Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Bad Boys’ is good, ‘1917’ is great

A long overdue action-franchise sequel and a riveting drama based on 103-year-old war stories are the movies that caught the attention of our reviewers this week.

“Bad Boys for Life,” directed by Adil el Arbi and Bilal Fillah (“Black”), continues director Michael Bay’s popular rowdy cop buddy series, last seen on screen in 2003 with “Bad Boys II,” a sequel to 1995’s “Bad Boys.” In this one, the aging detectives are trying to cause a little less collateral damage in their efforts to catch criminals, and end up in a showdown against the angry widow of a dead drug lord. Not only is she leading a cartel of trained killers, she’s a self-proclaimed bruja, believed to be channeling the forces of the death deity/saint known as Santa Muerte or Our Lady of Holy Death. Original stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return to reprise their iconic roles.

In “1917,” from director Sam Mendes (“American Beauty,” “Skyfall”), the filmmaker is inspired by tales he heard from his own grandfather about life in the trenches during the first world war. “1917” has been nominated for 10 Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director.

Here’s what a pair of our local film reviewers have to say about these two movies.

‘BAD BOYS FOR LIFE’ (Rated R)

Alexa Chipman

“Bad Boys for Life” is a sassy, adrenaline-fueled action flick with explosions, sexy car chases and ridiculous one-liners. That’s right, “M & M” are back, with everything we loved about the original “Bad Boys” movies.

Mike (Will Smith) and Marcus (Martin Lawrence) don’t shy away from the fact that age is catching up with them. While neither cop will win any foot races, their friendship has matured, leading to brilliant scenes of quiet honesty rather than just flashy repartee.

“Bad Boys for Life” has the ideal combination of nonsensical, hilarious situations and heartfelt exchanges. Even Captain Howard (Joe Pantoliano) offers words of wisdom that redirect the plot in unexpected ways.

That said, I was less enthusiastic about the choice of making the film’s primary villain Isabel (Kate del Cas-tillo) a witch of Santa Muerte. I am frustrated with the portrayal of “dark” magic in the media with no re-search done whatsoever, other than a quick Google search about drug cartels.

Death is an entirely non-judgmental deity, so the devotees who are drawn to Santa Muerte are often out-casts — those whom society and Catholicism have discarded — like the LGBTQA community. They believe in equality out of necessity since they have felt the pain of rejection. Prayers and spells to Santa Muerte are not used in vengeance.

Death holds no grudges.

I don’t mind films making religious jokes. If we can’t laugh at ourselves, what’s the point. But an already maligned minority deserves better.

The misinformed, sloppy portrayal of Santa Muerte is the only downside in an otherwise spectacular return to the “Bad Boys” franchise.

‘1917’ (Rated R)

Anderson Templeton

I’m guessing you’ve heard all the chatter about “1917” and its recent Oscar nominations, since the film’s release two weeks ago. Honestly, I’m not the kind of person who usually goes out of their way to watch a film about war. But when I heard about the concept of the movie, I was immediately intrigued.

The story of “1917” is incredibly simple, yet brilliantly conceptualized.

Two young British soldiers in WWI are tasked with delivering a message across enemy lines that will prevent 1600 men from walking into a trap, including one of their brothers. The most exciting part, for me, is how “1917” was ultimately filmed. Director Sam Mendes envisioned this story as a one shot, “ticking-clock thriller.” While it ultimately was filmed in multiple takes, Mendes and his cinematographer, Roger Deakins, worked magic to create the sense that there are no cameras or scene cuts. The result is an immersive, re-al-time experience that feels like you are going on this journey right alongside our protagonists. For some, that means putting up with quiet moments with no obvious action, beyond our two soldiers walking, chat-ting or resting. I personally loved those moments, as they allowed us to see abundant little details, and because of that, it felt more like reality than your typical film.

If you haven’t had a chance to check out this film, if you consider yourself a lover of movies, I wholeheartedly recommend you don’t pass this one up.

