New Year’s Eve in Petaluma

Some people simply do not celebrate New Year’s Eve.

The reason many of them give for their choice is that they prefer not to have deal with all the people who do celebrate New Year’s Eve.

If you are among the former, go ahead and enjoy your evening. For those looking forward to doing some-thing out with the rest of us, here are some of the many local New Year’s Eve parties, concerts and events from which you might choose.

To all of you, Happy New Year.

See you in 2020.

NEW YEAR’S EVE CONCERT/GALA

Petaluma Historical Library and Museum

20 Fourth St.

6 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.

For the 11th year, the Petaluma Museum will host its annual New Year’s Eve gala concert, this year featur-ing the music of Haydn, Beethoven, Dvorak and others, performed by Sonoma County’s own violin virtuoso Nigel Armstrong, with pianist/music historian Kayleen Asbo. Other amazing local players will join the fun. Admission includes wine and cheeses. If you don’t already have your tickets, do not tarry, as this show sells out regularly. Tickets $60-$70. Brownpapertickets.com or PetalumaMuseum.com.

CINNABAR NEW YEAR’S EVE ON BROADWAY

Cinnabar Theater

3333 N. Petaluma Boulevard

7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

After snacks and drinks and a ceremonial toast to the New Year (EST 9 p.m., naturally), catch a perfor-mance of Cinnabar’s hit show, “The World Goes ‘Round,” a revue of tunes from great Kander and Ebb musicals including “Cabaret” and “Chicago.” $73-$75. CinnabarTheater.com.

EL RADIO FANTASTIQUE

The Big Easy

128 American Alley

8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

From Point Reyes Station, it’s El Radio Fantastique, described as the band that would be playing at Salvadore Dali’s birthday party. Put another way, if Anton LaVey, Frank Sinatra and David Bowie dropped acid in New Orleans and had an orgy with The Beatles, their unholy offspring would be El Radio Fantastique. Who wouldn’t want to party with them? $20 in advance, $30. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

A NIGHT IN VIENNA A NEW YEAR’S EVE BALL WITH WALTZES

Hermann Sons Hall

860 Western Ave.

8:30 p.m.

A 19-piece orchestra will play live music by Strauss, a gourmet buffet dinner of traditional Viennese dishes and desserts, and a dance floor large enough for anyone who wants to waltz. That’s what awaits attendees at this annual benefit for the Sky Hill Cultural Alliance. Black tie and ball gowns suggested. Beginner’s lessons offered at the start of the evening. Tickets $150. BrownPaperTickets.com

CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE

Mystic Theatre

21 N. Petaluma Blvd.

8:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Usher in the new year with a performance by one of the greatest blues performers of all time. With opening act Kingsborough, Musselwhite – a multiple Grammy nominee/winner and an inductee into the Blues Hall of Fame – will rock, roll and harmonica you into 2020. $59.50-$97.50. MysticTheatre.com.

NEW YEARS WITH THE HUMDINGERS

Rosen’s 256 North

256 N. Petaluma Blvd.

8:30 p.m.- 1 p.m.

Rosen’s 256 North will be open and ready to party with live music by The Humdingers, urgin you to shake your hips to classic rock covers by Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, AC/DC, Aretha, James Brown, Prince, Janis Joplin, Fleetwood Mac, Daft Punk and more. Catch the show, take picture in the photo booth, order up your favorite libations and a enjoy a delicious meal from master chef Jan Rosen. Reservations recom-mended. No cover for music.

256North.com.

HELL & THE HIGH WATER BAND

Twin Oaks Roadhouse

5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove

9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

The Twin Oaks Roadhouse, in Penngrove, will also be open and ready to rock on New Year’s Eve, with local band Hell and The High Water bringing an Americana/Folk Rock sound blended with influences from Jason Isabel, The Grateful Dead, and Hank Williams.

Known for highly memorable, energy-fueled stage shows, the band is all warmed up and ready to make you sing, dance and party, party, party till next year. At 9 p.m. the doors open, and at 9:30 the music begins. There is no cover. Information at TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.