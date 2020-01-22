Out and About in Petaluma

ELLIS CREEK NATURE TOUR

Docents from the Petaluma Wetlands Association will be leading a two-hour “nature tour” of the Ellis Creek Water Recycling Facility on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Participants will have a chance to identify over 50 species of birds as they explore the paths around some of the fresh water ponds and tidal flood plains of Petaluma. 3890 Cypress Road. PetalumaWetlands.org.

AUTHOR TOMMY ORANGE

The author of the bestselling novel “There There,” about the lives of urban Native Americans, will be speaking and reading from his book at the Petaluma Library on Friday, Jan. 31, from 8-9:30 p.m. This is a free event. Copies of Orange’s books will be available for purchase and he will be signing copies after the event.

PLAYA PARTY AT THE ARTS CENTER

As part of its spectacular “Petaluma to the Playa” art exhibit, featuring works by local artists that have appeared at the annual Burning Man festival in the Black Rock Desert, the Petaluma Arts Center is throwing a series of Burner-style parties every Saturday. Stroll through the indoor and outdoor exhibit, meeting the artists while accompanied by live music. On Saturday, Jan. 25, the featured performer is Foxes in the Henhouse. 6-8 p.m. $5-$10. 230 Lakeville St.

INDIVISIBLE PETALUMA KICKOFF MEETING

In coordination with Swing Left, Indivisible Petaluma is holding a 2020 potluck kickoff “house meeting” on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Aqus Café, 189 H St., from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Griffo Distillery will be on hand to sell some “yummy cocktails,” as organizers present their vision and strategies for the upcoming national political season. There will be a kids area, so parents are encouraged to come and bring along their little ones. RSVPs are recommended at SwingLeft.org.

MEDITATION, MINDFULNESS AND MORE

A new year means new beginnings. A special four-week Yoga and meditation series, incorporating a style of guided meditation done lying down, begins this week at Petaluma’s P.O.S.T. Wellness by Design, 224 A Weller Street. Described as “offering support and self-care tools to learn to self soothe, establish mood regulation techniques, process everyday difficulties with ease, and sync up the body, mind and spirit,” the class meets on Thursdays, beginning on Jan. 23, then running Jan. 30, Feb. 6 and 13, from 5-6 p.m. All are welcome. The series cost $40. Register online at P.O.S.T. Wellness by Design or come early to the first class. Drop-ins are welcome any week of the series at the drop-in rate of $18. Call Rhonda Gerhard for further information at 763-4679. PostWellnessbyDesign.com.

‘OF THE SEA’: FISHERMEN, SEAFOOD & SUSTAINABILITY

The Ocean Conservancy presents a screening of films about fishing and the state of the oceans, including the feature film documentary “Of the Sea.” The screenings will accompany a conversation about local seafood, with Christopher Wang, chef and commercial fisherman, Kelly Collins Geiser (with Slow Food San Francisco) and filmmaker Mischa Hedges. Sunday, Jan. 26, 5:30-8 p.m. Aqus Cafe, 198 H St. This is a free event, but reservations are recommended to reserve a seat. Aqus.com. (Please note: Aqus’ kitchens close at 6 p.m.).

LIBRARY BOOK SALE

The Friends of the Petaluma Library are getting ready for the annual Winter Book Sale, which begins Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 4-6 p.m. and continues through Saturday, Feb. 8 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.. This is a combined sale, featuring plenty of books from kids, teens and adults, and every child accompanied by an adult will receive a free book every day they attend the sale. There is no sale on Sundays, and on Wednesdays the sale ends at 6 p.m. On Friday, Feb. 7, all books are half-price all day long, and on Saturday, Feb. 8, it’s Bag Sale Day, in which booklovers can fill a bag with books for just $3 and two bags for $5. The sale includes a huge variety of comics and graphic novels, plus DVDs, CDs, audiobooks on CD and vinyl records. Are you a teacher or representative of a nonprofit that could use some of the above? If you bring an ID on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 4-6 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 10 between 9 and 10 a.m., you can pick up books for free.