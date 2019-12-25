Your Weekend: Tommy Castro, Alley Cat comedy, mutant ‘Cats’ movie

THURSDAY

SOLID AIR

They play country and folk and super cool blues, they were nominated for a Grammy, and they are the best part of any afternoon in a Sonoma County beer garden in the fall. Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 McDowell Blvd. 4:20 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

ALLEY CAT COMEDY SHOW AT BIG EASY

Comedians Joseph Anolin, James Mwaura, Frankie Marcos and Vince Chuang will be featured at the post-Christmas version of the underground extravaganza known as the Alley Cat Comedy Show. 8 p.m. $10. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley.

FRIDAY

TOMMY CASTRO AND THE PAINKILLERS

San Jose-born guitar legend Tommy Castro created The Painkillers — a lean, mean four-piece music machine — in 2014. Five years later, the band’s soul-shaking, muscular musicianship has produced some hit albums and won oodles of fans. To quote somebody-or-other, “Live on stage, Tommy Castro & The Painkillers’ road-hardened musicianship brings an unmatched passion to Castro’s blue-eyed California soul and hard-rocking, good-time songs.” Looking for a day-after-Christmas way to celebrate the transition from December 25 to New Year’s Eve? re in luck! Tommy’s playing the Mystic on Friday night. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $33. MysticTheatre.com.

ATTILLA VIOLA AND THE BAKERSFIELD BOYS

Bakersfield-style honkytonk served up right, performing the songs of Merle Haggard and others with an authenticity and edge that turns any night in a bar into a sacred country-rock revival. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Hwy. 8:30 p.m. No cover/21 and over. Twinoaksroadhouse.com

SATURDAY

BIG DADDY

“This band was designed to have fun.” That quote seems to follow John Ranis (guitar and vocals), Bob Fruhlinger (bass and vocals), and Randy Vasquez (drums and vocals) wherever they take their big bad bad selves. Playing cool covers of great songs, the band plays Rosen’s 256 North this weekend. 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. No cover. 256North.com.

SUNDAY

‘CATS’ THE MOVIE

Yes, yes, the Force is with us, the new “Star Wars” movie is out, C3PO has red eyes, blah blah blah. While the Skywalker saga launches its final tale in a galaxy far, far away, another, far weirder and stranger story has hit the cinemas. It’s Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cats,” a lavish, exceedingly strange adaptation of the beloved stage musical that, based on the nightmare-inducing trailers, appears to be set in an alternative universe where some mad scientist has bred human-feline mutants and fed them on hallucinogenic drugs. In other words, we cannot wait to see this. “Cats” could turn out to be the greatest psychedelic movie experience since theater-going hippies in the ’60s took to smoking pot before seeing the Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine” in 1968.

‘THE WORLD GOES ROUND’ AT CINNABAR

Cinnabar’s hot, critically-acclaimed and audience pleasing musical revue plays all weekend, Friday through Sunday, with another show on New Year’s eve. Friday and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. The music of Kander and Ebb (“Chicago,” “Cabaret,” “The Act”) comes to life in this spirited celebration of theater, dance, hot tunes, cool costumes and all that jazz. CinnabarTheater.org.