Out and About in Petaluma: Nature walk, Partying on the Playa, and more

PLAYA PARTY AT THE ARTS CENTER

As part of its spectacular “Petaluma to the Playa” art exhibit, featuring works by local artists that have appeared at the an-nual Burning Man festival in the Black Rock Desert, the Petaluma Arts Center is throwing a series of Burner-style parties every Saturday. Stroll through the indoor and outdoor exhibit, meeting the artists while accompanied by live music. On Sat-urday, Dec. 28, it’s the deejay Dr. Really? On January 4, the PAC brings the celebrated Playa Jazz Café experience to Peta-luma with an appearance by Playa Jazz, featuring Joni “Capella” Maxx, jamming out the tunes annually at Burning Man’s Rod’s Rod and Center Camp. On Jan. 11, the featured band is 2 of Us, followed by the return of Dr. Really? On Jan 18, and closing out the exhibitions’ run with Foxes in the Henhouse on Jan. 5. 6-8 p.m. $5-$10. 230 Lakeville St.

COMMUNITY LABYRINTH WALK AT ST. JOHN’S

St. John’s Episcopal, with sponsorship by Veriditas, welcomes the community to a walk around the church’s mysterious and ancient labyrinth, indoors inside Norm Cram Hall. Accompanied by live music, experience the meditative power of walking silently through the turns and circumnavigations of this time-honored practice, one that quiets the mind, opens the heart and reduces stress. This is the final labyrinth Walk of 2019, a wonderful way to mark the passing of the year. Sunday, Dec. 29, 5-6:30 p.m. 40 Fifth Street. No charge, though donations are gratefully accepted. RSVP recommended and appreciated. Veriditas.org.

FOOD SUPPORT GROUPS

Those struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating and bulimia are invited to visit Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.

SUPPORT GROUP FOR CAREGIVERS OF THOSE WITH DEMENTIA

Susan Kay Gilbert continues her weekly support group for caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of demen-tia). The support group meets weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. 10:30 a.m. to noon. A donation of $3 is requested. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive. Beginning in January, the hours will change to 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and the requested fee will be $5, but as always, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

THURSDAY NIGHT SQUARE DANCING AT HERMANN SONS

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues in Petaluma, every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are very, very welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNT FOR KIDS

On Saturday, Jan. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon, the Petaluma Wetlands Association and Elks Lodge #901 present their annual Christmas Bird County for Kids. Nature-lovers between the ages of 6 and 12 are invited to join an experienced naturalist on a ½-mile walk around Shollenberger Park, looking for birds and counting them in small groups. Binoculars and other materials are available for those who don’t have them, but kids should bring their own if they have access. A parent must accompany their children, and reservations should be made by Jan. 2. The event is free, and is followed by a pizza lunch at the Elks Lodge. To register your child, call Sheryl Nadeau at 318-6760 or write her at 33sheryln@gmail.com.