Petaluma Bestsellers: ’Little Women’ marches back onto the bestseller list

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Dec. 23 - Dec. 29, 2019

Aside from a few titles moving up or down a spot, this week’s bestseller lists are nearly identical to last week’s lists, as true of the Kids and Young Adults list as it is of the Fiction and Nonfiction list.

The most notable new development is the appearance of Louisa May Alcott’s 150-year-old “Little Women” in the No. 3 spot, below Dav Pilkey’s “Dog Man: Fetch 22” (No. 1) and Jeff Kinney’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball” (No. 2). With a critically acclaimed new film adaptation of “Little Women” having opened on Christmas (read the review in “Millennials Talk Cinema on C3), it’s not surprise that interest in the origi-nal novel has been rekindled. Not that the popularity of Alcott’s book has ever gone out of style. Since it was first published in 1868 and 1869 (the two novels later combined into one), people can’t seem to get enough of the March sisters. With Oscar-talk likely to keep the film in theaters for a few more weeks, ex-pect to see “Little Women” the book remain on the local book list for at least another week or two.

On the Fiction and Nonfiction list, the No. 1 title is Richard Powers astonishing literary hit “The Overstory,” up from the No. position last week. In No. 2 is Marian Parker and John Shribbs’ “The Petaluma Wetlands Field Guide,” last week’s No. 1. And in the No. 3 spot is last week’s No. 2, Greta Thunberg’s “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference.”

FICTION & NONFICTION

1. ‘The Overstory,’ written by Richard Powers

2. ‘Petaluma Wetlands Field Guide,’ by Marian Parker and John Shribbs

3. ‘No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference,’ by Greta Thunberg

4. ‘The Dutch House,’ written by Ann Patchett

5. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ written by Delia Owens

6. ‘The Body: A Guide for Occupants,’ written by Bill Bryson

7. ‘Born a Crime,’ written by Trevor Noah

8. ‘A Gentleman in Moscow,’ by Amor Towles

9. ‘Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking,’ written by Samin Nosrat

10. ‘Tidelog for Northern California 2020,’ by Pacific Publishers

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Dog Man: Fetch 22,’ written by Dav Pilkey

2. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball,’ written by Jeff Kinney

3. ‘Little Women,’ by Louisa May Alcott

4. ‘Guts,’ written by Raina Telgemeier

5. ‘The Hike,’ written by Alison Farell

6. ‘Best Friends,’ written by Shannon Hale

7. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy 01 Mac Undercover,’ written by Mac Barnett

8. ‘Harry Potter 04 and the Goblet of Fire: The Illustrated Edition,’ written by J.K. Rowling

9. ‘Her Right Foot,’ written by Dave Eggers

10. ‘Babysitter’s Little Sister: Karen’s Witch,’ by Ann M. Martin

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)