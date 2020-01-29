Subscribe

Petaluma Profile: Local clown makes debut as stage director

CLARK MILLER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
January 29, 2020, 11:15AM
Professional clown and actor James Pelican will make his debut as a director on Friday, Jan. 31, with Cinnabar Theater’s production of “Ripcord.” The dark comedy is by playwright David Lindsay-Abaire, best known for the screenplay of the 2010 film adaptation of his Pulitzer-winning play “Rabbit Hole,” starring Nicole Kidman.

A resident of Petaluma for the past decade, by day Pelican is facilities manager for the Occidental Arts and Ecology Center. At night, however, he is part of the trio Clowns on a Stick, which regularly performs original comic skits of very physical comedy.

“Ripcord” may be the perfect show for a first-time director who loves slapstick, farce and commedia dell’arte. In the play, two aging but powerful women, roommates in a retirement home, make war on each other — an escalation both physical and verbal.

The play was suggested to Cinnabar by Kate Brickley, the Equity actor who plays opposite Laura Jorgenson, a much-loved local actor known for her comedy work. Pelican had not previously seen or read the play, but once he did, he saw the potential for great comedy, despite the darker themes in the play. It helps that Jorgenson and Brickley are both highly skilled comediennes.

“The two lead characters are Titans, clashing furiously but somehow bound together,” Pelican said. “Lindsay-Abaire is such a great comic playwright. He really gets how to set up a joke.”

The play and its six characters swing wildly from the comic to the serious, a tricky balance.

“When you have a deadly serious scene right after a comic scene, you must match the comic scene’s energy,” Pelican said, “and the characters can’t become cartoon characters.”

Pelican says, he’s also built “little bits of physical comedy” for between the scenes. To maintain the high-low tension between scenes, the bits are set to Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto.

Cinnabar has carefully trained Pelican his step into the role of director, co-directing five shows with artistic director Ellie Lichensteinover the last few seasons. The training has mostly been in the realms of opera and musical theater, including the operas “Pagliacci” and “The Barber of Seville,” and the musical “Cabaret.” Pelican was allowed to shape scenes and give notes to actors.

“We work well together,” he said of Lichenstein. “I owe her so much.”

A performing clown since 2003, Pelican began his acting career in 2006 by taking an acting class at 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa. He then auditioned for the musical “Man of La Mancha” at 6th Street. The guest director, Lichenstein, took one look at Pelican and thought she had found her Don Quixote —tall, gaunt, comically striking in appearance.

“She wanted me for the role until she heard my frog voice,” he allowed. She put him in the ensemble anyway, recognizing his potential. Once Pelican moved to Petaluma, Lichenstein began casting him in shows regularly. She also became his mentor in the art of directing.

“Opera is a great school for learning how to direct because you’re so confined,” he said. “For one thing, the singers have to be able to see the musical director, which effects blocking, or how and where the singer moves. Also, singers are like high-performance cars or athletes—they have to be treated well. They work hard and have no time for bull.”

As a very physical actor, Pelican found that he could help singers get into character with their bodies, an essential acting skill.

“In ‘Pagliacci,’ I loved helping the performers understand what physical theater is,” he said.

Asked how he became a clown, Pelican admits it’s simply because someone thought he was funny.

Born and raised in Sacramento, he graduated from the University of California at Davis in American Studies. He worked on various organic farms while in college, including Full Belly Farm, a 400-acre certified organic farm located in Capay Valley north of Sacramento. One of the owners is Judith Redmond.

“Judith urged me to become a clown,” Pelican said. “I was always doing things she found funny. Finally, she found me a class at the Clown School of San Francisco.”

For ten weeks in 1997, he made the two-hour commute every Wednesday for the three-hour class. He was strongly influenced by Christina Lewis, the director of the school, where she has been teaching workshops in clown character development and improvisation for many years. Lewis is now one of Pelican’s two partners in Clowns on a Stick. Another important teacher of clowning was Irina Isaacson, who handed off the school to Lewis.

“I also did a four-week clown workshop at the Dell’Arte International School of Physical Theater up in Blue Lake,” Pelican said. “Ronlin Foreman, the clown teacher there at the time, had the most pivotal influence on my development as a clown.”

The third clown in Clowns on a Stick is Lluis Valls. Pelican met him in 2003. Initially, they created and performed clown duets, but in 2006 they invited Lewis to join them. Pelican does most of the writing for the trio. To date they have created three shows, the most recent being “Rhapsody of Fools.” The act often integrates into other shows, with five to six-minute skits.

Additionally, Pelican produces an annual vaudeville show called “The Chautauqua Revue,” which has taken place at the Occidental Arts and Ecology Center annually since 2003. The event is an homage to the great Chautauqua gatherings of a hundred years ago — week-long rural encampments that were a mixture of entertainment and education. Like those earlier events, the Chautauqua Series is a means of enlightening and enriching the local community.

As facilities manager for the center, Pelican played a big role in the creation of the center’s outdoor theater.

“It was a very organic process,” he said. “We needed an outdoor venue for lectures, concerts and so on.”

James met his wife Jules in 2005, thanks to a friend “who met her in San Francisco and had us pegged right away.” James and Jules chose “Pelican” as their shared surname. Jules is the director of programs at COTS, whose mission is to assist people to transition from homelessness to a permanent home. The Pelicans share their hillside home in Petaluma with two cats and five chickens.

“In the future, I’d like to do it all — clown, act, direct — while continuing to do my job at the center,” Pelican said. “I love my work there and what we do as an organization. I’ve begun to think of myself as a comic director. I’m interested in whatever seems like a good project.”

