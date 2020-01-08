Out and About in Petaluma: Nature walk, Turkish festival, Quilt show

NATURE WALK AT SHOLLENBERGER

On Saturday, Jan. 11, from 9-11 a.m., trained and experienced docents from the Petaluma Wetlands Alliance will guide participants through a nature-focused walk around Petaluma’s Shollenberger Park. Participants will have a chance to identify indigenous and over-wintering birds while discovering numerous hidden habitats observable along the flat, ADA accessible path, 2-mile path. The tour begins at the picnic tables located just inside the entrance of the park, 1400 Cader Lane.

‘GET TO KNOW THE VILLAGE’ MEETING

A free-and-friendly informational meeting about the Petaluma Village Network will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Village Network Community Room at the Petaluma Methodist Church, 410 D St., from 10-11 a.m. Come and learn how adults aged 50-and-up can enjoy connecting with others through the Village Network’s programs. Bring a friend or come on your own. For information visit VillageNeworkofPetaluma.org or call 776-6055.

PETALUMA TURKISH CUISINE AND CULTURE FESTIVAL ON JAN. 12

Join members of the Petaluma and Sonoma County Turkish community for an unforgettable culinary experience with Turkish flavors. Work Petaluma, at 10 Fourth St., will be the location of the Petaluma Turkish Cuisine and Culture Festival on Sunday, Jan. 12, 1-4 p.m. Turkish coffee and traditional desserts will be part of meal, plus classical Turkish songs by Nurdan Civi of Alaturca Connection. $25-$60. Tickets on Eventbrite.com.

PLAYA PARTY AT THE ARTS CENTER

As part of its spectacular “Petaluma to the Playa” art exhibit, featuring works by local artists that have appeared at the annual Burning Man festival in the Black Rock Desert, the Petaluma Arts Center is throwing a series of Burner-style parties every Saturday. Stroll through the indoor and outdoor exhibit, meeting the artists while accompanied by live music. On Saturday, Jan. 11, the featured band is 2 of Us, followed by the return of Dr. Really? On Jan 18, and closing out the exhibition’s run with Foxes in the Henhouse on Jan. 25. 6-8 p.m. $5-$10. 230 Lakeville St.

BEETHOVEN’S FIRST AND LAST WORDS

The Trinity Alps Chamber Players kick off the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum’s 202 Beethoven series with a “concert experience” they are calling “First and Last Words.” The acclaimed ensemble will perform Beethoven’s First Piano Sonata, Op. 2, No. 1, alongside his final work for piano, the Six Bagatelles, Op. 126, and his last major composition, The String Quartet in F Major, Op. 135. The series will continue throughout the year, marking Beethoven’s 250th birthday (1770-1827). “First and Last” will be presented Sunday, Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. Tickets $25-$40. PetalumaMuseum.com.

FIRE DEPARTMENT BLOOD DRIVE

The 14th annual Bucket Brigade fundraiser supports the community through a friendly competition local fire departments hold to see which can encourage the most blood donations. The process of donating blood takes about an hour, saves lives (that’s no exaggeration) and is an important part of helping local hospitals and first responders prepare for emergencies. Those donating blood on Tuesday, Jan. 14, will receive a 14th Annual Bucket Brigade T-shirt. Donations taken 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Petaluma Fire Department, 198 D St. This blood drive is conducted in cooperation with Vitalant (Formerly Blood Centers of the Pacific). Make an appointment at BloodHeroes.com.