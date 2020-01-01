Out and About in Petaluma: Poetry, Meditation and ‘talking’ quilts

RIVERTOWN POETS

The first meeting of the Rivertown Poets, open to the public and held at Aqus Café on Monday, Jan. 6, will feature poets Johanna Ely and Tom Stanton, the poet laureate and poet laureate emerita of Benicia, respectively. Following the readings by the featured poets is a poetry open mike. Aqus Café, 198 H St. 6:15 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

MEDITATION RETREAT

From Jan. 1 to Jan. 4, Penngrove’s Mahakaruna Center’s upcoming “Lamrim Retreat,” the first four days of the New Year. Lamrim is a special set of instructions that includes all the essential teachings of Buddha. Guided by the center’s resident teacher Kelsang Chogyop, these sessions will be based on the Venerable Geshe-la’s latest book “Mirror of Dharma,” in conjunction with chanted Heart Jewel prayers, done in English. You can find more information at MedidateinCal.org.

PLAYA PARTY AT THE ARTS CENTER

As part of its spectacular “Petaluma to the Playa” art exhibit, featuring works by local artists that have appeared at the annual Burning Man festival in the Black Rock Desert, the Petaluma Arts Center is throwing a series of Burner-style parties every Saturday. Stroll through the indoor and outdoor exhibit, meeting the artists while accompanied by live music. On Saturday, January 4, the PAC brings the celebrated Playa Jazz Café experience to Petaluma with an appearance by Playa Jazz, featuring Joni “Capella” Maxx, jamming out the tunes annually at Burning Man’s Rod’s Rod and Center Camp. On Jan. 11, the featured band is 2 of Us, followed by the return of Dr. Really? On Jan 18, and closing out the exhibition’s run with Foxes in the Henhouse on Jan. 25. 6-8 p.m. $5-$10. 230 Lakeville St.

CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNT FOR KIDS RETURNS

On Saturday, Jan. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon, the Petaluma Wetlands Association and Elks Lodge #901 present their annual Christmas Bird County for Kids. Nature-lovers between the ages of 6 and 12 are invited to join an experienced naturalist on a ½-mile walk around Shollenberger Park, looking for birds and counting them in small groups. Binoculars and other materials are available for those who don’t have them, but kids should bring their own if they have access. A parent must accompany their children, and reservations should be made by Jan. 2. The event is free, and is followed by a pizza lunch courtesy of the Elks Lodge. To register your child, call Sheryl Nadeau at 318-6760 or write her at 33sheryln@gmail.com.

MUSEUM QUILT SHOW OPENS SATURDAY

Beginning with a festive reception on January 4, the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum (20 4th St.) invites the community to its new exhibition, “The Threads That Connect Us.” Featuring 20 expertly detailed antique and vintage quilts, the show will run through Jan. 26. In addition to the quilts on display, there is an exhibition of antique tools and machines, and a children’s quilting activity table. During the run of the quilt-positive walk-through experience, two correlated events will be held. On Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m., a colorful lecture titled “If These Quilts Could Talk” will explore the history of the works on display. On Wednesday, Jan. 15, 7 p.m., Sara Zander will deliver a talk titled “The Origin and Resurgence of Crazy Quilting.” Learn more at PetalumaMuseum.com.