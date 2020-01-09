New ‘escape room’ attraction opens in downtown Petaluma

How does one describe a puzzle in detail without, you know, spoiling the puzzle?

That’s the challenge currently facing Sara and Dennis Davis, of Petaluma, as they sit in the lobby of Code Zone, their recently launched escape room operation in the heart of Petaluma’s downtown.

“We can say that one of the rooms is on a pirate ship, and the other is in a high school,” says Sara Davis. “But if we say much more, we could give something away, and that would not be good. Part of the fun of going into an escape room is having to figure everything out from scratch. We always tell people, please keep the secrets so others can have the full experience that you had.”

Thus sworn to secrecy, this reporter is facing that same challenge: describing something without really describing it. What is allowable to reveal is that the Code Zone rooms are less about “escaping” — no one is ever trapped inside, and participants can leave any time — and more about solving clues on the way to achieving a set task. Combinations are discovered leading to locks being opened, leading to new clues, all with a one-hour time limit.

And all of that takes place on the second floor of a fairly nondescript building across the street from Petaluma’s Putnam Plaza.

“We looked at a lot of different locations before deciding on this one downtown,” says Dennis Davis. “It’s perfect. We really think something like Code Zone belongs in the heart of downtown. There are amazing restaurants, dessert places and concert venues, all within walking distance of each other. We felt like this was filling a void, giving people one extra little cool thing to do with friends or family in Petaluma.”

The Davises, both teachers at San Marin High School in Novato — she teaches math, he’s an athletic director — discovered the joys of escape rooms in September of 2018, when they visited one in Rohnert Park for Sara’s birthday.

There are currently two separate escape room companies operating in Rohnert Park. Game the Room, on Commerce Boulevard, features three attractions: The H.G. Wells-themed “Skeleton Key,” the somewhat “GoT”-inspired “Key to the Throne,” and “Escape Atlantis,” which is more-or-less what it sounds like. At Reed Between the Lines, on Redwood Drive, visitors can currently enjoy a game called “The Babysitter,” a search-game in which participants try to find “something precious” their babysitter has hidden in a bedroom.

“We just fell in love with the whole thing,” says Dennis. “After that, whenever we went somewhere, if there was an escape room, we’d check it out.”

“We did one in San Francisco, one in Tahoe, one in San Diego,” Sara adds. “Eventually I had the idea, ‘What if we started our own?’”

“We’ve never started a business before,” notes Dennis. “We are both career educators, so it was initially a bit foreign to us.”

But not surprisingly, the pair accept the challenge much the way they’d approach a new escape room — by taking it as a series of puzzles to solve.

“I like the puzzle and problem solving aspect of escape rooms,” says Sara. “I’m a math person, right? So I like the calculating piece of problem solving, trying to figure out what part comes next, fill-in-the-blanks, that kind of thing. And we like the team-building, cooperative side of an escape room, too. It’s always a lot of fun to problem-solve and play games with a bunch of friends.”