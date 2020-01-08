The Buzz: Bird Count soars, Library lecture goes Orange, LumaCon returns

Shollenberger bird count draws 40 kids, identifies 64 species: According to Sheryl Nadeau, coordinator of the Petaluma Wetlands Alliance’s annual Christmas Bird Count for Kids, the event on Saturday, Jan. 4 was a high-flying success, drawing more than 40 young bird-watchers between the ages of 6 and 12. “The morn-ing began after a light overnights sprinkle and greeted us with a fog which cleared as the sun rose,” tells Nadeau, reporting that several families and two girl scout groups took part in the activity, beginning with some welcome hot chocolate before splitting into guided groups to explore wetlands of Shollenberger and the adjoining Ellis Creek Park. “Lots of enthusiasm throughout the day, finding every species they could locate,” she says. “As many as 64 species were checked off our bird sheets.” The event ended at noon with a pizza party provided by the Petaluma Elks Lodge #901, which sprung for 18 pizzas to feed the hungry birders and their families. “We hope this fun experience will help build more interest in birding and nature for this future generation,” Nadeau says, noting that the next children’s event planned by the PWA in the annual Feather Fest in the Springtime. Locals can learn more at PetalumaWetlands.org.

Petaluma Library hosts bestselling author Tommy Orange: The Sonoma County Library system is experimenting with some “after hours” additions to its ongoing Distinguished Speaker Series. The next one will take place at the Petaluma branch on Friday, Jan. 31, from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Orange is the author of the critically acclaimed novel “There There,” about the lives of urban Native Americans. The Oakland-based author will read from and discuss the furiously entertaining book, which has been a constant title on the Petaluma bestselling fiction and nonfiction books list. According to Ray Holly, Community Relations Manager and Public Information Officer for the Sonoma County Library system, last month’s after hours appearance by award-winning author Ibrahim X Kendi drew more than 300 people to the Rohnert Park branch, so confidence is high that the later-than-usual time slot works. The series continues next month, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 6-7:30 p.m., at the Sonoma Valley Branch, with bestselling author Lisa See (“The Island of Sea Women”) and March 15, 2-3:30 p.m. at the Central Santa Rosa Library, with Susan Orlean, author of “The Library Book” and “Adaptation.” These events are free to the public.

The Sitting Room, in Penngrove, announces open call for ‘Readers Without Borders’ anthology: Have you read a book lately by an international woman writer? Penngrove’s The Sitting Room is seeking submissions of essays describing what you learned from exploring that author’s life through the pages of such books. A recent press releases states that The Sitting Room is “accepting — heck, still needing — contributions” for an upcoming anthology to be titled “Readers Without Borders,” edited by Sharon Bard, Karen Petersen and JJ Wilson. Detailed information can be found at SittingRoom.org/publish.

6th Annual LumaCon set for January 25: This year’s LumaCon — an annual celebration of comic book art, culture and storytelling, sponsored by the Petaluma High School Library, the Casa Grande High School Library, and the Petaluma Regional Library — is ready to blast off on Saturday, January 25. The increasingly popular event, held at the Petaluma Community Center at Lucchesi Park, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., regularly pairs young Sonoma County artists with professionals, all given equal space on the main floor of the center to sell books, mingle with fans and talk about their mutual love of comics. The 2020 lineup of participating author and illustrator appearances should be up soon on the event’s website; LumaCon.net.

