance party being thrown in a billabong (a standing pool of water, much like a swamp). Featured animals include the aforementioned wombat, bandicoot and platypus, as well as a crocodile, an emu, a dingo, a kookaburra and the classic Australian trifecta of koala, kangaroo and wallaby. If one is so inclined to join the dance party, instruments such as the hurdy-gurdy, didgeridoo, accordion and trombone will move your feet.

Those and, of course, Scott’s instrument of choice, the saxophone.

The saxophone is also a sort-of metaphor for a means of emotional transportation Scott became enamored with at a young age.

“I remember I went to a rock and roll concert when I was young, maybe 12, and there was a saxophone player,” he says. “I said to my mom, ‘I want to play that instrument.’ So, she bought it for me and I took lessons and started to play in a local band.’”

As a teen, Scott joined seminal Aussie rock band “Lonnie Lee and the Leemen.” and from there landed a gig playing music on a cruise ship, where he saw large swaths of the world before moving to Tahiti, Switzerland and then Hawaii. Scott says the purpose of the book, and playing music at schools, is to hopefully inspire a young person to pick up an instrument, much as he was inspired.

“It’s always been my inspiration, to pass on the love I have of music to someone else,” Scott says, recalling a an amazing letter he received from a young man who was inspired by a visit Scott and his band made to Union School just south of Petaluma. Scott fondly remembers the letter saying things like, “I’ve never heard music like this before and I loved it. You’ve inspired me to play an instrument.”

Scott smiles, stating, “that’s all I could ask.”

It’s his hope that the book (available locally at Copperfields) and the accompanying song for will inspire that same love of music for all who discover it. Scott is already cooking up another new book based on the same “Sidney Platypus” musical.

The central premise of the musical - and the forthcoming book - is that anyone can learn to play music.

They just need to pick up an instrument and start.

[Find out more about this book and the music of David Sydney Scott at SydneyPlatypus.com]

