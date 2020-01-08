Subscribe

Out and About in Petaluma: Nature walk, Turkish festival, Quilt show

January 8, 2020, 9:59AM

NATURE WALK AT SHOLLENBERGER

On Saturday, Jan. 11, from 9-11 a.m., trained and experienced docents from the Petaluma Wetlands Alliance will guide participants through a nature-focused walk around Petaluma’s Shollenberger Park. Participants will have a chance to identify indigenous and over-wintering birds while discovering numerous hidden habitats observable along the flat, ADA accessible path, 2-mile path. The tour begins at the picnic tables located just inside the entrance of the park, 1400 Cader Lane.

‘GET TO KNOW THE VILLAGE’ MEETING

A free-and-friendly informational meeting about the Petaluma Village Network will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Village Network Community Room at the Petaluma Methodist Church, 410 D St., from 10-11 a.m. Come and learn how adults aged 50-and-up can enjoy connecting with others through the Village Network’s programs. Bring a friend or come on your own. For information visit VillageNeworkofPetaluma.org or call 776-6055.

PETALUMA TURKISH CUISINE AND CULTURE FESTIVAL ON JAN. 12

Join members of the Petaluma and Sonoma County Turkish community for an unforgettable culinary experience with Turkish flavors. Work Petaluma, at 10 Fourth St., will be the location of the Petaluma Turkish Cuisine and Culture Festival on Sunday, Jan. 12, 1-4 p.m. Turkish coffee and traditional desserts will be part of meal, plus classical Turkish songs by Nurdan Civi of Alaturca Connection. $25-$60. Tickets on Eventbrite.com.

PLAYA PARTY AT THE ARTS CENTER

As part of its spectacular “Petaluma to the Playa” art exhibit, featuring works by local artists that have appeared at the annual Burning Man festival in the Black Rock Desert, the Petaluma Arts Center is throwing a series of Burner-style parties every Saturday. Stroll through the indoor and outdoor exhibit, meeting the artists while accompanied by live music. On Saturday, Jan. 11, the featured band is 2 of Us, followed by the return of Dr. Really? On Jan 18, and closing out the exhibition’s run with Foxes in the Henhouse on Jan. 25. 6-8 p.m. $5-$10. 230 Lakeville St.

BEETHOVEN’S FIRST AND LAST WORDS

The Trinity Alps Chamber Players kick off the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum’s 202 Beethoven series with a “concert experience” they are calling “First and Last Words.” The acclaimed ensemble will perform Beethoven’s First Piano Sonata, Op. 2, No. 1, alongside his final work for piano, the Six Bagatelles, Op. 126, and his last major composition, The String Quartet in F Major, Op. 135. The series will continue throughout the year, marking Beethoven’s 250th birthday (1770-1827). “First and Last” will be presented Sunday, Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. Tickets $25-$40. PetalumaMuseum.com.

FIRE DEPARTMENT BLOOD DRIVE

The 14th annual Bucket Brigade fundraiser supports the community through a friendly competition local fire departments hold to see which can encourage the most blood donations. The process of donating blood takes about an hour, saves lives (that’s no exaggeration) and is an important part of helping local hospitals and first responders prepare for emergencies. Those donating blood on Tuesday, Jan. 14, will receive a 14th Annual Bucket Brigade T-shirt. Donations taken 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Petaluma Fire Department, 198 D St. This blood drive is conducted in cooperation with Vitalant (Formerly Blood Centers of the Pacific). Make an appointment at BloodHeroes.com.

‘SPARK YOUR INSPIRATION’

Motivational speaker Elad Levinson, author of “Inspire Me!” and “Learn to Dance on Jello,” will present a free wokshop on the pursuit and cultivation of inspiration, Wednesday, January 15, at the Petaluma Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive, from 1-3 p.m. The workshop is limited to 30 participants, so advance registration is recommended. This event is sponsored by Village Network of Petaluma. To RSVP contact the office at 776-6055 or drop a line to info@villagenetworkofpetaluma.org.

FOOD SUPPORT GROUPS

Those struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating and bulimia are invited to visit Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.

MUSEUM QUILT SHOW

The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum (20 4th St.) is hosting a new exhibition, “The Threads That Connect Us.” Featuring 20 expertly detailed antique and vintage quilts, the show runs through Jan. 26. In addition to the quilts on display, there is an exhibition of antique tools and machines, and a children’s quilting activity table. During the run of the quilt-positive walk-through experience, two correlated events will be held. On Wednesday, Jan. 15, 7 p.m., Sara Zander will deliver a talk titled “The Origin and Resurgence of Crazy Quilting.” Learn more at PetalumaMuseum.com.

SUPPORT GROUP FOR DEMENTIA CAREGIVERS

Susan Kay Gilbert continues her weekly support group for caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia). The support group meets weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30. A donation of $5 is requested. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive. Ss always, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

THURSDAY NIGHT SQUARE DANCING AT HERMANN SONS

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues in Petaluma, every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are very, very welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

WOMEN’S CLUB SPEAKER SERIES

Titled “Conversations with Women Leaders in Our Community,” this new lecture and conversation series will begin on Monday, Jan. 20, 5:30 p.m., with a talk by Maria Stipp, the CEO of Petaluma’s Lagunitas Brewing Company. The one-hour event takes place at the Petaluma Woman’s Club, 518 B Street, and will continue every other month at that time throughout 2020. All seats are $15, and are available at PetalumaWomansClub.com.

