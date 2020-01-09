Your Weekend: Crossword comedy, Superdiamond and ‘Blade Runner’

THURSDAY

DIRTY RED BARN

Among the hardest working bands in Petaluma, Dirty Red Barn has a brand new CD called “Almost Perfect,” and some who’ve heard it say the “almost” isn’t accurate. It’s perfect. The energetic roots-Americana players will be playing new and old songs this weekend at Aqus Café, 198 H St. 7 p.m. No cover. Aqus.com.

FRIDAY

NEW COPASETICS

Playing a catchy blend of rock, pop and toe-tapping soul, The New Copasetics (Tim Eschliman, Sean Allen, Dallis Craft and Kevin Hayes) will unleash a red hot comet of fun on Petaluma’s The Big Easy this weekend at the big CD release party celebrating their new “Twang-Ucopia” disc. 128 American Alley. 7:30 p.m. No cover.

SUPERDIAMOND

Neil Diamond has made a lot of good records, and sung a lot of memorable songs (even if some of them WERE from his regrettable first-and-last movie “The Jazz Singer”). Super Diamond are the Bay Area’s premiere Neil Diamond tribute band, playing those songs with verve, panache, flair and fun. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $20. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY BIKE RIDE

On the second Saturday of each month, Bike Petaluma hosts a community bike ride in and around town, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. (or so). Cyclists of all ages are welcome, but kids must be accompanied by adults, and rides include breaks for water and snacks. Experienced riders, familiar with the routes, will lead each ride. The starting point is Aqus Café, 198 H St. Aqus.com.

THE CROSSWORD SHOW

Combining one of America’s favorite pastimes with some of the best comedians in the business, Zach Sherwin’s The Crossword Show is a lively (and live) stage event in which a team of standup comics crack jokes while competing to solve a crossword puzzle in real time. Produced by Petaluma’s Blond Medicine, the fun-and-games are hosted by Sherwin, seen on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and “Epic Rap Battles of History”). Griffo Distillery, 1320 Scott St. 8-10 p.m. $20. CrosswordShow.com.

JINX JONES

Among the top rockabilly guitarists alive, Jinx Jones has blazed a fiery trail with scorching, guitar-picking licks that have astonished such fans as Chrissie Hynde of “The Pretenders.” Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell. 3 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

SUNDAY

‘BLADE RUNNER: THE FINAL CUT’

One of the greatest futuristic sci-fi thrillers of all time, Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner” returns in its 2007 director’s cut version (no voice over!) as part of Boulevard Cinema 14’s popular Flashback series. Starring Harrison Ford, the 1982 masterpiece takes place in a world in which human-like “replicants” have been created to serve humanity and “blade runners” do the dirty work of hunting and “retiring” rogue synthetics. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The film screens again at the same time on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Cinemawest.com.