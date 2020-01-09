Petaluma’s Past: 1969, a year of rage and apprehension

The assassinations of Martin Luther King and Senator Bobby Kennedy sadly headlined the year of 1968, but the subsequent violence that developed following those terrible events grew into other realms, as the Vietnam War raged and President Lyndon B. Johnson bowed out of another term.

It was the year of the TET Offensive and the My Lai Massacre in ‘Nam,’ and deadly rioting all across our nation. It was also the year Richard Nixon and Hubert Humphrey were nominated for president.

On April 4, 1968, the entire world heard of Martin Luther King Jr.’s murder.

His killer, identified as James Earl Ray, an escaped convict who had (somehow) gotten an expensive rifle and ammo, rented an adjoining motel to King’s and then escaped the FBI with a fake passport, making it all the way to London, England before Scotland Yard caught him and extradited him to the US.

Who had set that up and financed it? It was never to be known.

That same week, in California, Governor Ronald Reagan observed that King’s murder was “Evidence of a nationwide moral sickness,” and pleaded for Californians not “to react in vengeance, to one single act of violence.”

Just two months later, 42-year-old Senator Robert Kennedy, who had just won the California Primary over Eugene McCarthy, was shot down in Los Angeles. The killer, identified as Sirhan Sirhan, was apprehended at the scene of the crime. He was a 24-year-old Jordanian who admitted to a hatred of Jewish people and believed Kennedy would support Israel. Remembering the killing of John Kennedy five years earlier, the Argus-Courier Editorial said, “The Kennedys had been ‘Symbols of an America that cared about its poor, oppressed and down-trodden.’ ” It continued with a warning: “Forces are at work within this country, plotting its destruction, intent on plunging this nation into a bloody, internal civil conflict.”

It was all too much, and the US exploded.

The Editorial in the Argus the following week said the violence that followed those assassinations “has struck amid a divided, confused America, struggling to find its way through a maze of civil disorder. We have become known as a nation where bullets, not ballots, rule. We have become a festering wound, caused by a fragmented society. Our Republic has now been put to the test.”

That “testing” would not end there.

The political campaigns, then underway for presidential nominations, were much affected by these and other disruptions, all the way into the November elections.

Black Power leader Stokely Carmichael urged African Americans to arm themselves with guns and, in his words, “take to the streets” to “kill-off the real enemy.” He blamed Lyndon Johnson and even Bobby Kennedy, whom he claimed had “pulled the trigger as much as anyone else,” for so much of the country’s racial prejudice. Meanwhile, Kennedy had many African-American supporters, including NFL Star Roosevelt Grier, the one who’d wrestled Sirhan to the floor following the shooting.

The Republican Convention nominated Richard Nixon without any major disruption, but rioting on many different levels was occurring all over the country, bringing the year to Aug. 26 and the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

It was thought by the youth of America that President Johnson’s politics of waging war in Vietnam was “obscene” and that any Democrat nominated would be continuing that course. Black activist Dick Gregory warned that the Democratic convention will “only be held in Chicago over my dead body. We’ll drive the police crazy.”