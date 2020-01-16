The Buzz: The Giants’ Amy G. to host Cinnabar’s ‘Broadway Bash’

Amy G announced as host of Cinnabar’s Broadway Bash: Among the biggest and splashiest local fundraisers of the season, Cinnabar Theater’s annual Broadway Bash gets some extra star-power this year in the form of children’s author-sports reporter Amy G (Petaluma’s Amy Gutierrez), best known for her in-game interviews for the San Francisco Giants. She’ll act as MC at the classy affair, described as “an evening of champagne, cocktails, fine dining (a fancy catered dinner), wine and beer and superb entertainment and fun.” Held at Rohnert Park’s Doubletree Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 29, the gala will include a live auction, silent auction items and a two-act show featuring popular songs from past Cinnabar shows), doubling as a sneak preview of Cinnabar’s 2020/2021 season of plays and musicals. Tickets are $125, now available at CinnabarTheater.com or the box office, Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd.

Good Egg Award nominations now open: Know anyone who makes us all prouder to be Petalumans? You have until Friday, Feb. 21 to nominate them for the 2020 Good Egg Award, handed out annually to a resident who works to celebrate, highlight and promote the people, culture and numerous attributes of Petaluma. The Program began over 35 years ago, with the award traditionally made during Butter & Egg Week. Past honorees include the Argus-Courier’s Bill Soberanes (1984), Skip Sommer (1985), Katie Watts (2004) and Harlan Osborne (2010), former Mayor Patti Hilligoss (1999), Veterans Parade organizer Steven Kemmerle (2015), John Maher (AKA “Petaluma Pete,” 2017) and last year’s awardee, the Phoenix Theater’s Tom Gaffey. Nomination forms are available at PetalumaDowntown.com and at the Petaluma Downtown Association Office at the train depot, 210 Lakeville Street.

256 North establishes cover fee: After more than a year of offering no-cover entertainment on the weekends, Rosen’s 256 North in downtown Petaluma has announced that beginning on Saturday, Feb. 1 (a performance by local favorites Dirty Red Barn), the popular restaurant and bar will institute a $10 cover charge to those not dining at the establishment. The change is being implemented in order to support the bands and the continuation of music at the venue. The full music schedule is at 256North.com.

