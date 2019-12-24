Petaluma Bestsellers: Guide books beating novels as gifts this year

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Dec. 16 - Dec. 22, 2019

It’s not pleasure-reading so much as pleasure-giving that is driving the choices of Petaluma book-buyers this week, as shoppers pick up last-minute gifts in the form of literary gems.

The big winners for Christmas 2019 seem to be books with a clear practical purpose. Only three novels appear on the top 10 list of bestselling fiction and nonfiction titles: Richard Powers’ “The Overstory” at No. 3, Delia Owens’ ‘Where the Crawdads Sing” at No. 6, and Ann Patchett’s “The Dutch House” at No. 8.

This week’s No. 1 (up from No. 3 last week) is “The Petaluma Wetlands Field Guide” by Marian Parker and John Shribbs. It’s followed by Greta Thunberg’s “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference” (No. 2) and Bill Bryson’s “The Body: A Guide for Occupants” at No. 4.

Rounding out the top five is Trevor Noah’s memoir “Born a Crime” (No. 5).

On the list of kids and young adults books, Dav Pilkey’s “Dog Man: Fetch 22” remains in the No. 1 spot it marked last week, followed by Jeff Kinney’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball” (No. 2) and Mac Barnett’s “Mac B., Kid Spy: Mac Undercover” (No. 3).

Allison Farrell’s gorgeous picture book “The Hike” is No. 4 this week, with Raina Telgemeier’s resilient “Guts” returning to the list in the No. 5 spot.

FICTION & NONFICTION

1. ‘Petaluma Wetlands Field Guide,’ by Marian Parker and John Shribbs

2. ‘No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference,’ by Greta Thunberg

3. ‘The Overstory,’ written by Richard Powers

4. ‘The Body: A Guide for Occupants,’ written by Bill Bryson

5. ‘Born a Crime,’ written by Trevor Noah

6. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens

7. ‘Northern California Tidelog 2020,’ from Pacific Publishers

8. ‘The Dutch House,’ by Ann Patchett

9. ‘Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,’ by Samin Nosrat

10. ‘The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America,’ by Matt Kracht

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Dog Man: Fetch 22,’ written by Dav Pilkey

2. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball,’ written by Jeff Kinney

3. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Mac Undercover,’ written by Mac Barnett

4. ‘The Hike,’ written by Alison Farrell

5. ‘Guts,’ written by Raina Telgemeier

6. ‘This Was Our Pact,’ by Ryan Andrews

7. ‘Her Right Foot,’ written by Dave Eggers

8. ‘Hi, Jack!’ written by Mac Barnett

9. ‘Pasture Bedtime,’ by Anne Vernon

10. ‘Lift the Flap: Fairy Tales,’ by Roger Priddy

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)