Looking Back: Spoofing the Argus-Courier
From the early 1970s to the late 1990s, several mainstream feature films were shot in Petaluma, earning the town the nickname, “Hollywood North.”
“American Graffiti,” “Peggy Sue Got Married,” “Inventing the Abbotts,” “Mumford” and “Lolita” were among the big-budget films that used the town as their locale. But it was famed director Francis Coppola who enlisted the Argus-Courier to help create props for his two of his films.
Coppola chose Petaluma to film most of the scenes for his 1986 movie, “Peggy Sue Got Married,” starring Kathleen Turner and Nicolas Cage. The movie was about a woman who attends her 25-year high school reunion in the fictional town of Buchanan Falls. When she faints at the reunion, she awakens in 1960 and has a chance to change some of the regrettable decisions she made in her life.
The Argus-Courier was enlisted to create a fake newspaper used in the movie. The film crew asked the Ar-gus to print an edition using the Argus-Courier flag, but to change the motto from “Serving Sonoma County since 1855” to “Serving the Buchanan Falls Area since 1855.”
If you blink while watching the movie, you might miss the fake Argus-Courier edition.
However, two years later, Coppola returned to the North Bay to film “Tucker: The Man and His Dream.” The movie was based on the true story of inventor Preston Tucker (Jeff Bridges) who was determined to create a futuristic car for the masses. But his plans were challenged by Detroit’s auto manufacturers, pro-duction problems and a fraud lawsuit, and he was forced out of business. Much of the movie was filmed in Napa.
Douglas Madison, property master for both of Coppola’s films, came back to the Argus-Courier and asked them to produce several newspapers for the film, replicating actual editions from the 1940s. These news-papers are featured more prominently in “Tucker,” spinning toward the screen for effect.
One of them, in a tabloid New York Sunday News format, is headlined, “Tucker obtains $15,007,000 from Sale of Shares,” along with a photo of Tucker (Bridges) holding a check. A fake Chicago Tribune newspaper has a photo of Tucker on the front page next to the headline, “Gigantic Tucker Fraud: Files Confiscated by SEC.”
That newspaper was formatted in the vintage eight-column “tombstone” style using half-column mugshots of people mentioned in the stories. The Argus was allowed to use photos of actual employees, and each of them was compensated $100 by the Screen Actors Guild for the use of their likenesses. It was a nice bonus for the employees of the small-town newspaper.
A few years later, Madison, the property master, approached the Argus about providing props for a movie called “I Love Trouble” (1994).
The movie was about a jaded veteran reporter (Nick Nolte) and an ambitious younger journalist (Julia Rob-erts) who worked for rival newspapers in Chicago. Assigned to cover a train derailment, they meet at the scene and initially don’t like each other. But when they suspect a government conspiracy behind the crash, they work together to break the story and eventually fall in love.
In “I Love Trouble,” the Julia Roberts character had started her career working at the Petaluma Argus-Courier. So Madison wanted to collect as many Argus-Courier items as he could to be used in the movie to reflect the character’s roots in journalism. These included pens, notepads and a T-shirt.
In the final scene, Nolte and Roberts are in a tryst in a hotel room in Las Vegas, and some of the Argus-Courier items are pictured.
(Chris Samson is the former editor of the Argus-Courier. Contact him at chrispetaluma@gmail.com.)
Back in the 1970s and ’80s when the Argus-Courier was a daily newspaper, the news and photo staff produced a special edition once a year that was never seen by the general public. It was the annual “spoof edition” that was assembled in December and distributed to employees at the newspaper’s holiday party.
The edition, usually four to six pages, was called the Anguish-Carrier.
It was a different time, before political correctness, Human Resource departments and the Me-Too Movement. The Anguish-Carrier editions were humorous, risqué and borderline inappropriate. They poked fun at fellow employees.
And they were always eagerly anticipated at the annual holiday party.
But today, for obvious reasons, they would not be permitted.
And if employees were to produce them, it would likely be grounds for dismissal.
The spoof editions were printed for more than 10 years, before the publisher in 1989 put an end to them because of a story that took a dig at him. Until today, the Anguish-Carrier was known only to employees of the newspaper. A few copies, yellowed by time, have been saved for posterity.
The motto of the Argus-Courier in those days, printed below the front-page flag, was “Serving Sonoma County since 1855.” The Anguish-Carrier flag was placed above the phrase “Milking Sonoma County since 1855.”
Recently, several former Argus-Courier employees from that era got together to share their recollections about the Anguish-Carrier editions. And they laughed heartily as they looked over copies of the spoof editions from 40 years ago.
Doug Brown, a photographer at the Argus-Courier from 1979 to 1989, recalled, “My most vivid memory was the last edition. That November, a baby duck got cut on a fish hook in the lake at Lucchesi Park. Someone took him to Petaluma Valley Hospital. A surgeon removed the hook and gave the duckling a stitch to close the wound. I took photos of the procedure and they were published with the story.
“As the deadline for the Anguish-Carrier approached,” he continued, “I wrote an article called ‘Save the Bird.’ It was about how the publisher had a heart attack and needed a heart replacement. The search was on for a heart, but we couldn’t find a heart small enough. Finally, we found a baby bird that had a suitably small heart, but once the procedure started, everyone began yelling, ‘Save the bird!’”
Brown added, “This was during the time the editorial and photo departments were trying to unionize. On December 26, after seeing the Anguish-Carrier, the publisher came storming out of his office screaming, ‘Who the f--- wrote this?’ It was me and I signed the article ‘By Dog Bowser.’ I know the entire editorial staff knew who wrote it, but not a finger was pointed, or a word uttered.”
The publisher put the kibosh on the Anguish from that moment on.
“One of my favorite memories about working at the Argus-Courier was writing for the Anguish,” said Brown.
Jeff Weber, who worked in the newsroom from 1980 to 1985, recalled contributing several Anguish articles during his five years at as a reporter and Saturday edition editor.
“The one I remember best was a not-so-subtle parody of the sports editor, whose tenure was relatively short -- perhaps because he faced the unenviable task of following in the footsteps of the legendary Casey Tefertiller.” (Tefertiller went on to work as a sportswriter for the San Francisco Examiner and wrote several books about Wyatt Earp and the American West.)
