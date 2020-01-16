Penry Park: Petaluma’s original ‘plaza’ still a gem

This multi-part series, beginning with today’s story, will take an in-depth look at every single park and park-related facility in the town of Petaluma, from its 46 Parks & Recreation-maintained public parks and seven recreation facilities, to its 10 distinct, County-maintained open space areas. Are you part of a community group that cares for, supports or looks after a particular park within city limits? Willing to give us a little tour and tell us what makes that particular slice-of-Petaluma-Heaven special? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton and let us know. You can reach him at david.templeton@argus-courier.com. Next week we take a look at Petaluma’s 11 “mini park,” tiny, easily overlooked spots between 0 and 0.9 acres in size.

“Just look at this view!” says Kevin Hays, Recreation Coordinator for the Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department. “This is a spectacular view!”

Hays is standing near a bench at Penry Park, in downtown Petaluma. It is just after 1 p.m., on a cold January afternoon, roughly halfway through a break in the overcast sky, currently bright blue with spectacular visibility. Hays is gazing East toward the Sonoma Mountains, and the sunlight is illuminating a number of historic mills and towers that stick up like whimsical paper constructs in an antique pop-up book between Penry Park and the distant mountains.

“You really cannot beat the view from this park,” says Hays. “It’s a nice little spot. But even though it’s right in the heart of downtown Petaluma, you wouldn’t believe how many people — people who shop down here all the time, or even walk right past the park on the Boulevard — don’t even know this park exists. Or they know it exists, but they somehow don’t realize it’s an actual park.”

Penry Park — formerly known as Hill Park, and before that Hill Plaza — is Petaluma’s very first public park. It was already a recognized landmark when the town became incorporated in 1858. Bordered by Petaluma Boulevard and Kentucky Street on the East and West, and tucked between the short, short Martha and Mary Streets on the North and South, its most recognizable features are its towering palm trees and a pair of old military guns embedded in stone. They are part of a war memorial installed near the Boulevard edge of the park, the guns and engravings often obscured by an envelopment of trees.

“You almost have to know that’s there to see it,” says Hays. “You kind of have to go looking for it intentionally. This whole park really has become a kind of memorial to our veterans, but a lot of people don’t know that.”

The park, in fact — after more than 140 years as Hill Park and/or Plaza — was officially renamed Penry Park to honor the late Richard Penry, of Petaluma, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for heroism during the Vietnam War. The park was official rededicated in his name on Memorial Day, 2001. According to numerous published reports over the years, where those twin guns are now, there was once a large WWI-era cannon and two trench mortars, part of a still- existing American Legion memorial to those lost during that war. During WWII, when scrap metal became vital to the new war effort, the cannon and mortars were removed and ceremoniously presented to the government to be melted down and transformed into something new. Though many hoped that another large cannon would be found to replace the original, the park eventually ended up with two small guns that remain in place to this day.

Hays himself selected Penry Park for this afternoon’s conversation, it being the kickoff to the Argus-Courier’s new series exploring all of the parks in Petaluma. Here’s a logical question then, for someone whose job is, in part, to oversee activities in in the town’s numerous recreation areas: What is it, exactly, that makes a park a park?

“A park is a park when it’s an area that someone regards as a place they can go and enjoy some kind of leisure time,” says Hays. “That leisure time can be physical, it can be emotional, it can be mental — it can be anything. I don’t think it’s the physical features of the place that makes a park a park. What makes that place a park is that someone goes there and uses it as a place of recreation or rest-and-relaxation or mediation or pleasure, either alone by themselves or with a group of others.”