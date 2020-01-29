Your Weekend: Hot reggae, Dirty Cello, emotional snowman bashing and, um, the end of the world

THURSDAY

ANNA JAE BAND

From Redding, California, singer-songwriter Anna Jae (the stage name of Hannah Danielle Johnson) comes to Petaluma with what she calls, “a suitcase full of songs, hippie tendencies, and wanderlust.” Hey, for certain kinds of music fans, those are pretty much the three major musical food groups. Her chops were honed in the pubs and clubs of bonnie Scotland, where she once studied, playing tunes that blend acoustic indie-pop, rock and country. She’ll be joined at The Big Easy this weekend by Petaluma’s own Chris Chappell. 128 American Alley. 8 p.m. BigEasyPetaluma.com. Not available on Thursday? Anna will be at Twin Oaks Roadhouse (5745 Old Redwood Highway, in Penngrove) on Friday night, also. And Chris Chappell will be at Rosen’s 256 North (256 N. Petaluma Blvd.) with Rusty Reds on Friday night, too.

FRIDAY

GREEN LIGHT SILHOUETTE

Joined at the Phoenix Theater by guest bands Fire in the Fuselage and Walking Distance, Green Light Silhouette is throwing a record release party for their new recording, “These Waves,” and they want the community to come out, hear their music, and help them celebrate. Green Light Silhouette sometimes describe themselves as “four musical geniuses who decided to get over their egos and form a band,” other times as “a group of guys that have come together from other bands with many different influences.” 8 p.m. $10 cover. 201 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

IRIEFUSE

Energetic, original and a little outrageous — but always mellow, in a so mellow I can’t stop dancing kind of way — the Bay Area reggae band known has IrieFuse has built a buzz and found a following at some of the biggest and best reggae festivals in the North West. Catch them this weekend as they light up the Beer Garden at Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 4:20 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

SATURDAY

‘A BEGINNING AT THE END OF THE WORLD’

Author Mike Chen’s new work of speculative fiction, the novel “A Beginning at the End of the World,’ begins as it suggests. At the end. Of everything. Once the apocalypse has killed huge numbers of people and what’s left of society is barely functioning, four strangers find themselves thrown together in an attempt to rebuild their lives, and maybe find something to live for when almost nothing is left. Chen will be reading from his book at Copperfield’s, 140 Kentucky St., at 2 p.m. Copperfieldsbooks.com.

DECLAN WALSH BENEFIT WITH MOTHER HIPS

The psychedelic country band known as The Mother Hips return to the Mystic Theatre for the third annual Declan Walsh Benefit Show. The concert, which also features The Coffis Brothers, will honor the late Gregory Walsh, a Sebastopol lawyer and faithful Mother Hips fan, who passed away at the age 42, in 2017, leaving behind a wife and three children, including son Declan, who was born with born with a rare form of Cerebral Palsy. The Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. $35. 8 p.m. MysticTheatre.com.

SUNDAY

DIRTY CELLO

“Dirty Cello’s music is all over the map,” proclaimed Oakland Magazine after a performance by the acclaimed (and hard to define) Bay Area ensemble. The magazine went to employ such exuberant adjectives as “funky, carnival, romantic, sexy, tangled, electric, fiercely rhythmic, and textured — and only occasionally classical.” Putting a weirdly world-centric spin on a foundation of blues and bluegrass, the amazing Rebecca Roudman on cello Dirty Cello plays in ways the instrument was probably not technically designed for. Check out Dirty Cello this Sunday at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd. 7:30 p.m. $25. CinnabarTheater.com.

‘MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS’

Yeah, yeah. We know. Every Christmas, the airwaves part to make way for multiple screenings of Judy Garland’s indelible 1944 musical “Meet Me in St. Louis,” and yes, this IS the film that gave us the song “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” (easily in the top 10 most depressing holiday songs ever written). But guess what? “Meet Me in St. Louis” is NOT a Christmas movie. It’s an all-around-the-calendar movie. Beginning in the summer of 1903, it follows an American family over the course of four seasons as they anticipate and bump their way along toward the St. Louis World’s Fair in the spring of 1904. Filled with memorable songs, engaging characters (Margaret O’Brien rocks as the darkly delightful Tootie, destroyer of snowmen and scourge of Halloween) and spectacular costumes photographed to make ever color, patter and stitch pop, it’s good on television but even ten times better on the big screen. Boulevard 14 Cinemas, 200 C St. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The film repeats at those same times on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Cinemawest.com.