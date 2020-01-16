Petaluma Bestsellers: Hit movies and TV shows spur book choices this week

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Jan. 6, 2019-Jan. 12

On occasion, people like to say that movies, television, comics and video games are destroying literacy by giving people attractive alternatives to books. This week’s Top 10 List indicates that on occasion, such entertainments actually inspire people to read, or at least to purchase the book that inspired whatever film, game or Netflix series has recently captured their imagination.

Among the top 10 bestselling fiction and nonfiction titles this week are Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women,” the new movie version of which was just nominated for a Best Motion Picture Academy Award. The book is currently at No. 2 on the list, right under Richard Powers’ Pulitzer-winning “The Overstory,” this week’s No. 1. Further down the list, at No. 6, is “Blood of Elves,” by fantasy writer Andrzej Sapkowski. It’s the first novel in “The Witcher Saga,” recently transmogrified into a hit sees on Netflix, sparking a sensation and putting the ear-wormy tune “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” into the heads of millions of fans.

On the list of bestselling kids’ and young adults’ books, the No. 4 book is Jack London’s “Call of the Wild,” popular again as a big budget movie adaptation, starring Harrison Ford and an animated dog, prepares to be released into theaters. “One of Us Is Next” (No. 5) by Karen McManus, is a follow-up to the author’s bestselling “One of Us is Lying,” the television series adaptation of which has recently been announced.

FICTION &

NONFICTION

1. ‘The Overstory,’ written by Richard Powers

2. ‘Little Women,’ by Louisa May Alcott

3. ‘No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference,’ by Greta Thunberg

4. ‘Unsheltered,’ by Barbara Kingsolver

5. ‘Tidelog for Northern California 2020,’ produced by Pacific Publishers

6. ‘Blood of Elves,’ by Andrzej Sapkowski

7. ‘There There,’ written by Tommy Orange

8. ‘The Dutch House,’ written by Ann Patchett

9. ‘Petaluma Wetlands Field Guide,’ by Marian Parker and John Shribbs

10. ‘Witch Elm,’ written by Tana French

KIDS &

YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Dog Man: Fetch 22,’ written by Dav Pilkey

2. ‘Guts,’ written by Raina Telgemeier

3. ‘Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story,’ by Kevin Noble Maillard

4. ‘Call of the Wild,’ written by Jack London

5. ‘One of Us Is Next,’ by Karen McManus

6. ‘The Greenglass House,’ by Kate Milford

7. ‘Mad Libs: Travel Far and Wide,’ written by Anthony Casciano

8. ‘Best Friends,’ written by Shannon Hale

9. ‘I Will Be Fierce,’ written by Bea Birdsong

10. ‘Nathan Hale’s Hazardous Tales: Major Impossible,’ written by Nathan Hale

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma)