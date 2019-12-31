Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Little Women’ a big success

Transformation is the underlying theme of at least two new movies released over the holiday season. Both are cinematic adaptations, one from a beloved book and one from a beloved musical play, ranking them instantly among the trickier artistic transformations one could attempt attempt.

“Little Women,” based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott, and directed by Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”), is an all-star affair. The new film features performances by Saoirse Ronan (“Atonement,” “Lady Bird”), Emma Watson (The “Harry Potter movies, “Beauty and the Beast”), Florence Pugh (“Midsommer”), Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me By Your Name,” “Beautiful Boy”) and Laura Dern (“Blue Velvet,” “Jurassic Park,” “Marriage Story”).

“Cats,” based on the enduringly popular Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, was directed by the Oscar-winning Tom Hooper (“The King’s Speech), and also features an all-star cast. Appearing as one cat or another are Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, James Cordon, Ray Winstone and a bunch of others.

Here’s what a pair of reviewers from our pool of film critics have to say about these two new films.

‘LITTLE WOMEN’

(Rated PG)

Amber-Rose Reed

I loved “Little Women.”

Greta Gerwig fills this story with emotion, passion, color, and life. It’s so wonderfully written, so cleverly crafted and enrapturing from beginning to end. It flips back and forth in time, the golden hue of childhood promise cutting to the cool blues of adulthood worries, and that non-linear telling is one aspect to how fresh the story feels in Gerwig’s hands.

What a beautiful film.

I think what I love most about “Little Women” is what it allows its titular women to be. What it lets them start as and grow into, and how it gives each of them room to be their own person. The film lets the audience look at their choices and their dreams, and never invalidates who and what they want to be.

It is okay to be an introvert! It is okay to want love! It is okay to want stability and it okay to have ambition, but often women are told, explicitly or implicitly, that their desires are only valid if they fit a certain mold. “Little Women” pushes back against that in a way that feels relevant, as the themes in a good period piece always should.

Saoirse Ronan is spectacular as Jo March. She’s sometimes focused, sometimes frenetic, and often angry.

She is as trapped by her own internal idea of who she is and wants to be as she is trapped by the external constraints put upon her.

Sometimes we are our own jailers, and Jo’s triumph isn’t only in achieving her creative goals, but in finding the strength to be vulnerable.

And then there’s Amy.

I used to not like the character of Amy March.

But Florence Pugh’s performance and Gerwig’s script create a version of the character that is impossible not to root for, who tells truths with impeccable bearing, and who never loses the bright spark inside of her.

I could go on about the things I loved in “Little Women,” but alas, there is not the page space to encompass of my thought.

But here’s one last one: