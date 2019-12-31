Subscribe

Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Little Women’ a big success

December 30, 2019, 4:23PM

Transformation is the underlying theme of at least two new movies released over the holiday season. Both are cinematic adaptations, one from a beloved book and one from a beloved musical play, ranking them instantly among the trickier artistic transformations one could attempt attempt.

“Little Women,” based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott, and directed by Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”), is an all-star affair. The new film features performances by Saoirse Ronan (“Atonement,” “Lady Bird”), Emma Watson (The “Harry Potter movies, “Beauty and the Beast”), Florence Pugh (“Midsommer”), Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me By Your Name,” “Beautiful Boy”) and Laura Dern (“Blue Velvet,” “Jurassic Park,” “Marriage Story”).

“Cats,” based on the enduringly popular Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, was directed by the Oscar-winning Tom Hooper (“The King’s Speech), and also features an all-star cast. Appearing as one cat or another are Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, James Cordon, Ray Winstone and a bunch of others.

Here’s what a pair of reviewers from our pool of film critics have to say about these two new films.

‘LITTLE WOMEN’

(Rated PG)

Amber-Rose Reed

I loved “Little Women.”

Greta Gerwig fills this story with emotion, passion, color, and life. It’s so wonderfully written, so cleverly crafted and enrapturing from beginning to end. It flips back and forth in time, the golden hue of childhood promise cutting to the cool blues of adulthood worries, and that non-linear telling is one aspect to how fresh the story feels in Gerwig’s hands.

What a beautiful film.

I think what I love most about “Little Women” is what it allows its titular women to be. What it lets them start as and grow into, and how it gives each of them room to be their own person. The film lets the audience look at their choices and their dreams, and never invalidates who and what they want to be.

It is okay to be an introvert! It is okay to want love! It is okay to want stability and it okay to have ambition, but often women are told, explicitly or implicitly, that their desires are only valid if they fit a certain mold. “Little Women” pushes back against that in a way that feels relevant, as the themes in a good period piece always should.

Saoirse Ronan is spectacular as Jo March. She’s sometimes focused, sometimes frenetic, and often angry.

She is as trapped by her own internal idea of who she is and wants to be as she is trapped by the external constraints put upon her.

Sometimes we are our own jailers, and Jo’s triumph isn’t only in achieving her creative goals, but in finding the strength to be vulnerable.

And then there’s Amy.

I used to not like the character of Amy March.

But Florence Pugh’s performance and Gerwig’s script create a version of the character that is impossible not to root for, who tells truths with impeccable bearing, and who never loses the bright spark inside of her.

I could go on about the things I loved in “Little Women,” but alas, there is not the page space to encompass of my thought.

But here’s one last one:

Will you all sign my petition for Laura Dern to be in everything?

‘CATS’ (Rated PG)

Katie Wigglesworth

Wow. This movie is bizarre in oh so many ways. It’s not ... good, but frankly I had a blast!

The biggest question on every prospective attendee’s mind is undoubtedly going to be, “How are those CG cat/people looking?” And the answer is, unsurprisingly, “Absolutely horrifying, with the occasional touch of mildly uncomfortable.” If You thought digitally de-aging actors could catapult you out of your suspension of disbelief, you may want to buckle in as you shatter the sound barrier with graphics that make that Coldplay music video with the dancing chimps look like “Rise of Planet of the Apes.”

But I have to say, after the initial, cackle inducing adjustment period where my brain repeatedly screamed “This is so bad,” over and over, my mind quieted down and steadily adapted to this off-putting but entrancing display of meownster mayhem. Only when the graphics had the occasional but very noticeable truly unfortunate mishap or unworkable design moment did I need to suppress a snort.

I can’t say I ever grew to appreciate the aesthetics of the creatures.

But they most definitely left, um, a lasting impression.

As I said two weeks ago in my “Black Christmas” review, adaptations are a tricky business, and in this case you’ve got an adaptation of a stage musical that’s based on a collection of poems by T.S. Elliot, which didn’t really have a plot to begin with. So this was a monster of a challenge right off the bat. Director Tom Hooper did attempt to add a story to the furry, caterwauling production — attempt being the key word here. What little framework he slipped in, though, is so poorly threaded that it almost makes the movie more confusing than if he’d left it plotless.

Cats is absolutely nonsensical, a borderline nightmarish fever dream of a film. But damn it, the saving grace is it’s filled with so much genuine gusto and enthusiasm from the spectacular cast that I couldn’t help but get pulled into enjoying it — in spite of the haphazard direction. The dancing is gorgeous, the singing passionate and usually lovely (the inconsistent British accents are a definite cringe inducer) and the actors are giving their all for whatever feline fantasy they thought Hooper was crafting. Cats is assuredly a masterpiece, of sorts — a breathtaking flaming litter box of a movie. Some of the breaths of fresh air in this hairball are the delightful newcomer Francesca Hayward, the fantastically feline-ified Ian McKellen, and the powerhouse performance of Jennifer Hudson.

I could go on about “Cats” for ages. Honestly, go see it.

It’s a spectacle. Not a good spectacle, but an entertainingly novel one. You will never be bored, and you won’t soon forget it.

It’s bizarre, mind boggling, fascinating, beautiful trash.

Sparkly, enthusiastic rubbish.

It’s not good … but dang, I can’t wait to get friends together to have a group viewing.

