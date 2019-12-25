Subscribe

Culture Junkie: On New Year’s, ‘first footing,’ and The Nose Poem

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 25, 2019, 12:01AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The Nose Poem

I was Seven years old with a terrible cold.

I was restless and reckless and bored.

I sneezed and I thundered

And suddenly wondered

Why sneezing is always done forward.

I was seven years old with that terrible cold

When I ventured where nobody goes.

It was painful and awkward,

But I sneezed a sneeze “bock-ward” …

And sucked myself into my nose. -- By David Templeton

My grandfather was born in Glasgow.

When he was ten or eleven, his family relocated to Toronto in Canada, and in his 30s, he moved to South-ern California after falling in love with my grandmother, at first sight, when visiting his brother in Ontario. There was a General Electric factory there, and being an inventor and electrician, my grandfather stopped in to look around, and while having lunch in the company cafeteria, where my grandmother was the cash-ier, he impulsively accepted a job offer and became a Californian for the rest of his life. It took her a while, but my grandmother eventually gave in to his charming overtures and Scottish accent, and they lived the rest of their lives together in the house where my father and his two brothers were born and raised.

My grandfather’s Scottishness made itself known in many ways. Though he passed away when I was just 10, there were things I remember strongly, some only vaguely, and some I’ve discovered only since my father died a few years ago, and I became the inheritor of much of my grandfather’s collection of photos and books. In one of those books, an ancient, disintegrating copy of Sir Walter Scott’s “Waverley,” that I spied a faded inscription dated January 1, 1915, stating, “To John, New Year’s Day,” and the words, “First foot” with some others too faint to read, as is the name of the book’s giver.

“First footing,” though not a phrase or practice I ever remember my grandfather uttering or observing - and certainly not one he passed down to my father - turns out to be a New Year’s tradition in many parts of Scotland and some part of England and Ireland. Fairly ancient in origin, a “first foot,” or quaaltagh in Gaelic, is the first person to step through the doorway of your home on the first day of a new year. The first foot brings fortune of one kind or another, depending on who it is, for the rest of the year.

There are evidently a number of rules regarding the practice of “first footing.”

A resident of your house can, in certain cases, be declared a first foot, but only if they were not inside the house when the clock strikes midnight. For reasons lost in the mists of time, a tall man with dark hair was considered particularly as a first foot on New Year’s Day, while in Yorkshire, the color of his hair is not im-portant. A first foot usually brought a gift, with such things as silver coins, salt, a branch of evergreen and a bottle of whiskey being especially lucky.

I like this idea quite a bit.

My family has been accidentally practicing first footing, of course, having for many years set aside New Year’s Day as a time to get to together with our friends Karen and David. There’s a story there, one my tale-telling grandfather would have appreciated.

I met my wife, Susan on the 4th of July, at a barbecue thrown by Karen, a friend and writer I worked with at the Independent Journal, in Marin County. She invited Susan, a recent associate, and I brought along my friend David. For David and Karen, it was something of an echo of my Grandfather and Grandfather, love at first sight or a close proximity. For Susan and me, despite having enjoyed a spirited conversation about “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” it was not until Christmas time that year that sparks would begin to fly. The short version is that Susan’s father had recently passed away, and when I recited some humorous po-ems – in particular a thing I’d written called simply “The Nose Poem” – she was able to laugh for the first time in days.

The Nose Poem

I was Seven years old with a terrible cold.

I was restless and reckless and bored.

I sneezed and I thundered

And suddenly wondered

Why sneezing is always done forward.

I was seven years old with that terrible cold

When I ventured where nobody goes.

It was painful and awkward,

But I sneezed a sneeze “bock-ward” …

And sucked myself into my nose. -- By David Templeton

(If you are curious what “The Nose Poem” sounds like. check out the sidebar to this column).

A few days later, having gotten Susan’s number from Karen, I called her up to ask her out. On a date. Susan explained that she did not do first dates, in the traditional sense. On first dates, she liked them to be “social gatherings” where a group of friends did something together, and the “date” was sort of an ancillary part of that group activity.

I said I’d think of something.

Susan now says she half expected that would be the last she heard of me. But I called back a day later told her that I’d arranged to have a New Year’s Day brunch at David’s house, that Karen would be there, as would David’s brother and his wife, and that my own brother Jef (with one ‘F’) and his girlfriend Lora were coming as well. The menu was omelets. I told Susan that if she’d like to join us, perhaps we could consider that our “first date.” The event was expected to last until around Noon.

Susan arrived, as did the others. The company was delightful and the omelets were delicious. At noon, Jef and Lora departed, having made plans with me to meet up later that evening to see “The Godfather Part III” in Corte Madera. David’s family also took their leave, and I fully expected Susan to as well.

But when she learned that Karen and David and I were planning to go for a hike on Mt. Tam, she asked if she might accompany us. David and Karen spent much of that hike giving us “space,” and we now consider the walk on Mt. Tam to be our second date.

A few hours later, back at David’s, I began to make plans to go join Jef and Lora for dinner and the movie, at which point Susan suggested that, though she’d seen the original “Godfather,” she’d missed the second, but that if I didn’t mind, she might like to tag along.

During dinner, Lora learned Susan had never seen “Godfather Part II. With the film fresh in her memory, as the three of us had seen it the night before while eating spaghetti and meatballs made using the same rec-ipe that Peter Clemenza teaches Michael Corleone in “The Godfather,” Lora spent the entire meal recount-ing the plot of the film for Susan, detail by bloody detail.

And then we saw the movie.

Our third date.

All three of them taking place on the same day.

As Susan likes to tell it when we get to this part of the story, “A few years later, David and Karen brought their daughter to our wedding.”

The tradition born that New Year’s day could easily have been taking a walk together on some mountain-top at noon, or perhaps re-watching “The Godfather Part III” together. But of course, “Part III” is leg-endarily not optimum for frequent re-watching, and while walks on mountains are delightful. Weather sometimes intervenes.

So for years, David and Karen and Susan and I took turns visiting each other’s homes on New Year’s Day, sometimes taking a walk, sometimes watching a movie, but always recounting, even briefly this story.

And all along, we were also practicing “first footing,” always bringing a gift to celebrate the New Year. My grandfather would likely suggest that our practice brought a great deal of luck to each other’s households over the years. Even if Sir Walter Scott’s “Waverly” was never involved.

He’d probably be right.

And he’d have loved “The Nose Poem.” I wish I’d been able to hear him recite it in his wonderful Scottish accent.

Anyway, in this spirit, may I wish good luck to all of you at 2019 gives way to 2020, and whoever if your own “first foot” in the New Year, let us all remember that the best gift to bring others, on January 1 and all year round, is the gift of friendship.

Happy New Year.

[David Templeton’s ‘Culture Junkie’ runs every other week in the Argus-Courier]

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine