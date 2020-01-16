West Side Stories: ‘I’ll never do that again’

This true story by Jack Chambers was recorded live on January 8 at Sonoma Portworks in Petaluma, as part of the monthly “West Side Stories” story slam event hosted by Dave Pokorny. Each month, storytellers are randomly picked from the audience to tell five-minute-long stories on a different theme each month, with one winner chosen by the audience. The theme for this month was “I’ll Never Do That Again.” The theme for next months’ show, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, will be “Family.” For information, visit WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com.

Ten years ago, I was an airline captain, flying a 747 for Delta Airlines.

We flew internationally, which was a lot of fun, usually going to Asia. We’d go out for long trips, usually ten days at a time. The challenge was, you’d only get about six nights in a bed, because you’re going back and forth across the Pacific.

And you were tired all the time.

After about day three, all you wanted to do was sleep. Sometimes you could, sometimes you couldn’t. So I was near the end of one of these trips, and I couldn’t go to sleep. It was ten o’clock at night, I had to get up in a while, I was going home, I was excited.

So I take an Ambien, and blessedly, I go to sleep.

About eight hours later, I wake up … sort of.

Anybody who knows anything about Ambien knows that, as it says on Google, Ambien is “hypnotic.”

So, I get up out of bed in my hotel room. At that time, I didn’t sleep with anything on. I kind of run hot at night. So I get out of bed, go to the door, open the door, and step out -- I don’t have any clothes on, right? – and I start walking down the hall. And by the way, on this floor, the 20th floor of the hotel, that’s where the crew is. There are 20 of us.

I walk down the hallway, around the corner to the elevator, I hit the button for the ground floor …

[Makes the sound of an elevator descending]

… and so far, everything’s good till I get to the ground floor. It’s kind of like the guy who jumps off the building and someone on the 10th floor sees them and shouts, “How’s it going?” and he says, “Great!”

Like that, I get to ground floor, the doors open, and the elevator goes, “Ding!”

And I step out, and then I wake up.

[Much laughter from the audience, causing Chambers to laugh along]

It’s … it’s mortifying.

Just horrible.

I’m terrified, I’m embarrassed.

The place has chandeliers. It’s a very nice hotel. I think, “God, I gotta get out of here! What do I do?”

I’ve been there before, and I think I know where the restrooms are on the mezzanine. So I go up, and I can’t find the Men’s Room. Instead, I go into the Ladies’ Room …

[More audience laughter]

… and there’s nobody else there, so I sit down in a stall, and I’m thinking, “How do I get back to my room? How am I going to do this?” And I think, “I know, I’ll call Rick, my co-pilot.”

[Evidently, he brought his cellphone with him when he sleepwalked naked out of his hotel room]

But then I think, “No, no, no, no, no. If I call Rick, it’s going to go everywhere, and pretty soon, everyone’s going to be going, “You’re the Ambien guy, aren’t you?”

Okay, can’t do that.

So, I start going into the bathroom, looking around. There’s a closet, and inside there’s a little yellow washcloth ….

[A long period of extended audience laughter]