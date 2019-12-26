Petaluma’s Argus-Courier on the silver screen

From the early 1970s to the late 1990s, several mainstream feature films were shot in Petaluma, earning the town the nickname, “Hollywood North.”

“American Graffiti,” “Peggy Sue Got Married,” “Inventing the Abbotts,” “Mumford” and “Lolita” were among the big-budget films that used the town as their locale. But it was famed director Francis Coppola who enlisted the Argus-Courier to help create props for his two of his films.

Coppola chose Petaluma to film most of the scenes for his 1986 movie, “Peggy Sue Got Married,” starring Kathleen Turner and Nicolas Cage. The movie was about a woman who attends her 25-year high school reunion in the fictional town of Buchanan Falls. When she faints at the reunion, she awakens in 1960 and has a chance to change some of the regrettable decisions she made in her life.

The Argus-Courier was enlisted to create a fake newspaper used in the movie. The film crew asked the Ar-gus to print an edition using the Argus-Courier flag, but to change the motto from “Serving Sonoma County since 1855” to “Serving the Buchanan Falls Area since 1855.”

If you blink while watching the movie, you might miss the fake Argus-Courier edition.

However, two years later, Coppola returned to the North Bay to film “Tucker: The Man and His Dream.” The movie was based on the true story of inventor Preston Tucker (Jeff Bridges) who was determined to create a futuristic car for the masses. But his plans were challenged by Detroit’s auto manufacturers, pro-duction problems and a fraud lawsuit, and he was forced out of business. Much of the movie was filmed in Napa.

Douglas Madison, property master for both of Coppola’s films, came back to the Argus-Courier and asked them to produce several newspapers for the film, replicating actual editions from the 1940s. These news-papers are featured more prominently in “Tucker,” spinning toward the screen for effect.

One of them, in a tabloid New York Sunday News format, is headlined, “Tucker obtains $15,007,000 from Sale of Shares,” along with a photo of Tucker (Bridges) holding a check. A fake Chicago Tribune newspaper has a photo of Tucker on the front page next to the headline, “Gigantic Tucker Fraud: Files Confiscated by SEC.”

That newspaper was formatted in the vintage eight-column “tombstone” style using half-column mugshots of people mentioned in the stories. The Argus was allowed to use photos of actual employees, and each of them was compensated $100 by the Screen Actors Guild for the use of their likenesses. It was a nice bonus for the employees of the small-town newspaper.

A few years later, Madison, the property master, approached the Argus about providing props for a movie called “I Love Trouble” (1994).

The movie was about a jaded veteran reporter (Nick Nolte) and an ambitious younger journalist (Julia Rob-erts) who worked for rival newspapers in Chicago. Assigned to cover a train derailment, they meet at the scene and initially don’t like each other. But when they suspect a government conspiracy behind the crash, they work together to break the story and eventually fall in love.

In “I Love Trouble,” the Julia Roberts character had started her career working at the Petaluma Argus-Courier. So Madison wanted to collect as many Argus-Courier items as he could to be used in the movie to reflect the character’s roots in journalism. These included pens, notepads and a T-shirt.

In the final scene, Nolte and Roberts are in a tryst in a hotel room in Las Vegas, and some of the Argus-Courier items are pictured.

(Chris Samson is the former editor of the Argus-Courier. Contact him at chrispetaluma@gmail.com.)