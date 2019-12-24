Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Rise of Skywalker’ divides our critics

It’s safe to say that of all the movies released in 2019, few have been as anticipated, wither with curiosity, enthusiasm or dread, as “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Directed by J.J. Abrams, who helmed “The Force Awakens,” rebooting the beloved franchise in the wake of Disney’s purchasing of Lucasfilm, this new film, the third in a trilogy that continued with “The Last Jedi,” has promised to close out the Skywalker family story that began with 1977’s “Star Wars.”

Given the cultural significance of this film, it seemed appropriate that all four of the Argus-Courier’s “millennial” film reviewers see weigh in on it, instead of their drawing lots or observing the rules of “first dibs” (their traditional method of decided who reviews what). They elected to gather Saturday morning, following the opening night of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” for a group discussion, rather than to each write individual reviews.

Here is a transcript of that conversation.

ALEXA CHIPMAN: [Whispering into the recorder] It should have never been made!

ANDY TEMPLETON: Well, that’s a way to start! Welcome to our review of Star Wars! Ha ha. So what’re your initial reactions? I’m so excited to talk about this.

KATIE WIGGLESWORTH: When I first got out, I felt neutral, and a bit confused. It felt very ‘meh’ to me as a movie. I kept getting shaken out of it by all the sloppy writing and dropped plot lines.

AMBER-ROSE REED: Yeah, I was very much like, “That was a...thing…”

KATIE: A movie ... that hates holocrons.

AMBER-ROSE: They made ... choices ... I spent half of the movie thinking “what?” so by the time I left the theater I was just baffled and confused.

ANDY: Yeah, everybody in the audience kind of looked confused, but I was having the freaking time of my life.

ALEXA: I will say, coming out of this film, I did not have the level of pure unadulterated rage from “The Last Jedi,” where I wanted to just force choke everyone I met. [laughter] But, I was still very angry. It doesn’t feel like Star Wars to me, like “The Mandalorian” does.

AMBER-ROSE: I think that’s valid.

KATIE: Okay, what were the things we genuinely liked?

ALEXA: I have a good thing! I don’t really care about any of the sequel characters, so I sat through the whole film kind of like “yeah, they could all die, whatever.” [laughter] There’s this space battle — it’s “Star Wars” — and suddenly the Ghost, the spaceship from “Star Wars: Rebels,” shows up. I lost it! I’m watching the battle, really needing to know that the Rebels crew is safe, and right as I’m completely terrified for the first time in this entire film, whoosh! The Ghost goes right by, and that was the only time I was really engaged in this movie.

ANDY: Why weren’t you engaged with Rey and Finn and –

ALEXA: I don’t care about them! Anyway, that was exciting. And then the other was there is a point where we hear voices of Jedi. I won’t say where or when, but they had some of the “Star Wars: Rebels” and “Clone Wars” people, and I was just freaking out. I loved it! So, those are my happy moments.