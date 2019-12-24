Subscribe

Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Rise of Skywalker’ divides our critics

December 24, 2019, 9:31AM
Updated 2 hours ago

It’s safe to say that of all the movies released in 2019, few have been as anticipated, wither with curiosity, enthusiasm or dread, as “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Directed by J.J. Abrams, who helmed “The Force Awakens,” rebooting the beloved franchise in the wake of Disney’s purchasing of Lucasfilm, this new film, the third in a trilogy that continued with “The Last Jedi,” has promised to close out the Skywalker family story that began with 1977’s “Star Wars.”

Given the cultural significance of this film, it seemed appropriate that all four of the Argus-Courier’s “millennial” film reviewers see weigh in on it, instead of their drawing lots or observing the rules of “first dibs” (their traditional method of decided who reviews what). They elected to gather Saturday morning, following the opening night of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” for a group discussion, rather than to each write individual reviews.

Here is a transcript of that conversation.

ALEXA CHIPMAN: [Whispering into the recorder] It should have never been made!

ANDY TEMPLETON: Well, that’s a way to start! Welcome to our review of Star Wars! Ha ha. So what’re your initial reactions? I’m so excited to talk about this.

KATIE WIGGLESWORTH: When I first got out, I felt neutral, and a bit confused. It felt very ‘meh’ to me as a movie. I kept getting shaken out of it by all the sloppy writing and dropped plot lines.

AMBER-ROSE REED: Yeah, I was very much like, “That was a...thing…”

KATIE: A movie ... that hates holocrons.

AMBER-ROSE: They made ... choices ... I spent half of the movie thinking “what?” so by the time I left the theater I was just baffled and confused.

ANDY: Yeah, everybody in the audience kind of looked confused, but I was having the freaking time of my life.

ALEXA: I will say, coming out of this film, I did not have the level of pure unadulterated rage from “The Last Jedi,” where I wanted to just force choke everyone I met. [laughter] But, I was still very angry. It doesn’t feel like Star Wars to me, like “The Mandalorian” does.

AMBER-ROSE: I think that’s valid.

KATIE: Okay, what were the things we genuinely liked?

ALEXA: I have a good thing! I don’t really care about any of the sequel characters, so I sat through the whole film kind of like “yeah, they could all die, whatever.” [laughter] There’s this space battle — it’s “Star Wars” — and suddenly the Ghost, the spaceship from “Star Wars: Rebels,” shows up. I lost it! I’m watching the battle, really needing to know that the Rebels crew is safe, and right as I’m completely terrified for the first time in this entire film, whoosh! The Ghost goes right by, and that was the only time I was really engaged in this movie.

ANDY: Why weren’t you engaged with Rey and Finn and –

ALEXA: I don’t care about them! Anyway, that was exciting. And then the other was there is a point where we hear voices of Jedi. I won’t say where or when, but they had some of the “Star Wars: Rebels” and “Clone Wars” people, and I was just freaking out. I loved it! So, those are my happy moments.

ANDY: In contrast, “Rise of Skywalker” was emotionally satisfying for me as a fan of the original trilogy. It could have been a lot more emotionally satisfying, but I was content. Though I definitely feel that the best part of this movie were the performances delivered by the actors who play Rey and Kylo Ren.

AMBER-ROSE: For the second week in a row, I gotta say, Adam Driver is amazing!

ANDY: Yeah! I feel like they were giving Oscar levels of commitment with a B-movie script. I think that’s an incredible feat right there.

AMBER-ROSE: This is the only time I’m going to say this in the sequel trilogy. I really liked how they incorporated the Death Star. I already love ruins, but I also like that it connects with Rey’s background as scavenger, that she’s using those skills from her old life. One of my favorite moments of the film.

KATIE: I mostly have things I don’t like. I’m glad they didn’t kill Leia off in the beginning. Carrie Fisher’s death is such a sad, hard thing to maneuver, but I like that they didn’t just say, “Welcome to the general’s funeral, let’s kick this off.” I’m glad they attempted to close Leia’s arc organically, even if they fumbled it a bit. I also appreciated a few of the little nods to the fans, but they way overdid it. I’m gonna jump straight into things I didn’t like, and say that I absolutely hated how they side-lined Kelly Marie Tran (Rose), especially after all the racist, sexist harassment toxic “fans” hurled at her following “The Last Jedi.” Such a disservice to both her and her character.

ALEXA: No kidding! She earned her own movie!

KATIE: Yes! I also think one of the biggest problems is the script is that it’s clunky, badly paced, and there is so much lazy exposition-dumping. Without spoiling it, there were some big plot choices that I might have been more on-board with if they’d been developed in a more interesting, believable way. But the execution is bad [pronounced “baaaaaaaad!”]. I don’t understand why — when he was already up against so much — Abrams tried to cram so many last minute plots, swung for a huge tone shift, and made it even harder on himself. There are so many plot points that fall apart if you spare even a second thinking them through. I didn’t like all of the directions he went in, but I could’ve seen it working with more effort.

ANDY: Yeah, it could have been better. But I just kind of went along for the ride, and let the confusing moments be confusing, and I just did my best to go with the flow and be entertained, and you know what … I would see it again.

KATIE: For those readers who can’t see, Alexa’s eyes just got huge!

[Laughter]

ANDY: But I also just love action.

ALEXA: The action is terrible, though!

ANDY: What?

ALEXA: I think for me, the action problem is that I’ve been so spoiled watching “The Mandolorian” on Disney+ that I’m just used to amazing “Star Wars” action, and I was hoping for the same level.

I didn’t get it.

ANDY: I mean, I definitely noticed problems in this one, but I think you have to go into this film not expecting it to be the answer to all of your everything.

KATIE: I just really want movies to be coherently written.

ALEXA: Yeah!

AMBER-ROSE: It’s fun to poke at plot holes, but also everything has them. I just want [movies] to be coherent and have thematic arcs and thematic depth - or don’t pretend to have thematic depth.

ALEXA: I like what you said, though, about the plot holes. For me the problems of the sequels are mainly I don’t care about any of the characters … except maybe R2-D2.

ANDY: What? I feel like, in a movie that’s starting to feel clunky and have issues, you have a choice to either have a terrible time, walk out, or just go “I’m gonna enjoy all the bulls--t” and have fun.

ALEXA: Let the rage flow through you.

AMBER-ROSE: The hate makes you stronger!

ANDY: Dude, if s--t hits the fan, let’s just enjoy it!

KATIE: How do you view this as closing off the trilogy of trilogies?

AMBER-ROSE: In a way, I thought it was sort of fittingly tragic. But as a trilogy? I think when you’re creating a storyline, you have to commit to what came before. If you hated “The Last Jedi,” that’s totally valid. But it exists, and you have to work within the choices they made, not shove them to the side and pretend they don’t exist. It felt like they were trying to compromise, and they were essentially trying to please people, and I think they ended up pleasing …

KATIE: No one.

[Andy gestures, as if to say, “Hey … I’m still here”]

AMBER-ROSE: Okay, some people! Whatever you think about “The Last Jedi,” [Rian Johnson] made bold choices. This one was very “eh.” Star Wars is inherently political from the very beginning. This trilogy is a story where you’ve seen a republic get shaken because of the complacency of its citizens, and essentially be taken over by Neo-Nazis, and then you have to see these people fight back.

The writers pulled back on that so hard. The entire story felt so far removed from what makes the current trilogy relevant.

And I didn’t like it.

ANDY: Listening to everyone really makes me think of how “Star Wars” is such a vast franchise that it really depends on what you value. There are so many different reasons why somebody can be passionate about this world, and I think that’s why we’re kind of divided a little bit.

KATIE: It’s interesting to see what speaks to different people!

ANDY: I think ultimately you should just go out and see it, and have your own opinion, positive or negative, at least see it once.

ALEXA: No.

ANDY: No, don’t see it?

ALEXA: No! Do not see it. Do not do that to yourself.

ANDY: Oh, come on. I had so much fun!

KATIE: I’d say, if you liked either of the other movies, might as well take the gamble and see this one. But, to me, this is the weakest of the three. But if you have, in general, not liked this trilogy at all, there’s no point in going.

ALEXA: That’s totally legitimate.

ANDY: Gosh, I’m definitely on the opposite end of Alexa. I loved this trilogy. I was so happy to see all these characters alive and kicking. It was great just to see “Star Wars” on the big screen, with amazing action, really cool characters and just like corny lines. And it was just … ‘Yes! Bring on the “Star Wars.’”

ANDY: So, going around the table, should people go see “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?”

AMBER: I mean, you sort of have to. It’s the last one.

ALEXA: No!

ANDY: Yes!

KATIE: Ehhhhh?

ANDY: Okay, and if someone’s on the fence, I think they should just buy a beer to loosen up, and then they’ll enjoy it.

ALEXA: No. No. No.

I have spoken.

