Petaluma’s Past: 1969, a year of rage and apprehension

SKIP SOMMER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
January 9, 2020, 12:01AM

The assassinations of Martin Luther King and Senator Bobby Kennedy sadly headlined the year of 1968, but the subsequent violence that developed following those terrible events grew into other realms, as the Vietnam War raged and President Lyndon B. Johnson bowed out of another term.

It was the year of the TET Offensive and the My Lai Massacre in ‘Nam,’ and deadly rioting all across our nation. It was also the year Richard Nixon and Hubert Humphrey were nominated for president.

On April 4, 1968, the entire world heard of Martin Luther King Jr.’s murder.

His killer, identified as James Earl Ray, an escaped convict who had (somehow) gotten an expensive rifle and ammo, rented an adjoining motel to King’s and then escaped the FBI with a fake passport, making it all the way to London, England before Scotland Yard caught him and extradited him to the US.

Who had set that up and financed it? It was never to be known.

That same week, in California, Governor Ronald Reagan observed that King’s murder was “Evidence of a nationwide moral sickness,” and pleaded for Californians not “to react in vengeance, to one single act of violence.”

Just two months later, 42-year-old Senator Robert Kennedy, who had just won the California Primary over Eugene McCarthy, was shot down in Los Angeles. The killer, identified as Sirhan Sirhan, was apprehended at the scene of the crime. He was a 24-year-old Jordanian who admitted to a hatred of Jewish people and believed Kennedy would support Israel. Remembering the killing of John Kennedy five years earlier, the Argus-Courier Editorial said, “The Kennedys had been ‘Symbols of an America that cared about its poor, oppressed and down-trodden.’ ” It continued with a warning: “Forces are at work within this country, plotting its destruction, intent on plunging this nation into a bloody, internal civil conflict.”

It was all too much, and the US exploded.

The Editorial in the Argus the following week said the violence that followed those assassinations “has struck amid a divided, confused America, struggling to find its way through a maze of civil disorder. We have become known as a nation where bullets, not ballots, rule. We have become a festering wound, caused by a fragmented society. Our Republic has now been put to the test.”

That “testing” would not end there.

The political campaigns, then underway for presidential nominations, were much affected by these and other disruptions, all the way into the November elections.

Black Power leader Stokely Carmichael urged African Americans to arm themselves with guns and, in his words, “take to the streets” to “kill-off the real enemy.” He blamed Lyndon Johnson and even Bobby Kennedy, whom he claimed had “pulled the trigger as much as anyone else,” for so much of the country’s racial prejudice. Meanwhile, Kennedy had many African-American supporters, including NFL Star Roosevelt Grier, the one who’d wrestled Sirhan to the floor following the shooting.

The Republican Convention nominated Richard Nixon without any major disruption, but rioting on many different levels was occurring all over the country, bringing the year to Aug. 26 and the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

It was thought by the youth of America that President Johnson’s politics of waging war in Vietnam was “obscene” and that any Democrat nominated would be continuing that course. Black activist Dick Gregory warned that the Democratic convention will “only be held in Chicago over my dead body. We’ll drive the police crazy.”

His plan was to agitate Chicago to the point where the delegates would shun it and Chicago was indeed “agitated.”

Our Argus reported that some 3,000 anti-war demonstrators and Chicago police battled.

Tear gas filtered through the nation’s largest hotel (The Chicago Hilton), police used clubs and mace, arrested 267 and 300 more were injured, including famed reporters Dan Rather and Mike Wallace.

It was pandemonium.

Our Editor said, “It was strange to see a political convention held behind barbed wire and soldiers with bayonets moving on crowds, and seeing the California and New York delegates at complete odds with the convention. This alone presents Humphrey’s biggest problem. He hasn’t a prayer of being elected, without one or both of these States.”

And the events continued.

Governor Reagan’s home in Sacramento was bombed and more riots broke out in Watts in Southern California with three dead and 44 wounded, as more than 1,000 shots were fired.

Guess what came along then?

Big talks about something called “Gun control.”

Argus-Courier Columnist Bill Soberanes was even warning there were Petalumans proposing what he called a vigilante committee.

“And don’t be surprised,” he said, “if it is organized soon in this area.”

President Johnson proposed a ban on the mail-order sale of all firearms and asked for gun owner registration. That was 52 years ago, folks, and still there has been hardly any action taken. In 2019, there were more mass shootings than in any of the previous 50 years.

In 1968, however, our Sonoma County world still went on.

Bill Soberanes was complaining about an “invasion of Hippies” and suggesting that Petaluma’s Hill Plaza Park be renamed “Hippie Park.” Charles Schulz’s Snoopy entered Petaluma’s Wrist Wrestling contest (in a series of newspaper comic strips) and the rock band The Doors played the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds. That group, by the way, was promoted by Lenny Jay, who later became a major residential developer here in Petaluma.

But in sad local news, the historic Continental Hotel burned to the ground that year. It had been built on the southwest corner of Western and Kentucky in 1875 and was remodeled by architect Brainerd Jones in 1914.

Another landmark gone.

Nationally in 1968, scientists were speculating on what air pollution would be like in the future year 2000. One predicted, “Nature will be changed, unless some drastic measures are now taken. We could lose both polar ice caps and temperatures will rise.”

And then, of course, Richard Nixon beat Hubert Humphrey that November.

Also, both the TV shows “60 Minutes” and “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” debuted, the musical “Hair” was a big Broadway hit, “Hey Jude” by The Beatles was the hot song and (ready for this?) Yale University, after 268 years of men-only, finally admitted women students in 1968.

All was not bad, I’m thinking.

Sirhan Sirhan, by the way, was sentenced to life in prison and still resides there today.

Ray also got a life sentence, and died in prison in 1998.

(Skip Sommer is an honorary life member of the Petaluma Historical Museum and Heritage Homes. You can reach him at skipsommer@hotmail.com)

