Your Weekend: Fourth Son, Adventure Film Fest, LumaCon and Scarlett O’Hara

THURSDAY

THE FOURTH SON

Based in San Francisco, The Fourth Son is a musical solo project created by singer-songwriter Tim Connor, who grew up in Tabernacle, a coastal town in the heavily forested Pine Barrens region of New Jersey. Originally a drummer, Connor started experimenting with the guitar while in college, and began writing his own songs soon after. His debut album, “The Fourth Son,” came out in in 2014, and after relocating to San Francisco and playing live solo shows in the area, developed a unique style of singing and playing guitar (acoustic and electric) while accompanying himself on the kick-drum and foot tambourine, one man band style. His most recent album, “Castles in the Trees,” was released in 2018. A fourth album is in the works. Check him out this weekend at Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 4:20 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

FRIDAY

TAHOE ADVENTURE FILM FESTIVAL

You know what they say in Tahoe — there’s no business like snow business. The wildly popular annual Tahoe Adventure Film Festival’s annual road show brings local theater-seat adrenaline junkies a night of heart-pumping extreme filmmaking, with DJs, dancers, and high-energy onstage antics. The actual Tahoe Adventure festival was held in December, and yes, it was in Tahoe. This touring version of the show comes to Petaluma for one night only this weekend. 7:30 p.m. $15. The Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.

WILLOW & HOUND

The beloved Sonoma County duo that is Willow and Hound (aka Tyler Johnson and Julia Cramer), has been playing around and in Sonoma County since 2016. They play a combination of original pop, rock, folk and soul tunes, but won’t say no to a cover. Starting off as strangers in Santa Cruz, the two were brought together through their mutual study of music (as well as their mutual cheating habits on each other’s tests). As a duo, they’ve played in venues across the country and eventually got married. They now focus their music in Petaluma and around Sonoma County. Aqus Café, 198 H St. No cover. Aqus.com.

SATURDAY

LUMACON

Petaluma’s insanely popular, exuberantly colorful celebration of comics, graphic novels and pop cultural fun returns to the Community Center on Saturday, Jan. 25. In addition to appearances by top authors and local teen comic artists, the sprawling event features a cos-play parade, comic-themed crafts, art displays, a room filled with Legos, all sorts of fun things to see, buy and eat, plus talks and workshops all day long. Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Lumacon.net.

THE HOTS

Among the North Bay’s very best party bands, The Hots play an extremely eclectic mix of tunes you know and probably love, form hits by Brittney and the Beatles to covers of Metallica. 7:30 p.m. $10 cover. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SALON FOUNDER DAVID TALBOT SPEAKS

The acclaimed author and the founder (and original editor) of Salon magazine, David Talbot (“Season of the Witch”) will be at Copperfield’s Books this weekend, reading from his intimate and powerful new memoir, “Between Heaven and Hell,” described as “an intimate journey through the life-changing year following his stroke, a year that turned his life upside down, and ultimately, saved him.” Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St. 7 p.m. No cover. Copperfieldsbooks.com.

SUNDAY

‘GONE WITH THE WIND’

Considered by many to be among the best-ever examples of big screen, cinematic artistry, the massive, 61-year-old 1939 epic ‘Gone With the Wind’ will be screened at the Boulevard Cinema in all of its cinematographic glory, by which we mean, every last one of its 3 hours, 45 minutes. There will be an intermission, ’cause that’s how movies used to roll, and that’s part of the point of Flashback Cinema, the series of which this screening is a proud (and very, very long) part. Insert “give-a-damn” joke here. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The film will be screened again at those same times on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Cinemawest.com.