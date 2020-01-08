Helping Out: Crabby fundraisers and a big Italian dinner

NATIVE SONS CRABFEED

Hermann Sons Hall

Friday, Jan. 10, 6 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Join the Native Sons of the Golden West’s Nicasio Parlor #183 for their annual fund-raiser, a massive crabfeed with a Cajun twist. Cracked crab will be served alongside pasta, salad, rolls and a cup of spicy Cajun gumbo. There will be a raffle and plenty of fun. Seating is limited and tickets must be reserved in advance.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Native Sons of the Golden West is a nonprofit fraternal organization open to Califor-nia natives, dedicated to making history by highlighting historical buildings and landmarks with informa-tional plaques and other educational projects.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Cost is $50 in advance. Call Larry Schork at 486-6897, Dan Foppe at 763-1736 or Kristofer Nelson at 332-2376.

ITALIAN NIGHT WITH PENNGROVE SOCIAL FIREMEN

Penngrove Community Clubhouse

Saturday, Jan. 11, 5:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? A big old-fashioned fundraising dinner of Pork Scaloppini, Little Hill chicken, ravioli, salad, French bread and dessert, with live accordion music by Tony Mustaro. Petaluma’s legendary Little Hills restaurant closed years ago, but here’s a chance to experience their famous chicken recipe one more time.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Penngrove Social Firemen is a nonprofit organization the supports the community through maintaining and improving Penngrove Park and the historic clubhouse.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Cost is $25, and as this event usually sells out, early purchase is highly recommended. You can buy physical tickets at Penngrove’s JavAmore Café, or on Brown Paper Tickets (brownpapertickets.com). The clubhouse is 385 Woodward Ave. in Penngrove.

7-11 LIONS CRAB FEED

Veterans Memorial Building

Saturday, Jan. 18, 5 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Fresh Dungeness crab will be served with pasta, salad bread and dessert, plus wine and beer, at the Lions of Petaluma’s annual Crab Feed fundraiser. Lots of fresh crab, a no host bar, raffles and music by Petaluma Pete will be part of the festivities. The event takes place at the Veteran’s Memorial Building, 1094 S. Petaluma Blvd.

WHO DOES IT HELP? 7-11 Lions of Petaluma, now in its 46th year in town, is a service organization with a focus on helping the youth of our community. Fundraising supports a number of projects, including the Petaluma Student Speaker Competition, Boy Scout Troop 74, Cub Scout Pack 84, The Petaluma Boys and Girls Club and the Petaluma Educational Foundation scholarship. Find more info at e-clubhouse.org/sites/711petalumaca.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Cost is $50. Tickets available on BrownPaperTickets.com For more information, contact Ron Hammer at 763-0564 or John Clithero at 765-1245.