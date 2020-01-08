Petaluma Bestsellers: Tides, trees and birds ruling the roost

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Dec. 30, 2019-Jan. 5

When it comes to books, Petalumans are clearly into science right now, especially the science of tides, climate, wetlands and trees. The No. 1 bestselling book in Petaluma is currently “Tidelog for Northern California,” a massive surge from its spot last week at No. 10. This week’s No. 2 is “Petaluma Wetlands Field Guide,” holding in place, and No. 3 is Richard Powers’ “The Overstory,” which was last week’s No. 1. And dropping down one spot is Greta Thunberg’s “No One is Too Small To Make a Difference,” last week’s No. 3, now making its stand at No. 4.

This week’s prize for best-titled book (we just made that up, but whatever) goes to Cory O’Brien’s “Zeus Grants Stupid Wishes: A No Bulls—t Guide to World Mythology,” currently No. 6. The 2013 book is a comedic look at myths and the wacky gods who populate them, and what it’s doing on the local bestseller list after six years is anybody’s guess. For what it’s worth, Cory O’Brien’s deliriously profane website BetterMyths.com is worth a look. It’s a blast.

Over on the list of bestselling kids and young adults’ books, little has changed since last week, though there’s a whole different “Little Women” book appearing. At No. 1, as last time, is Dav Pilkey’s “Dog Man: Fetch 22,” followed in the No. 2 spot by Raina Telgemeier’s “Guts” (last week’s No. 4), and the brand new “Mac B Kid Spy: Top Secret Smackdown,” by Mac Barnett, debuting at No. 3. Barnett’s got the No. 4 title too, with his popular “Hi, Jack!” picture book, followed in the No. 5 spot by last week’s No. 2, “Jeff Kinney’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball.”

As for that promised “Little Women” book, last week’s No. 3, the original Louisa May Alcott novel – currently drawing fans at the cinema with a critically acclaimed film adaptation now in theaters – is gone this week, but at No. 6 is “Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy: A Graphic Novel,” by Rey Terciero. It’s a modern, blended family re-telling of the classic tale of sisters taking in the world in their own individual ways.

FICTION & NONFICTION

1. ‘Tidelog for Northern California 2020,’ by Pacific Publishers

2. ‘Petaluma Wetlands Field Guide,’ by Marian Parker and John Shribbs

3. ‘The Overstory,’ written by Richard Powers

4. ‘No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference,’ by Greta Thunberg

5. ‘Well-Behaved Woman,’ written by Therese Ann Fowler

6. ‘Zeus Grants Stupid Wishes: A No-Bulls--t Guide to World Mythology,’ by Cory O’Brien

7. ‘The Dutch House,’ written by Ann Patchett

8. ‘The Edge of Lost,’ by Kristina McMorris

9. ‘How to Change Your Mind,’ by Michael Pollan

10. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Dog Man: Fetch 22,’ written by Dav Pilkey

2. ‘Guts,’ written by Raina Teglemeier

3. ‘Mac B Kid Spy: Top Secret Smackdown,’ written by Mac Barnett

4. ‘Hi, Jack!’ written by Mac Barnett

5. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball,’ by Jeff Kinney

6. ‘Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy: A Graphic Novel,’ written by Rey Terciero

7. ‘Baby-sitters Little Sister: Karen’s Witch,’ written by Ann M. Martin

8. ‘Amulet: Stonekeeper,’ by Kazu Kibuishi

9. ‘Bad Guys in the Baddest Day Ever,’ written by Aaron Blabey

10. ‘The Call of the Wild,’ by Jack London

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)