Young artists strut their stuff at Petaluma’s LumaCon

For many comic book fans, the single most awesome superpower in the universe is the power to create. For proof of that, look no further than Petaluma’s outrageous and eccentric LumaCon, a massive gathering of artists and fans taking place every January at the Petaluma Community Center in Lucchesi Park. Annually luring thousands of aficionados of comics, cosplay, larping (live action role-playing), crafts, critters, fantasy, science-fiction, classic cartoons and superheroes of all kinds, the gloriously weird LumaCon – unfolding for its sixth year this Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – also reveals something else about people with, you know, superpowers.

They usually have a hideout, a home base, a refuge, a batcave, a secret lair, a power spot. And for many of Petaluma’s young up-and-coming, comic-loving, art-powered future superheroes, that power spot is the local library.

“Turning kids on to the local library is a big part of why we started LumaCon to begin with,” says Joseph Cochrane, branch manager of the Petaluma Regional Library. “We noticed, at one point several years ago, that we were seeing fewer and fewer teens and tweens at the library. We were looking for ways to engage them better, to serve their needs better.”

What Library staff soon discovered was that a key to reaching young people was to first win the trust of what Cochrane calls “the nerds.”

“Look around, it’s the Decade of the Nerd,” he says with a laugh. “The nerds are no longer the shy, reserved kids keeping to themselves in some hidden back room. The nerds are now cool. The nerds are celebrated for being into all the coolest stuff.”

And what’s nerdier and cooler than comic books?

Envisioned as a vibrant blend of a comic convention, a craft fair, a costume party and a professional mixer, LumaCon was the joint brainchild of a total of three Petaluma librarians: Cochrane at the regional branch, Connie Williams at the Petaluma High School Library and Nathan Libecap at the Casa Grande High School Library. Many young comic fans were part of the initial development of LumaCon.

“It was very important, we decided, that we needed to bring in students to be involved in the planning of LumaCon, being a significant part of it in every way,” says Cochrane.

LumaCon has had a teen advisory committee from the start, and according to Cochrane, they have been instrumental in coming up with ideas of what LumaCon should be. For example, instead of merely inviting famous comic book authors and illustrators to LumaCon for youthful fans to meet, it was decided early on that LumaCon would also invite high school and Junior High School artists to showcase their artistry. The students have table where they sell their wares right alongside the veterans, many of whom have achieved international acclaim within the world of comics and beyond.

Just some of the veteran artists and authors expected to appear this year are Paige Braddock (“Jane’s World”), Alexis Fajardo (“Kid Beowulf”), Andrew Farago (Cartoon Art Museum curator), Shaenon K. Garrity (“Narbonic”), Matt Gaser (“The Fantastical Art of Matt Gaser”) and Maia Kobabe (“Gender Queer: A Memoir”). The list goes on to include Crissi Langwell (author of “Numbered,” “Loving the Wind”), Alberto Melendez (“Ant Farm”), Mary Shyne and Bryan Stone of the Charles Schulz Museum, Shawn Thorsson (acclaimed maker of props and costumes), Jason Whiton (“Mort Walker Conversations”) and Thomas Yeates (“Prince Valiant,” “Zorro”).