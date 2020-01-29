Out and About in Petaluma: Book sale, jazz concert and ‘Joker’

MEDITATION, MINDFULNESS AND MORE AT P.O.S.T. WELLNESS

A new year means new beginnings. A special four-week Yoga and meditation series, incorporating a style of guided meditation done lying down, begins this week at Petaluma’s P.O.S.T. Wellness by Design, 224 A Weller Street. Described as “offering support and self-care tools to learn to self soothe, establish mood regulation techniques, process everyday difficulties with ease, and sync up the body, mind and spirit,” the class meets on Thursdays, with remaining sessions on Jan. 30, Feb. 6 and 13, from 5-6 p.m. All are welcome. The series cost $40. Register online at P.O.S.T. Wellness by Design or come early to the first class. Drop-ins are welcome any week of the series at the drop-in rate of $18. Call Rhonda Gerhard for further information at 763-4679. PostWellnessbyDesign.com.

LIBRARY BOOK SALE

The Friends of the Petaluma Library are getting ready for the annual Winter Book Sale, which began Wednesday, Jan. 22 continues through Saturday, Feb. 8 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.. This is a combined sale, featuring plenty of books from kids, teens and adults, and every child accompanied by an adult will receive a free book every day they attend the sale. There is no sale on Sundays, and on Wednesdays the sale ends at 6 p.m. On Friday, Feb. 7, all books are half-price all day long, and on Saturday, Feb. 8, it’s Bag Sale Day, in which booklovers can fill a bag with books for just $3 and two bags for $5. The sale includes a huge variety of comics and graphic novels, plus DVDs, CDs, audiobooks on CD and vinyl records. Are you a teacher or representative of a nonprofit that could use some of the above? If you bring an ID on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 4-6 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 10 between 9 and 10 a.m., you can pick up books for free.

AUTHOR TOMMY ORANGE

The author of the bestselling novel “There There,” about the lives of urban Native Americans, will be speaking and reading from his book at the Petaluma Library on Friday, Jan. 31, from 8-9:30 p.m. This is a free event. Copies of Orange’s books will be available for purchase and he will be signing copies after the event.

‘JOKER’ SCREENS AT SRJC

The multiple Academy Award nominee ‘Joker,’ starring Joaquin Phoenix as the would-be standup comic who becomes the master criminal Batman likes least, gets a special screening as part of the Petaluma Film Alliance’s spring Cinema Series at the SRJC Petaluma campus. Directed by Todd Phillips, the film has proved controversial but highly popular, and its obvious cinematic inspirations (Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver” and “King of Comedy”) make it perfect for Cinema instructor Mike Traina’s signature pre-screening audio-visual presentation. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m. Lecture/introduction by at 6 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH JAZZ CONCERT WITH DORIAN MODE

February is Black History Month, and to celebrate, the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum is hosting its annual jazz concert featuring The Dorian Mode, with Dorian Bartley. Last year’s concert sold out, so move quickly to reserve a seat. Friday, Jan. 31, 6:30 p.m. Petaluma History Museum, 20 Fourth St. $25-$35. PetalumaMuseum.com.