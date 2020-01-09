Millennials Talk Cinema: Charming ‘Spies’ first of many animated films in 2020

The first animated film of the year, “Spies in Disguise” (technically released on Christmas, and made by the folks who brought us “Ice Age” and “Horton Hears a Who”), is currently on screens around the country, battling for attention with Disney’s “Frozen II,” released in November.

The Argus-Courier’s Alexa Chipman loves it. Keep reading.

In the coming year, animation of all kinds will continue to draw audiences to screens large and small, as dozens of animated films – including many high-profile foreign language works – will make their way to the cinemas and various devices (given Netflix’s recent commitment to collaborating with up-and-coming and authentically legendary animators). Disney-Pixar will be releasing two original films, the fairy-tale/road-movie mashup “Onward” (coming to theaters in March) and the afterlife fantasy “Soul (June), and in November Disney Animation will bring us an epic Chinese animated fantasy titled “Raya and the Last Dragon,” featuring the voice of Awkwafina as a lonely water dragon who can transform into a human.

Prepare for even more dragons, plus ghosts, monsters, trolls and other fantasy creatures, as the coming year brings us Jackie Chan’s animated “Wish Dragon” (release date TBA), Dreamworks’ “Trolls World Tour” (April), Netflix’s beast-baby adventure “The Willoughbys” (TBA), Russia’s lyrical “My Sweet Monster,” and the ghostly “Scooby Doo” prequel “Scoob.” Expect another none-too-surprising prequel in the form of “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” plus the prehistoric sequel “The Croods 2” (Sept.), the robots-on-a-rampage comedy “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (Sept.) and a big screen debut with “Bob’s Burgers: The Movie” (July).

As if that’s not enough, we’ll be seeing plenty of pairings on animation and live action with the upcoming releases of “Sonic the Hedgehog” (Feb.), “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run” (May) and “Tom and Jerry” (Dec.).

Until then, here’s what one of the critics from our pool of local film reviewers has to say about “Spies in Disguise.”

‘SPIES IN DISGUISE’ (Rated PG)

Alexa Chipman

“Evil doesn’t care if you’re nice,” insists the debonair master spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith). When in doubt, he tosses a grenade at the situation, accompanied by a slick one-liner while brushing off his tuxedo.

His life is perfect, from an endless supply of submarines, yachts and private jets to martinis with a twist (presumably shaken, not stirred). The action is flashy and fun, with endless parodies of James Bond. The screenplay writer, Brad Copeland, understands classic spy thrillers, and I was immediately on board with the sleek animation and adventurous style.

Enter glitter enthusiast Walter (Tom Holland).

Basically he is a Disney princess, complete with an adorable bird sidekick and puffy hair.

Deep inside the R&D area of the organization, Walter believes that there is a better way to stop cruelty in the world. Instead of lasers and bombs, he loves kittens and unicorns.

When Lance Sterling is framed and finds himself on the run, the two of them team up to clear his name. Their ideologies clash at first, but Walter is determined to prove that fighting fire with fire only escalates the situation.

Wrapped up in a super cool kids’ spy movie is the heartwarming suggestion that there are alternatives to violence. Considering what has been in the news lately, I found myself oddly moved by Walter’s silly glitter bombs and non-lethal gadgets.

“Spies in Disguise” is genuinely entertaining. Smith and Holland need to collaborate more often, because they are brilliant together.

I haven’t laughed this much at a movie in a long time.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Crazy Face]