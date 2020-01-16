Your Weekend: Blues by Bishop, a smackdown at the Phoenix and Harry Potter on screen

THURSDAY

ROAD ELEVEN

Based in the Napa Valley and rocking hard for over 22 years, Road Eleven mixes it up with originals and classic rock covers (Fleetwood Mac, Joe Cocker, Kenny Wayne Shepherd) and great funk and rhythm and blues tunes for good measure. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. 8 p.m. No cover. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

FRIDAY

ELVIN BISHOP’S BIG FUN TRIO AT THE MYSTIC

For half a century, Elvin Bishop - a certified American rock and blue legend – has never stopped playing his own unique style of “electrified front porch blues,” originally with the Paul Butterfield Blues Band, for which he was inducted into the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. In 2016, Bishop was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame own crowd-pleasing, high-humored performance style and songwriting wit. His 2017 album “Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio was nominated for a Best Traditional Blues Grammy Award (it lost to The Rolling Stones’ “Blue and Lonesome”), and now that trio comes to Petaluma for a memorable night of great music and energetic, blues-powered entertainment. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $33-$38 dollars. MysticTheatre.com.

PHOENIX PRO WRESTLING RETURNS

The terrifying champion wrestler Jacob Fatu (aka The Samoan Werewolf) goes takedown-to-takedown with Boyce (“Bad Boy”) LeGrande, who will (of course) be flanked by his evil manager Lucien D’Light, at this weekend’s Phoenix Pro Wrestling, at the Phoenix Theater. After last month’s epic cage match brawl almost brought the theater down, this show will bring a number of matches to try to top that. In addition to Fatu and LeGrande’s “2 out of 3 falls) match, expect a rematch pitting Grizzly Kal Jak and the Flying Lion against Drake Frost and Jeckles the Jester, plus the second annual 20-man Kyle Cup Battle Royale. The Drake Cup, named for the late co-founder of Phoenix Pro Wrestling Kyle Drake, is positioned to be talked up as one of the wildest, weirdest, brawniest, loudest, liveliest and burliest exhibitions of mano-y-mano pro-wrestling rowdiness in Petaluma history. Phoenix Theater, 21 E. Washington St. 8 p.m. $12 admission, $5 kids 12 and under. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SATURDAY

THE LAKE CHARLATANS

“Rollicking.” That’s the most-commonly-used word to describe the Bay Area’s hard-partying Lucinda Williams tribute band known as The Lake Charlatans, named (naturally) for Lake Charles, Louisiana, home of the legendary songwriter. Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 3 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

COMMUNITY LABYRINTH WALK AT ST. JOHN’S

St. John’s Episcopal Church, in partnership with the national Veriditas labyrinth network, invites Petaluma to check out its monthly candlelit labyrinth walks, held the third Friday of every month at 7 p.m. Designed as a walking meditation to “open the heart and reduce stress,” these walks are accompanied by live music courtesy of Robin O’Brien and Jean Farmer. The labyrinth is indoors, inside the Cram Community Hall right behind St. John’s downtown Petaluma, located at 40 5th St. The event is wheelchair accessible. 7-8 p.m. Donations accepted.

ANDRE THIERRY AND ZYDECO MAGIC

Rosen’s 256 North is going full-Cajun this weekend with a return engagement by the Grammy-nominated Creole music master Andre Thierry and his New Orleans-style band Zydeco Magic. 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. No Cover. 256North.com.

SUNDAY

‘HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS’

Harry’s back, and there’s a basilisk in his way. Boulevard Cinema 14, home of the popular Flashback series of classic films, continues its monthly “Harry Potter” series with a screening of the 2002 adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.” 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The film screens at the same times on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Cinemawest.com.