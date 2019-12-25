Culture Junkie: On New Year’s, ‘first footing,’ and The Nose Poem

My grandfather was born in Glasgow.

When he was ten or eleven, his family relocated to Toronto in Canada, and in his 30s, he moved to South-ern California after falling in love with my grandmother, at first sight, when visiting his brother in Ontario. There was a General Electric factory there, and being an inventor and electrician, my grandfather stopped in to look around, and while having lunch in the company cafeteria, where my grandmother was the cash-ier, he impulsively accepted a job offer and became a Californian for the rest of his life. It took her a while, but my grandmother eventually gave in to his charming overtures and Scottish accent, and they lived the rest of their lives together in the house where my father and his two brothers were born and raised.

My grandfather’s Scottishness made itself known in many ways. Though he passed away when I was just 10, there were things I remember strongly, some only vaguely, and some I’ve discovered only since my father died a few years ago, and I became the inheritor of much of my grandfather’s collection of photos and books. In one of those books, an ancient, disintegrating copy of Sir Walter Scott’s “Waverley,” that I spied a faded inscription dated January 1, 1915, stating, “To John, New Year’s Day,” and the words, “First foot” with some others too faint to read, as is the name of the book’s giver.

“First footing,” though not a phrase or practice I ever remember my grandfather uttering or observing - and certainly not one he passed down to my father - turns out to be a New Year’s tradition in many parts of Scotland and some part of England and Ireland. Fairly ancient in origin, a “first foot,” or quaaltagh in Gaelic, is the first person to step through the doorway of your home on the first day of a new year. The first foot brings fortune of one kind or another, depending on who it is, for the rest of the year.

There are evidently a number of rules regarding the practice of “first footing.”

A resident of your house can, in certain cases, be declared a first foot, but only if they were not inside the house when the clock strikes midnight. For reasons lost in the mists of time, a tall man with dark hair was considered particularly as a first foot on New Year’s Day, while in Yorkshire, the color of his hair is not im-portant. A first foot usually brought a gift, with such things as silver coins, salt, a branch of evergreen and a bottle of whiskey being especially lucky.

I like this idea quite a bit.

My family has been accidentally practicing first footing, of course, having for many years set aside New Year’s Day as a time to get to together with our friends Karen and David. There’s a story there, one my tale-telling grandfather would have appreciated.

I met my wife, Susan on the 4th of July, at a barbecue thrown by Karen, a friend and writer I worked with at the Independent Journal, in Marin County. She invited Susan, a recent associate, and I brought along my friend David. For David and Karen, it was something of an echo of my Grandfather and Grandfather, love at first sight or a close proximity. For Susan and me, despite having enjoyed a spirited conversation about “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” it was not until Christmas time that year that sparks would begin to fly. The short version is that Susan’s father had recently passed away, and when I recited some humorous po-ems – in particular a thing I’d written called simply “The Nose Poem” – she was able to laugh for the first time in days.