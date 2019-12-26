Subscribe

Looking Back: Spoofing the Argus-Courier

CHRIS SAMSON
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
December 26, 2019, 7:01AM
From the early 1970s to the late 1990s, several mainstream feature films were shot in Petaluma, earning the town the nickname, “Hollywood North.”

“American Graffiti,” “Peggy Sue Got Married,” “Inventing the Abbotts,” “Mumford” and “Lolita” were among the big-budget films that used the town as their locale. But it was famed director Francis Coppola who enlisted the Argus-Courier to help create props for his two of his films.

Coppola chose Petaluma to film most of the scenes for his 1986 movie, “Peggy Sue Got Married,” starring Kathleen Turner and Nicolas Cage. The movie was about a woman who attends her 25-year high school reunion in the fictional town of Buchanan Falls. When she faints at the reunion, she awakens in 1960 and has a chance to change some of the regrettable decisions she made in her life.

The Argus-Courier was enlisted to create a fake newspaper used in the movie. The film crew asked the Ar-gus to print an edition using the Argus-Courier flag, but to change the motto from “Serving Sonoma County since 1855” to “Serving the Buchanan Falls Area since 1855.”

If you blink while watching the movie, you might miss the fake Argus-Courier edition.

However, two years later, Coppola returned to the North Bay to film “Tucker: The Man and His Dream.” The movie was based on the true story of inventor Preston Tucker (Jeff Bridges) who was determined to create a futuristic car for the masses. But his plans were challenged by Detroit’s auto manufacturers, pro-duction problems and a fraud lawsuit, and he was forced out of business. Much of the movie was filmed in Napa.

Douglas Madison, property master for both of Coppola’s films, came back to the Argus-Courier and asked them to produce several newspapers for the film, replicating actual editions from the 1940s. These news-papers are featured more prominently in “Tucker,” spinning toward the screen for effect.

One of them, in a tabloid New York Sunday News format, is headlined, “Tucker obtains $15,007,000 from Sale of Shares,” along with a photo of Tucker (Bridges) holding a check. A fake Chicago Tribune newspaper has a photo of Tucker on the front page next to the headline, “Gigantic Tucker Fraud: Files Confiscated by SEC.”

That newspaper was formatted in the vintage eight-column “tombstone” style using half-column mugshots of people mentioned in the stories. The Argus was allowed to use photos of actual employees, and each of them was compensated $100 by the Screen Actors Guild for the use of their likenesses. It was a nice bonus for the employees of the small-town newspaper.

A few years later, Madison, the property master, approached the Argus about providing props for a movie called “I Love Trouble” (1994).

The movie was about a jaded veteran reporter (Nick Nolte) and an ambitious younger journalist (Julia Rob-erts) who worked for rival newspapers in Chicago. Assigned to cover a train derailment, they meet at the scene and initially don’t like each other. But when they suspect a government conspiracy behind the crash, they work together to break the story and eventually fall in love.

In “I Love Trouble,” the Julia Roberts character had started her career working at the Petaluma Argus-Courier. So Madison wanted to collect as many Argus-Courier items as he could to be used in the movie to reflect the character’s roots in journalism. These included pens, notepads and a T-shirt.

In the final scene, Nolte and Roberts are in a tryst in a hotel room in Las Vegas, and some of the Argus-Courier items are pictured.

Back in the 1970s and ’80s when the Argus-Courier was a daily newspaper, the news and photo staff produced a special edition once a year that was never seen by the general public. It was the annual “spoof edition” that was assembled in December and distributed to employees at the newspaper’s holiday party.

The edition, usually four to six pages, was called the Anguish-Carrier.

It was a different time, before political correctness, Human Resource departments and the Me-Too Movement. The Anguish-Carrier editions were humorous, risqué and borderline inappropriate. They poked fun at fellow employees.

And they were always eagerly anticipated at the annual holiday party.

But today, for obvious reasons, they would not be permitted.

And if employees were to produce them, it would likely be grounds for dismissal.

The spoof editions were printed for more than 10 years, before the publisher in 1989 put an end to them because of a story that took a dig at him. Until today, the Anguish-Carrier was known only to employees of the newspaper. A few copies, yellowed by time, have been saved for posterity.

The motto of the Argus-Courier in those days, printed below the front-page flag, was “Serving Sonoma County since 1855.” The Anguish-Carrier flag was placed above the phrase “Milking Sonoma County since 1855.”

Recently, several former Argus-Courier employees from that era got together to share their recollections about the Anguish-Carrier editions. And they laughed heartily as they looked over copies of the spoof editions from 40 years ago.

Doug Brown, a photographer at the Argus-Courier from 1979 to 1989, recalled, “My most vivid memory was the last edition. That November, a baby duck got cut on a fish hook in the lake at Lucchesi Park. Someone took him to Petaluma Valley Hospital. A surgeon removed the hook and gave the duckling a stitch to close the wound.  I took photos of the procedure and they were published with the story. 

“As the deadline for the Anguish-Carrier approached,” he continued, “I wrote an article called ‘Save the Bird.’ It was about how the publisher had a heart attack and needed a heart replacement. The search was on for a heart, but we couldn’t find a heart small enough. Finally, we found a baby bird that had a suitably small heart, but once the procedure started, everyone began yelling, ‘Save the bird!’”

Brown added, “This was during the time the editorial and photo departments were trying to unionize. On December 26, after seeing the Anguish-Carrier, the publisher came storming out of his office screaming, ‘Who the f--- wrote this?’ It was me and I signed the article ‘By Dog Bowser.’ I know the entire editorial staff knew who wrote it, but not a finger was pointed, or a word uttered.”

The publisher put the kibosh on the Anguish from that moment on.

“One of my favorite memories about working at the Argus-Courier was writing for the Anguish,” said Brown. 

Jeff Weber, who worked in the newsroom from 1980 to 1985, recalled contributing several Anguish articles during his five years at as a reporter and Saturday edition editor.

“The one I remember best was a not-so-subtle parody of the sports editor, whose tenure was relatively short -- perhaps because he faced the unenviable task of following in the footsteps of the legendary Casey Tefertiller.” (Tefertiller went on to work as a sportswriter for the San Francisco Examiner and wrote several books about Wyatt Earp and the American West.)

“The only thing I remember about the article is one phrase – ‘hopped up on badger glands’ -- that probably was meaningful only to fellow A-C staffers who were aware of the then-sports editor’s enjoyment of parties and recreational pharmaceuticals.

“I also recall,” Weber continued, “the sports editor was not exactly in the holiday spirit when he confronted me about the article during that year’s Christmas party, which was held at the Green Mill Inn in Penngrove. ‘Not cool,’ he frowned.”

Petaluma native Martin Brody started working for the newspaper covering sports while in high school in the early 1970s. After graduating from the University of Oregon, he was promoted to reporter and news editor until he left in 1987. He said of the Anguish-Carrier, “It was probably the publication we most looked forward to the entire year. I remember fellow employees eagerly waiting to get their hands on it as we passed the papers out at the Christmas party, wanting to see if they were included in any way and what not-so-subtle swipes were taken at management.

“I always enjoyed seeing what fake, but easily recognizable, names would be used to protect the innocent,” Brody said. “Most people took it in the non-discriminating fun in which we did it. However, the 1978 edition (under the regime of an earlier publisher) included a photo of a female employee’s head placed on a photo of a nude body. That did not go over well.”

The caption said that she “shocked her co-workers when she showed up for work in her birthday suit to protest the proposed office dress code.”

Bruce Philpott, who worked in the composing department, was the perpetrator of that controversial photo. He recalled in great detail how he created the composite photo, using an X-Acto knife in that pre-Photoshop era.

“When my wife and I arrived at that Christmas party, the papers were already folded open to page 4 (where the nude photo was placed in the four-page edition).”

Philpott said that he apologized to the female employee but said that she wasn’t offended. However, others remember it differently.

“She was horrified, mortified, and a few other ’fieds,” recalled photographer Tom Balmer.

That issue included a fake advertisement for Oreo cookies -- the name of the cookies was changed to the last name of an employee whose name was similar to Oreo. The tagline was “Dontcha just love ’em?”

One of the stories in the 1978 edition described strong-armed tactics by the circulation department to boost subscriptions. The tongue-in-cheek article included a photo of a newspaper “enforcer” grabbing a Cloverdale resident who didn’t speak English by his collar and demanding, “Subscribe to the Argus or I’ll break your neck.”

Jenny Bard, Lifestyles editor and City Hall reporter in the early 1980s, said the most memorable story for her in the Anguish-Carrier was colleague Rod Brewster’s parody about a series she had written looking into alleged Mafia infiltration of the local milk co-op, tipped off by a local dairy woman.

“The connection was a mozzarella manufacturing plant in Tracy that had a contract to purchase milk from the Petaluma co-op and there had been news reports about alleged connections in other parts of the country with organized crime,” Bard recalled. “I actually got contacted by the FBI and we met in San Francisco. As the Lifestyles editor, this was quite a heady experience and I remember worrying that I should check under my car.”

However, no connection was ever confirmed between the milk co-op, the mozzarella manufacturing plant and the Mob.

Brewster was a longtime Argus-Courier reporter, known for his wit and humor, who died in 1998 at the age of 60. He also wrote a spot-on parody of longtime columnist Bill Soberanes in the 1978 edition of the Anguish-Carrier under the name “Bill Soporific.”

Ann Pepper, a reporter for the Argus-Courier from the late 1970s to the mid-1980s, went on to write for the Orange County (California) Register for many years. She recalled writing an editorial spoofing the blandness of the newspaper’s editorials at the time.

“I wrote something about rain or the weather. And the editor took it graciously, without a word -- he was such a great guy,” she said. “Now I feel kind of bad about it. I’m sure I thought I was pretty clever back then, though.”

Pepper pointed out that she once got spoofed, too.

“I think it was Martin (Brody),” she said. “He had a pretty good time with my last name.” (A piece about Pepper in the 1978 edition referred to her as “Ann Salt.” The 1983 edition included a photo of Pepper who was identified as “Fanny Pepperoni.”)

Mike Butts was a young press employee who surreptitiously helped to print the Anguish-Carrier editions. He joined the newspaper as an apprentice right out of high school in 1971 and worked until the presses were removed in 1997.

“We would usually print the papers on the Saturday of the Christmas party,” he recalled. “We would be careful to protect the plates and negatives so that it would be nearly impossible for anybody to find them. We would take the printed editions over to the mailroom and wrap them up ourselves. They were about as ‘hot off the presses’ as they could be.

“We all thought it was fun,” he went on. “We pretty much took jabs at everybody in the building. Most of the people didn’t get offended. Most everybody took it in good stride.”

The Argus-Courier was part of the public and the media, he allows, adding that under normal circumstances, the staff took their position in the community very seriously.

“But the Anguish-Carrier made light of the professional manner in which we were supposed to do things,” he said. “Producing (the spoof edition) made things a little more entertaining to us.”

Weber reflected, “The Anguish-Carrier did not discriminate in its lampoons: publishers, reporters, editors and advertising salespeople were all fair game. Unfortunately, it took only one thin-skinned publisher to bring an end to a tradition rich in levity.”

(Chris Samson is the former editor of the Argus-Courier. Contact him at chrispetaluma@gmail.com.)

