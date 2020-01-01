Your Weekend: Elvis in Vegas, Velvet Teen at the Mystic, and more

THURSDAY

FLOWTILLA

Playing an “eclectic” sound assembled from the band’s mutual love of funk, rock, jazz and world-grooves, the three members of Flowtilla have been playing since 2000. Based in San Francisco, their tunes have been heard in a whole slew of television shows including the A&E biographies of Stevie Wonder, Billy Crystal and Kirstie Alley, HBO’s “Real Sex,” and Gene Simmons’ “Family Jewels.” 4:20 p.m. Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. Lagunitas.com.

FRIDAY

HAUTE FLASH QUARTET

The Aqus Café welcomes back Sonoma County’s impeccably titled Haute Flash Quartet, performing what the four first-rate jazz players promise are “hot rhythms and lush harmonies.” The quartet specializes in popular music from the ’30s and ’40s, playing everything from Django Reinhardt’s gypsy jazz to American swing to French musette waltzes. The group is Rhonda Berney (mandolin and vocals), Jan Kahdeman (guitar and vocals), Karol Koley (accordion and vocals) and Tami Pallingston (bass). 7-9 p.m. No cover. Aqus Café, 198 H St. Aqus.com.

THE PITCH FORKS

Honky Tonk dance grooves served up by a band with a decidely agricultural/roots-based name. That’s the Pitch Forks, playing at Rosen’s 256 North this Fruiday night. The dance floor will be open for those eager to show of their honky tonk footwork. Then there’s the pun aspect, of course. Pitch having a musical meaning in addition to the whole tossing-hay-in-a barn thing. 8:30 p.m. No cover. 256North.com.

SATURDAY

VELVET TEEN

Leading an energetically programmed night of North Bay punk/metal magnificence is the fabled Sonoma County band Velvet Teen, joined by Sabertooth Zombie (punk meets metal), OVVN (masters of raw musical grit and dissonance) and Lord Mountain (deep dark doom metal). Have an earthquake go-bag ready because the Mystic is going to be rocking hard tonight. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. $14-16. MysticTheatre.com.

‘THE WORLD GOES ‘ROUND’ AT CINNABAR

Cinnabar’s Kander & Ebb revue show has become a very popular ticket in town, with some great show tunes featured in classic musicals like “Chicago” and “Cabaret,” performed by a quintet of marvelous actor/singers and smoking hot band. Cinnabar Theater, 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

‘ELVIS: THAT’S THE WAY IT IS’ ON SCREEN AGAIN

Just in time for Elvis Presley’s 84th birthday, Boulevard Cinemas brings back the 2001 “special edition” of the legendary 1970 concert film show-casing the Las Vegas performance that marked The King’s return to the stage after years making movies like “Clambake” and “Girls, Girls, Girls.” Featuring plenty of Elvis’ best-loved songs (“All Shook Up,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Love Me Tender,” “Blue Suede Shoes”) along with covers of such tunes as Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Waters” and Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” the film plays at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, and again at those same times on Wednesday, Jan. 8, which just happens to be Elvis’ actual birthday.

Cinemawest.com.