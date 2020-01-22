Petaluma Bestsellers: Local love Prendergast’s ‘Deep Heart’

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Jan. 13, 2019-Jan. 19

Psychologist and author John Prendergast was greeted with a full house last Friday at Copperfield’s, where he shared some of the journey that led to his new book, “The Deep Heart,” a spiritual guide book promising to show readers the path from endless, ego-driven self-improvement to a more meaningful sense of presence in the world. The response form attendees was strong enough to propel the book to the top of the Fiction & Nonfiction Bestsellers list.

In the No. 2 spot is Greta Thunberg’s “No One is Too Small to Make a Difference,” up a tick from last week’s No. 3 position, now occupied by Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s 1981 novel “Chronicle of a Death Foretold,” possibly benefitting from being this month’s choice for one of Petaluma’s many lively book groups. Last week’s No. 1, the Pulitzer-winning novel “The Overstory,” by Richard Powers, is in the No. 4 spot this week. A notable newcomer on the list, probably due to some great press its received in local papers of late, is Petaluma author David Hightower’s comedic “The Sun Also Sets: A Seussical Indictment of Trump.”

Meanwhile, over on the Kids and Young Adults Bestseller List, Dav Pilkey’s barkingly funny “Dog Man: Fetch 22” remains solidly in the No. 1 position. The comical adventure is followed on the list by Ann M. Martin’s “Babysitter’s Little Sister: Karen’s Witch,” absent from last week’s list after having touched down at No. 7 the previous week. The No. 3 bestseller among Petaluma’s youth is “Hilo: The Boy Who Crashed to Earth,” by Judd Winick, who’ll be crashing into town on Tuesday, Feb. 11, to greet fans and read from his new Hilo book, “All the Pieces Fit.”

FICTION & NONFICTION

1. ‘The Deep Heart: Our Portal to Presence,’ by John Prendergast, Ph.D.

2. ‘No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference,’ by Greta Thunberg

3. ‘Chronicle of a Death Foretold,’ written by Gabriel Garcia Marquez

4. ‘The Overstory,’ by Richard Powers

5. ‘Uncanny Valley,’ by Anna Wiener

6. ‘Little Fires Everywhere,’ by Celeste Ng

7. ‘Tidelog for Northern California 2020,’ from Pacific Publishers

8. ‘Braiding Sweetgrass,’ by Robin Kimmerer

9. ‘Girl, Woman, Other,’ by Bernadine Evaristo

10. ‘The Sun Also Sets: A Seussical Indictment of Trump,’ written by David Hightower

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Dog Man: Fetch 22,’ written and illustrated by Dav Pilkey

2. ‘Babysitters Little Sister: Karen’s Witch,’ by Ann M. Martin

3. ‘Hilo: The Boy Who Crashed to Earth,’ written and illustrated by Judd Winick

4. ‘Sisters,’ written by Raina Telgemeier

5. ‘Click Clack Moo Cow That Type,’ written by Doreen Cronin

6. ‘Sunny Rolls the Dice,’ by Jennifer Holm

7. ‘Wings of Fire: The Dragonet Prophecy,’ by Tui Sutherland

8. ‘Rabbit & Bear: Rabbit’s Bad Habits,’ written by Julian Gough

9. ‘Matilda,’ written by Roald Dahl

10. ‘The Ultimate Unicorn Joke Book,’ produced by BuzzPop

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma)