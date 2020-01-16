Out and About in Petaluma: Playa Party, crab feed with Lions and more

‘GET LIT’ AT AQUS

Authors Nancy Au (“Spider Love Song & Other Stories”), Melissa Matthewson (“Tracing the Desire Line”) and Tomas Moniz (“Big Familia”) will be on hand at Aquas Cafe on Friday, Jan. 17, 7-9 p.m., as Petaluma’s “Get Lit” salon event returns. Hosted by Dani Burlison and Kara Vernor, the event has been on hiatus and now returns with a reconfigured format, sans open mic. A celebration of newly published works, the January gathering gives a chance for authors to discuss their writing, their process, their inspirations — and to sell a few books. Aqus.com.

PLAYA PARTY AT THE ARTS CENTER

As part of its spectacular “Petaluma to the Playa” art exhibit, featuring works by local artists that have appeared at the annual Burning Man festival in the Black Rock Desert, the Petaluma Arts Center is throwing a series of Burner-style parties every Saturday. Stroll through the indoor and outdoor exhibit, meeting the artists while accompanied by live music. On Saturday, Jan. 18, the featured performer is DJ Really? followed by Foxes in the Henhouse on Jan. 25. 6-8 p.m. $5-$10. 230 Lakeville St.

7-11 LIONS CRAB FEED

This Saturday, Jan. 18, beginning at 5 p.m., at the Veterans Memorial Building (1094 S. Petaluma Blvd.) Petaluma’s 7-11 Lions will be hosting their big annual crab feed, with fresh Dungeness crab, pasta, salad bread and dessert, a no host bar, raffles and music by Petaluma Pete. Cost is $50. Tickets available on BrownPaperTickets.com For more information, contact Ron Hammer at 763-0564 or John Clithero at 765-1245.

WOMEN’S CLUB SPEAKER SERIES

Titled “Conversations with Women Leaders in Our Community,” this new lecture and conversation series will begin on Monday, Jan. 20, 5:30 p.m., with a talk by Maria Stipp, the CEO of Petaluma’s Lagunitas Brewing Company. The one-hour event takes place at the Petaluma Woman’s Club, 518 B Street, and will continue every other month at that time throughout 2020. All seats are $15, and are available at PetalumaWomansClub.com.

MUSEUM QUILT SHOW

The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum (20 4th St.) is hosting a new exhibition, “The Threads That Connect Us.” Featuring 20 expertly detailed antique and vintage quilts, the show runs through Jan. 26. In addition to the quilts on display, there is an exhibition of antique tools and machines, and a children’s quilting activity table. During the run of the quilt-positive walk-through experience, two correlated events will be held. Learn more at PetalumaMuseum.com.

FOOD SUPPORT GROUPS

Those struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating and bulimia are invited to visit Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.

DEMENTIA CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP

Susan Kay Gilbert continues her weekly support group for caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia). The support group meets weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A donation of $5 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

THURSDAY NIGHT SQUARE DANCING

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues in Petaluma, every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are very, very welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.





